Police calls
Sep. 27—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
North Collett street at West Wayne Street, Lima — A traffic accident with an injury was investigated Sunday.
North Charles Street at Rice Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday.
800 block of West Elm Street, Lima — An auto theft was reported Sunday.
1800 block of North ColeStreet, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress Sunday.
500 block of Brower Road, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday.
1200 block of Catalpa Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Sunday.
700 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — A graffiti incident was reported Sunday.
600 block of Harrison Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a report of destruction of property Sunday.
2400 block of Allentown Road, Lima — A hit-and-run was reported Sunday.
1500 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with the suspect present Sunday evening.
1300 block of West High Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with the suspect present Sunday night.
800 block of Madison Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Sunday night.
800 block of South Leonard Avenue, Lima — An armed robbery was reported Sunday night.
500 block of Brower Road, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Sunday night.
700 block of South Elizabeth Street, Lima — Police responded to a report of breaking-and-entering early Monday morning.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.