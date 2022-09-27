Police calls

Sep. 27—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

North Collett street at West Wayne Street, Lima — A traffic accident with an injury was investigated Sunday.

North Charles Street at Rice Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday.

800 block of West Elm Street, Lima — An auto theft was reported Sunday.

1800 block of North ColeStreet, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress Sunday.

500 block of Brower Road, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday.

1200 block of Catalpa Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Sunday.

700 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — A graffiti incident was reported Sunday.

600 block of Harrison Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a report of destruction of property Sunday.

2400 block of Allentown Road, Lima — A hit-and-run was reported Sunday.

1500 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with the suspect present Sunday evening.

1300 block of West High Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with the suspect present Sunday night.

800 block of Madison Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Sunday night.

800 block of South Leonard Avenue, Lima — An armed robbery was reported Sunday night.

500 block of Brower Road, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Sunday night.

700 block of South Elizabeth Street, Lima — Police responded to a report of breaking-and-entering early Monday morning.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.