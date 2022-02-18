POLICE CALLS: 2/10-2/17/22

Feb. 18—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Feb. 12-16, 2022. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

FEB. 12

—INFORMATION — 4100 block of NE 4th St., 8:16 a.m. Medication reportedly delivered to incorrect address.

—THEFT — 600 block of FM 1821, 10:17 a.m. Male arrested for violation of criminal trespass warning and four city warrants.

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 11 a.m. Information report.

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 1000 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr. St., 12:24 p.m. Juvenile problem.

—FAILURE TO REGISTER — 1600 block of SE 6th Ave., 1:11 p.m. Sex offender investigation.

—ABANDONED VEHICLE — 100 block of NE 7th St., 4:28 p.m. Vehicle red-tagged after being illegally parked.

—HARASSMENT — 4100 block of NE 4th St., 5:59 p.m.

FEB. 13

—THREATS — 1300 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 1:52 p.m. Male reports assault.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 1600 block of SE 11th Ave., 2:56 a.m. Man's house was burglarized.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 300 block of NW 17th St., 2:34 a.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.

—WRECK — 400 block of N. Oak Ave., 12:10 p.m.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT OF CHILD — 2100 block of SE 8th Ave., 2:11 p.m. Juvenile made outcry of being sexually assaulted.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 300 block of SE 18th St., 2:21 p.m. Information only.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 6:34 p.m. Male arrested for resisting arrest.

FEB. 14

—HIT AND RUN — 1300 block of NW 4th Ave., 10:55 a.m.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 2500 block of SE 11th St., 1:23 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 3100 block of NE 11th St., 2:43 p.m. Juvenile attempts to overdose on prescription medication.

—WANTED PERSON — 200 block of Van Story St., 4:44 p.m. Male arrested for county warrant.

FEB. 15

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 1:14 a.m. Male assaulted girlfriend.

—WRECK — 1000 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 7:36 a.m.

—WRECK — 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 7:58 a.m.

—WRECK — 4400 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:25 a.m.

—WRECK — 3800 block of SE Industrial Parkway, 11:49 a.m.

—WRECK — 1500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 5:02 p.m.

—FRAUD — 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:13 p.m. Female passed fraudulent check.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 500 block of se 8TH st., 8:28 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male for outstanding warrant.

—INFORMATION — 1200 block of SW 12th Ave., 8 p.m. Information report.

FEB. 16

—INFORMATION — 300 block of SE 3rd St., 3:59 p.m. Two vehicles red-tagged.

—WRECK — 1200 block of W. Hubbard st., 4:54 p.m.

—THREATS — 600 block of FM 1821, 7:17 p.m. Information report.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1400 block of SE 8 1/2 St., 7:37 p.m. Juvenile male threatened by his mother.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Feb. 10-17, 2022.

FEB. 10

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 100 block of College Ave., 8:58 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

FEB. 11

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 4:45 a.m. Female reported being struck in the mouth by a male relative.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 7:30 a.m. Information regarding possible child pornography.

—FORGERY — 200 block of N. Main St., 10:30 a.m. Male reported an unknown person forged a check using his business account.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 100 block of Brock Hill Lane, 10:23 a.m. Female reported someone took her purse out of her vehicle.

—THEFT — 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:29 a.m. Employee reported finding a compromising device on gas pumps.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 11:31 a.m. Information received regarding a juvenile female being sexually assaulted by an adult male.

—FORGERY — 900 block of Palo Pinto St., 2:30 p.m. Male reported someone forged a check using his business account.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2000 block of S. Bowie St., 9 p.m. Male arrested for driving without a license and possession of a controlled substance.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5:42 p.m. Phone found and returned to owner.

FEB. 12

—THEFT — 1700 block of Martin Drive, 8:12 a.m. Female reported someone stole something off the underside of her vehicle.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1100 block of W. Park Ave., 8:35 a.m. Air driven pistol found and placed into property.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 200 block of Jade Lane, 4:07 p.m. Male reported items stolen out of his unlocked truck.

—BOND VIOLATION — Weatherford city limits, 4 p.m. Female reported a known person violated a protective order.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:22 p.m. Juveniles located a bag with various bank cards, IDs and other mail.

—WARRANT — 1100 block of E. Bankhead Drive, 8:54 p.m. Male arrested on warrant.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1100 block of S. Bowie Drive, 9:01 p.m. Male found to be in possession of crack cocaine.

—DRUGS — 700 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:45 p.m. Report generated for possession of marijuana.

FEB. 13

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 2:30 a.m. Driver found to have to active warrants.

—FRAUD — Weatherford city limits, 12:36 p.m. Female reported an unknown person used her debit card to make purchases in Georgia.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1200 block of S. Mill St., 3:29 p.m. Male reported someone damaged his front window with a pellet rifle.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 1200 block of S. Main St., 9:10 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

FEB. 14

—SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE — 2100 block of Bethel Road, 11:24 p.m. Motorcycle found in ditch discovered stolen out of Fort Worth.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 1900 block of Wall St., 7:18 a.m. Male reported a filter off his truck stolen.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 2100 block of Caroline Drive, 7:40 a.m. Male reported several items removed from his vehicle.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1200 block of S. Mill St., 8 a.m. Male reported someone threw eggs on his vehicle.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 300 block of W. 4th St., 12:05 p.m. Female found a purse along the road.

—HIT AND RUN — 1000 block of E. Interstate 20, 5 p.m.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 500 block of Zachary Drive, 9:01 a.m. Male reported a tool set stolen from his vehicle.

—THEFT — 2500 block of S. Main St., 11:03 a.m. Male reported propane tanks and wooden pallets stolen from a business.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1100 block of W. Water St., 8:29 a.m. Male reported a known female slashed his tires.

—ABANDONED PROPERTY — 300 block of S. Alamo St., 10:55 a.m. Male reported a bicycle locked to his fence that hadn't been moved since November.

—THREATS — Weatherford city limits, 12:45 p.m. Reporting party reported threatening messages from a former spouse over a custody matter.

—THEFT — 1000 block of S. Main St., 11:03 a.m. Male reported a cell phone taken .

—THEFT — 1200 block of Jameson St., 2:54 p.m. Male reported someone broke into a building and stole a riding lawn mower, air compressor and vehicle.

—WARRANT — 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 3:30 p.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrants.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 900 block of E. Oak Ave., 6:50 p.m. Driver shown to have suspended license and no insurance.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2400 block of S. Main St., 10:20 p.m. Male found to be driving without a license.

FEB. 15

—WARRANT — 100 block of College Park Drive, 7:05 p.m. Driver arrested on out-of-county warrant.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 6:27 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 8:47 p.m. Male found deceased within a residence.

FEB. 16

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1400 block of Holland Lake Drive, 12:38 a.m. Male found to have caused damage to an electrical box.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1200 block of S. Bowie Drive, 4:44 a.m. Driver arrested for invalid license, possession of meth and felon in possession of firearm.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 1000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 8:45 a.m. Male reported various items and work tools taken from his work van.

—WELFARE CHECK — Weatherford city limits, 9:49 a.m.

—WARRANT — 800 block of W. Interstate 20 Service Road South, 1:36 p.m. Methamphetamine and Percocet found in vehicle and two subjects arrested on warrants.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 5:38 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

FEB. 17

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 3:18 a.m. Female reported information regarding a possible sexual offense.

—GRAFFITI — 700 block of Palo Pinto St., 8:05 a.m. Male reported someone spray painted a sidewalk and the side of two buildings.

—BOND VIOLATION — Weatherford city limits, 9 a.m. Male reported a package delivered and believed to be from his ex who has an active protective order.

—THEFT — 400 block of Eureka St., 8:59 a.m. Female reported storage sheds missing from her property.

—DRUGS — 2100 block of Bethel Road, 12:40 p.m. Female reported confiscated rugs from a 17-year-old female.

—GRAFFITI — 800 block of Palo Pinto St., 3:02 p.m. Male reported video of four subjects committing vandalism.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 2:04 p.m. Female stated a known male assaulted a child family member.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 5:39 p.m. Driver found to have active warrant.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 7:30 p.m. Female reported possible inappropriate contact with a child at a location in the county.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:07 p.m. Driver found to have active warrant and be in possession of methamphetamine.

—THEFT — 800 block of Andi Way, 7:16 p.m. Male requested patrol after recent vehicle theft, and a suspect was later identified.