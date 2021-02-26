POLICE CALLS: 2/15-2/25

Feb. 26—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Feb. 19-26, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

FEB. 19

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1000 block of SW 77th Ave., 1:48 a.m. Information report.

—INFORMATION — 1400 block of N. Oak Ave., 4:27 a.m. Female reported boyfriend assaulted her and left.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 6800 block of E. Highway 180, 6:45 a.m. A male damaged property at a business.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 600 block of FM 1821, 8:30 a.m. A male was issued a criminal trespass warning from a business.

—WELFARE CHECK — 1700 block of NW 5th Ave., 9:27 a.m. Information report regarding a welfare check.

—SHOPLIFTING — 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 11:35 a.m. Information only.

—WRECK — 600 block of FM 1821, 2:17 p.m.

—ROBBERY — 1500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 3:28 p.m. Information report regarding a false report to a peace officer.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 2:43 p.m. Male issued a criminal trespass warning from a local business.

—RUNAWAY — 500 block of Shady Oak Circle, 8:19 p.m. Male reported juvenile son left residence without permission.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 6800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:48 p.m. Hotel reports male on property bothering patrons.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 1300 block of NW 3rd Ave., 9:01 p.m. Female reported male yelling and banging on window.

—ASSAULT — 1900 block of NW 6th Ave., 9:06 p.m. Female assaulted her boyfriend with a knife.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 11:27 p.m. Male arrested for assaulting female.

FEB. 20

—HARASSMENT — City of Mineral Wells, 10:24 a.m. Male threatened via text message.

—THEFT — 300 block of SW 25th Ave., 11:19 a.m. Nursing facility reports prescription medication missing.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 3700 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 11:54 a.m. Business burglarized.

—ABANDONED VEHICLE — 400 block of Harvey Road, 2:04 p.m. Information report.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — SE 8th St. and SE 4th Ave., 3:39 p.m. Male subject's vehicle was vandalized.

—WRECK — 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 3:56 p.m.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 1400 block of SW 8th Ave., 3:16 p.m. Narcotics found on a disorderly conduct call for service.

—CREDIT CARD ABUSE — 2900 block of SE 6th St., 4:51 p.m. Fraud report.

FEB. 21

—FRAUD — 600 block of FM 1821, 2:09 p.m. Misunderstanding with financial institution.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 600 block of NW 4th St., 2:23 p.m. Vehicle reported stolen from rental property.

—WELFARE CHECK — 2300 block of SE 4th Ave., 2:46 p.m. Narcotics located on a male subject during a welfare check.

—WRECK — 2000 block of E. Hubbard St., 7:25 p.m.

FEB. 22

—GUN SHOTS — 100 block of SE 19th St., 1:26 a.m. Verbal argument between two males over a female led to shots being fired into the air.

—ALARM — 1600 block of SE 22nd Ave., 5:40 a.m. Convenient store was vandalized.

—INFORMATION — 1700 block of NW 5th Ave., 9:01 a.m. Female reports found property inside her residence.

—THEFT — 100 block of SE 19th St., 9:23 a.m. Female stated her phone was taken from her residence by her neighbor.

—SHOPLIFTING — 600 block of FM 1821, 9:54 a.m. Male subject was cited for theft at store.

—THEFT — 900 block of SE 6th St., 11:15 a.m. Male reported his boat trailer license plate was stolen.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 12:11 p.m. Information report.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 300 block of NW 4th Ave., 12:11 p.m. Scrape tail leads to discovery of vehicle suspected of striking mailboxes and fleeing scene.

—INFORMATION — 2200 block of Jacob St., 6:07 p.m. Child custody issue.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 7:28 p.m. Man and woman having verbal altercation.

FEB. 23

—HARASSMENT — 600 block of Kingwood Drive, 10:46 a.m. Information report regarding possible harassment.

—WRECK — 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 12:44 p.m.

—INFORMATION — NW 5th Ave., 1:34 p.m. Information report on found property.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 700 block of Davy Crockett Ave., 2:35 p.m. A landlord reported previous tenants had damaged property at a residence.

—CRUELTY TO ANIMALS — 1700 block of SW 4th Ave., 3:37 p.m. Five puppies brought to animal shelter after owner was arrested and the animals reportedly abandoned. An animal cruelty investigation was opened.

—ABANDONED VEHICLE — MW Airport helipad, 2:25 p.m. Vehicle vandalized by unknown person.

—FOLLOW-UP — 400 block of Harvey Road, 3:45 p.m. Abandoned vehicle towed.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 400 block of SE 17th St., 2:25 p.m.

—WRECK — 1200 block of SE 1st St., 5:52 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 4400 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:38 p.m. Female reports sexual assault.

FEB. 24

—ASSAULT — 300 block of Barker Road, 12:13 a.m. Male assaulted at home while sleeping.

—INFORMATION — 400 block of SE 1st St., 11:19 a.m. Information report on found property.

—RUNAWAY JUVENILE — 1300 block of SE 20th St., 12:40 p.m. Juvenile runaway.

—INFORMATION — 1200 block of NW 6th Ave., 1:13 p.m. Female reported criminal mischief regarding several trespassers on property.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 3:09 p.m.

—FRAUD — 200 block of SW 1st Ave., 3:30 p.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 2400 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 5:43 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 6:44 p.m.

—SHOPLIFTING — 600 block of FM 1821, 5:16 p.m. Business reported theft of items.

—HIT AND RUN — 800 block of SW 27th St., 7:19 p.m.

—THREATS — 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 6:12 p.m. Female reports ex-boyfriend making threats.

—WARRANTS — 2100 block of SW 8th Ave., 9:34 p.m. Juvenile mile picked up on outstanding order to apprehend by county juvenile probation.

—INFORMATION — 1600 block of SE Park Road, 11:03 p.m. Information report.

FEB. 25

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 2500 block of NE 4th St., 6:39 a.m. Male issued a criminal trespass warning from residence.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 8:07 a.m. Male reported items missing from his residence.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 6800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:23 a.m. Female reported her vehicle stolen.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 4300 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:50 p.m. Male reported customer's vehicle was burglarized.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1600 block of SE 14th Ave., 5:17 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of female for outstanding warrant.

FEB. 26

—ABANDONED VEHICLE — 6000 block of Columbia St., 1:10 p.m. Vehicle abandoned at helipad, towed from property.

—THEFT — 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 2:01 p.m. Male reported cash stolen from inside the gas tank cover of his vehicle.

—SHOPLIFTING — 600 block of FM 1821, 2:45 p.m. Male and female arrested for shoplifting.

—WRECK — 100 block of SE 25th Ave., 10:18 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 1700 block of SE Park Road, 10 p.m. Woman requested extra patrol because her ex-boyfriend had allegedly made threats.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Feb. 15-25, 2021.

FEB. 15

—DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 8:22 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by male, who fled the area before officers arrived.

FEB. 16

—WELFARE CHECK — Weatherford city limits, 4:11 p.m. Male determined to be a danger to himself and transported to a facility for a mental health evaluation.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 200 block of S. Bowie Drive, 9:50 p.m. Fifteen-year-old male found to have stolen alcohol from an area business.

FEB. 17

—THEFT — 100 block of S. Main St.,12:42 p.m. Female reported someone stole money out of her purse inside of her workplace.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 1300 block of S. Main St., 5:47 p.m. Two males arrested for public intoxication. Glass pipe containing methamphetamine and marijuana pipe were located.

—THREATS — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:15 p.m. Female reported a known suspect was threatening her by text and email.

—DECEASED PERSON — 200 block of E. 2nd St., 8:58 a.m. Female reported her mother died at their home. Victim appeared to have died of natural causes and no evidence of foul play.

—HIT AND RUN — 1500 block of N. Elm St., 2:47 p.m. Male reported the passenger side of his parked pickup was struck by an unknown driver.

FEB. 18

—RUNAWAY — 600 block of E. Anderson St., 6:10 p.m. Female reported her grandson, 15, had not returned home.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:43 p.m. Male turned in a yellow tool bag.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 300 block of S. Main St., 6 p.m. Driver found to have active warrant out of Parker County Sheriff's Office.

—FRAUD — 400 block of Adams Drive, 7:50 p.m. Male reported an unknown male convinced him to purchase a gift card and read the card number to the male over the phone.

—ROBBERY — 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:31 a.m. Female reported an unknown male entered her business and demanded money from the register in a bank bag.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:48 p.m. Male reported a known male took $4,500 from his bank account without his consent.

FEB. 19

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1700 block of S. Main St., 12:42 a.m. Male arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 1:40 a.m. Driver reported he was assaulted by a known subject and that a firearm was stolen from the victim during the assault.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1700 block of S. Main St., 12:43 a.m. Driver and passenger found to have active warrants out of the sheriff's office. Passenger found to be concealing drug paraphernalia on her person.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of Azle Highway, 12:01 a.m. Passenger found to be in possession of marijuana.

—MISSING PERSON — Weatherford city limits, 3 p.m. Female in North Richland Hills reported a known relative was missing from Weatherford.

—WELFARE CHECK — Weatherford city limits, 4 a.m. Elderly female transported for mental evaluation.

—HIT AND RUN — 2400 block of S. Main St., 2:31 p.m. Female reported an unknown person hit her Kia Optima causing damage, and fled the scene without providing information.

—HIT AND RUN — 2100 block of S. Bowie Drive, 5:30 p.m. Male reported he was involved in a hit and run, and did not have information on the other vehicle.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2500 block of S. Main St., 10:27 p.m. Driver arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits. 4:17 p.m. Male reported a known victim alleged they were assaulted by a known suspect.

FEB. 20

—DECEASED PERSON — Weatherford city limits, 1:28 p.m. Male pronounced deceased inside a residence.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 400 block of Interstate 20, 3:36 a.m. Driver found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 1500 block of N. Main St., 5:56 p.m. Male reported an unknown person stole his vehicle along with tools and a firearm inside the vehicle.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 400 block of Baylor St., 11:38 p.m. Male interfered with officers' attempts to access a woman and check her welfare.

—THEFT — 1400 W. Ball St., 4:55 p.m. Male reported his late father's travel trailer was gone from the property, as well as a firearm.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 1100 block of N. Rusk St., 12:59 p.m. Male reported someone entered his vehicle and took a firearm.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1700 block of N. Main St., 9:13 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.

FEB. 21

—TRAFFIC STOP — 700 block of N. Main St., 3:21 a.m. Driver arrested on suspicious of intoxication, and marijuana was found during a search.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 2:04 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 200 block of E. Oak St., 11:57 a.m. Male reported an unknown person took a firearm and keys from his residence, and stolen his work truck.

—DISTURBANCE — 2500 block of Old Buck Road, 1:45 p.m. Female reported a known suspect took her property and was threatening her.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 11:49 p.m. Male and female had a physical altercation. Parties were separated and report completed.

—DISTURBANCE — 1100 block of W. Interstate 20, 2:13 a.m. Female arrested for disorderly conduct and male arrested for active warrants.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1000 block of N. Main St., 12:48 a.m. Female arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 12:45 p.m. Male reported being assaulted by another male.

—ASSAULT — 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 1:55 a.m. Male reported he was assaulted by an unknown male.

FEB. 22

—FRAUD — 1200 block of S. Rusk St., 8:15 a.m. Female reported her personal information was used to attempt to make purchases from her bank account.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:56 p.m. Male reported his ex-roommate altered a check in an attempt to defraud him of money.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 7 p.m. Two sisters were actively fighting, one left prior to officers arriving.

—THEFT — 1700 block of S. Main St., 4:04 p.m. Female reported an unknown suspect took cash from her while she was at the ATM.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 7:06 p.m. Officers responded to call of attempted suicide and secured the residence.

—FRAUD — 1000 block of S. Waco St., 12 p.m. Female reported a known person may be involved in fraudulent use of identifying information.

—THEFT — 300 block of S. Main St., 11 a.m. Employee reported a known suspect rented an item and failed to make payments.

—LOST PROPERTY — 300 block of Jennifer Court, 3:30 p.m. Male reported he misplaced his prescription medication.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:06 p.m. Employee reported a female was past due on furniture she rented from the business.

—HIT AND RUN — 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 5:31 p.m. Male reported a vehicle contacted his car and failed to stop.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 1800 block of Martin Drive, 6:48 p.m. Female reported her vehicle was broken into and various items taken.

FEB. 23

—TRAFFIC STOP — 300 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12 a.m. Driver arrested on active warrant.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of N. Brazos St., 6:48 p.m. Male reported a pickup pulling a cattle trailer struck a fire hydrant and stop sign, and proceeded to leave the scene.

—THEFT — Weatherford city limits, 5:58 p.m. Male reported an unknown person took hand tools from his truck without his consent.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 8:34 p.m. Female determined to be intoxicated in a public place.

FEB. 24

—THEFT — 1700 block of Martin Drive, 8:56 a.m. Male reported an unknown suspect took the tailgate off his vehicle.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:23 p.m. Female said a purse and wallet were taken out of her vehicle, and she discovered her purse was missing after being notified by her bank that someone tried to use her debit card.

—THEFT — 1200 block of Newport Road, 7:52 a.m. Male reported a generator was taken from his work site.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of W. 4th St., 11:18 p.m. Driver arrested on active warrant, and found to be in possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription.

—RUNAWAY — 100 block of S. Line St., 3:12 p.m. Female reported her 12-year-old daughter ran away from the residence.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 200 block of Alford Drive, 6:55 am. Male reported an unknown person removed the tailgate from his work truck.

—THEFT — 200 block of Alford Drive, 8:56 a.m. Female reported an unknown person removed the tailgate from her truck.

—DECEASED PERSON — Weatherford city limits, 10:11 a.m. Adult male observed to be deceased and transported to the medical examiner's office.

—THREATS — 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 2 p.m. Female reported receiving information regarding a known juvenile making statements that caused safety concerns.

—FRAUD — 1600 block of Old Dicey Road, 1:34 p.m. Female reported a known female used her identifying information without her consent.

—THEFT — 1300 block of S. Main St., 8:24 p.m. Male found to have stolen three bottles of cologne from a business.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 500 block of N. Elm St., 4:59 p.m. Female reported an unknown person entered her home and stole a laptop.

FEB. 25

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 900 block of S. Alamo St., 6:42 a.m. Male reported someone entered his vehicle and stole a pistol, tactical bag, processing kit, flashlights and other items.

—WELFARE CHECK — Weatherford city limits, 11:53 a.m. Male transported to a known location to seek mental health evaluation.

—WELFARE CHECK — 700 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:13 p.m. Female reported her brother was inside the residence by did not response to her knocking on the door. Upon entry, the male was observed to be deceased.

—THEFT — 700 block of N. Main St., 6:19 p.m. Female reported someone stole her prescription medication from her residence without her consent.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 600 block of W. Spring St., 10:21 p.m. Driver arrested on multiple warrants and marijuana was found inside the vehicle.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 11:59 p.m. Male determined to be in a public place with intoxicated, but was released due to needing medical evaluation.