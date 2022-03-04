POLICE CALLS: 2/25-3/5

Mar. 4—Mineral Wells PD

Editor's note: Police calls for Mineral Wells Police Department were not available by press time due to technical difficulties.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Feb. 25-March 3, 2022.

FEB. 25

—INFORMATION — 900 block of Hilltop Drive, 9:50 a.m. Female reported an elderly female had passed away.

—ROBBERY — E. Bankhead Drive and I-20 Service Road North, 12:27 p.m. Male reported being assaulted by two males during a road rage incident.

—ASSAULT — 1700 block of S. Main St., 4:01 p.m. Female reported another patron struck her with a shopping cart.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:41 p.m. Male reported a sexual assault of a child at an address inside city limits.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 800 block of S. Main St., 11:43 p.m. Two males were cited for fighting.

—ASSAULT — 800 block of S. Main St., 11:43 p.m. Male determined to have assaulted another male.

FEB. 26

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 2:25 a.m. Male issued citation for urinating in public.

—RECKLESS DRIVER — 900 block of S. Main St., 4:49 p.m. Driver arrested for driving while intoxicated and passenger arrested for public intoxication.

—SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE — 600 block of W. Columbia St., 7:04 p.m. Methamphetamine found on driver's person.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 2000 block of S. Main St., 8:50 p.m. Male arrested for violating criminal trespass warning.

—THEFT — 200 block of Adams Drive, 4:48 p.m. Manager reported five females stole multiple products from the store.

—BURGLARY OF A BUILDING — 1500 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 6:57 a.m. Male reported someone broke into a business and stole cash.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 1300 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:30 p.m. Male reported someone cut the lock on a storage unit and stole appliances, video consoles and tools.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1200 block of S. Main St., 11:32 p.m. Driver discovered to have been sold a fraudulent temporary car tag.

FEB. 27

—ASSAULT — 2000 block of Tin Top Road, 1:53 a.m. Female determined to have assaulted a male.

—ASSAULT — 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 1:10 a.m. Male determined to have assaulted another male.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:17 p.m. Male transported to a mental health facility.

—THEFT — 1100 block of W. Park Ave., 1:48 p.m. Male reported his trailer was stolen.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of N. Dubellette St., 7:30 p.m. Driver and passenger found to be in possession of marijuana and a controlled substance.

—GRAFFITI — 500 block of S. Bowie St., 7:30 p.m. A police vehicle was damaged by graffiti.

—INFORMATION — 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 9:46 p.m. A male was reportedly talking to young children inside a business and asking them to go outside to his vehicle. Authorities were unable to locate the male.

—WRECK — 1000 block of S. Waco St., 4:07 a.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.

FEB. 28

—TRAFFIC STOP — 400 block of Interstate 20, 12:47 a.m. Marijuana found inside a vehicle.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 1000 block of S. Waco St., 1:42 a.m. Female found to be intoxicated in a public place.

—THEFT — 100 block of Camelot Drive. 8:15 a.m. Male reported a computer gaming system stolen in the mail.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 9:16 a.m. Information received regarding possible child pornography.

—GRAFFITI — 800 block of Bowie St., 9:26 a.m. Unknown person seen on video surveillance using a green marker and writing on the front glass doors of a school.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1300 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:29 a.m. Female reported someone had cut the latch on a storage unit and stolen items from inside.

—THEFT — 200 block of Adams Drive, 12:52 p.m. Employee reported two females stole items from a store.

—DEBIT CARD ABUSE — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:10 p.m. Male reported a female attempted to obtain benefits using his debit card.

—TRAFFIC STOP — Centerpoint Road and Interstate 20 East, 10 p.m. THC vape pen seized.

—STOLEN VEHICLE — 1900 block of Wall St., 8:07 p.m. Male reported his vehicle stolen.

MARCH 1

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 300 block of Edna St., 12:53 p.m. Male determined to be intoxicated in public.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1400 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 8:59 a.m. Female reported someone damaged the glass front door of a building.

—THEFT — 400 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:52 a.m. Male reported two unknown males burglarized a coin-operated machine and stole money.

—THEFT — 1700 block of Fort Worth Highway, 10:33 a.m. Male reported someone broke onto a property and stole three riding lawn mowers.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 1800 block of Lone Oak Road, 11:34 a.m. Male reported someone stole items from his truck.

—FRAUD — 1500 block of Madison St., 10:20 a.m. Female reported being scammed by an unknown female.

—CREDIT CARD ABUSE — Weatherford city limits, 1:57 p.m. Female reported someone made a charge to her checking account without her consent.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 800 block of S. Main St., 4:18 p.m. Male found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

—THEFT — 1000 block of S. Main St., 5:39 p.m. Female reported an unknown person made a purchase with a card that was not a form of payment.

—RUNAWAY — Weatherford city limits, 6:34 p.m. Female reported her daughter ran away from home.

—RUNAWAY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:41 p.m. Female reported a juvenile ran away.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2100 block of Burton St., 11:46 p.m. Driver found to have warrant out of Tarrant County.

—WARRANT — 1100 block of E. Park Ave., 9:45 p.m. Male found to have warrant.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1200 block of N. Main St., 8:09 p.m. Female found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

MARCH 2

—STOLEN VEHICLE — 1100 block of S. Rusk St., 8:45 a.m. Male reported his truck stolen by a known male.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 900 block of Hill Top Drive, 10:46 a.m. Female found a drug pipe in the bathroom of a business.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 200 block of Atwood Court, 11:50 a.m. Female reported the tires on her vehicle slashed.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 3:42 p.m. Driver arrested on warrant out of sheriff's office.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 400 block of E. Interstate 20, 7:40 p.m. Male found to be in possession of heroin and have an active warrant.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:28 p.m. Driver found to have suspended license.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 10:22 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

MARCH 3

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 2:35 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by a known male.

—THEFT — 1800 block of S. Main St., 4 p.m. Male reported a female suspect stole merchandise from a business.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 9:25 p.m. Male found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 9:33 p.m. Juvenile determined to have assaulted a known person and was transported to a facility for mental health attention.