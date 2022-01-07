POLICE CALLS:

Jan. 7—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Jan. 1-7, 2022. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

JAN. 1

—INFORMATION — 600 block of FM 1821, 11:01 a.m. Male criminally trespassed from business.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 4200 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 1:28 p.m. Storage facility burglarized.

—HIT AND RUN — 1700 block of E. Hubbard St., 7:12 p.m.

—SHOPLIFTING — 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 10:57 p.m. Three unknown juveniles stole items.

JAN. 2

—WRECK — 3500 block of MH 379, 12:20 a.m. Accident led to driver arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawful carry of a weapon.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 600 block of SW 16th St., 12:33 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—RUNAWAY JUVENILE — 300 block of Evergreen Drive, 12:03 a.m. A juvenile runaway was reported.

—SHOPLIFTING — 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 1:33 a.m. A male stole items from a convenience store.

—INFORMATION — 700 block of Hood Road, 9:19 a.m. Information report.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:16 p.m. Found wallet with ID and cash app cards.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1900 block of SE 11th St., 12:25 p.m. Altercation led to male being arrested for assault family violence.

—HARASSMENT — 300 block of SE 20th St., 3:07 p.m. Unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material.

—MUTUAL ASSIST — 2800 block of S. U.S. Highway 281, 3:01 p.m. Agency assist — information only.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 800 block of SW 25th St., 8:47 p.m. Female reported vehicle stolen.

JAN. 3

—WRECK — 500 block of SW 1st St., 12:24 a.m.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1200 block of W. Hubbard St., 10:27 a.m. Female reported damaged property at the city park.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 2300 block of SW 6th Ave., 12:51 p.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 200 block of SW 5th Ave., 2:13 p.m. Juvenile male arrested for terroristic threat of family household.

—UNATTENDED DEATH — 600 block of NE 23rd St., 4:45 p.m. Male found deceased.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 3000 block of NE 11th St., 5:33 p.m. Male arrested for violation of protective order.

Story continues

—HARASSMENT — 100 block of NE 2nd St., 6 p.m. Female reported stalking.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 600 block of NE 23rd St., 10:31 p.m. Personal property was located and returned.

JAN. 5

—THEFT — 700 block of N. Oak Ave., 10:33 a.m. Store employee stole cash.

—SHOPLIFTING — 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:18 p.m. Two males stole items from a convenience store.

—THEFT — 2200 block of SE 25th Ave., 12:51 p.m. Female reported wedding rings stolen from residence.

—FOLLOW-UP — 100 block of SW 4th Ave., 6:15 p.m. Follow up on hit and run.

JAN. 7

—PARKING PROBLEM — 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 2:57 a.m. Vehicle was red-tagged.

—HIT AND RUN — 4200 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:57 a.m.

—INFORMATION — 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 12:05 p.m. Information report.

—FRAUD — 2000 block of Jacob St., 3:12 p.m. Theft from bank account through online CashApp services.

—HARASSMENT — 1200 block of SW 12th Ave., 3:57 p.m. Information report regarding possible harassment.

—THEFT — 600 block of FM 1821, 6:09 p.m. Female reported property theft.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Dec. 30-Jan. 6, 2022.

DEC. 30

—HARASSMENT — 200 block of Oakridge Drive, 4:50 p.m. Female reported a mail possibly violated his bond conditions.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:38 a.m. Female reported her wallet missing after leaving a business.

—WARRANT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:55 a.m. Female turned herself in on warrants, and a substance resembling methamphetamine and a syringe were found inside her vehicle.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:58 p.m. Female reported attempting to cash a check and being notified that her social security number came back under an unknown subject.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 1000 block of Forest Park Drive, 12:29 p.m. Female reported a recording of a male seen looking into a window of her residence.

—FOUND PROPERTY — Weatherford city limits, 5 p.m. Male found a hunting knife at a local park.

—DOMESTIC ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 6 p.m. Male determined to have assaulted a female.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 11:36 p.m. Male determined to have assaulted a family member.

DEC. 31

—FRAUD — 500 block of Harcourt Drive, 7:30 a.m. Male reported an unknown person used his information to make purchases on his AT&T account.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1100 block of Lynn St., 12:30 p.m. Male reported his luggage, including prescriptions, was taken to Tennessee.

—THEFT OF FIREARM — 800 block of S. Alamo St., 3:40 p.m. Male reported an unknown person removed a handgun from his residence.

—WARRANT — 500 block of W. Couts St., 11:04 a.m. Driver found to have active warrant.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 100 block of Courthouse Square, 5:42 p.m. Fight determined to have occurred and several subjects were issued citations for fighting in a public place.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 700 block of Adams Drive, 7:29 p.m. Male found to have outstanding warrant and was in possession of marijuana and carrying a weapon.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — Weatherford city limits, 9:39 p.m. Male found to be intoxicated in public.

—SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE — 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 12:48 a.m. Male found to have two active warrants.

JAN. 1

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 12 a.m. Female arrested for assault by contact family violence.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 2 a.m. Two males arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 400 block of S. Main St., 8:35 a.m. Male located a knife inside the restroom of a store.

—SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE — 800 block of Ridgeway Blvd., 5:24 p.m. Marijuana and controlled substances found inside a vehicle.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of W. Water St., 11:50 a.m. Driver found to have outstanding warrants.

—THEFT — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 8:20 p.m. Female reported an unknown person took a cooler from the bed of her truck.

JAN. 2

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:09 a.m. Male reported an unknown person stole items from his hotel room.

—LOST PROPERTY — 100 block of College Park Drive, 4:30 p.m. Female reported she left her wallet at a business.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 12:21 a.m. Female arrested for threatening male.

—INTOXICATED PERSON — Weatherford city limits, 2:29 a.m. Male found to be intoxicated after smoking marijuana and transported to the hospital.

JAN. 3

—WARRANT — 1700 block of Fort Worth Highway, 7:30 a.m. Female arrested on felony warrant.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 9 a.m. Information received regarding possible child pornography.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 800 block of Randall Road, 9:15 a.m. Male reported his truck was taken from his driveway.

—LOST PROPERTY — 2600 block of E. Bankhead Highway, 12:54 p.m. Female reported losing her military identification.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 500 block of Zachary Drive, 1:05 p.m. Female reported an unknown person stole items from two unsecured vehicles in her driveway.

—ASSAULT — 1700 block of Martin Drive, 1:20 p.m. Elderly female reported being assaulted by a known female.

—BOND VIOLATION — Holly Oaks Lane and Azle Highway, 11:20 a.m. Male found to have a protective order that prevented him from being in the area he was located.

—WRECK — 800 block of Azle Highway, 10 p.m. Driver involved in accident found to be in possession of a false drug test device.

—HIT AND RUN — 1800 block of S. Main St., 3:46 p.m.

JAN. 4

—INFORMATION — 100 block of N. Main St., 10:25 a.m. Female reported she believed a known family member was selling illegal narcotic steroids.

—SCAM — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:55 p.m. Male reported being scammed by a person who was not the person he thought he was speaking with.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:04 p.m. Male reported a known person stole merchandise from a business.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5:30 p.m. Female turned in a wallet, cell phone and credit cards found in the street near a business.

—HARASSMENT — Weatherford city limits, 10:23 p.m. Female reported her ex-boyfriend was harassing her by text message.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 6:30 p.m. Female reported her brother was found deceased inside his residence.

—PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION — Weatherford city limits, 10:08 p.m. Male found to be in violation of an active protective order.

—WARRANT — S. Main St. and Interstate 20, 10:56 p.m. Male passenger found to have outstanding warrant.

—THEFT — 700 block of N. Main St., 8:30 p.m. Female reported someone stole her credit card from a gas station and attempted to use it.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 10:04 a.m. Female reported being assaulted by a male family member.

JAN. 5

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 2600 block of Cliff View Loop 7:33 a.m. Male found items during his morning walk, which were found to be evidence in two vehicle burglaries.

—ASSAULT — 100 block of Davis St., 10:38 a.m. Officers determined an intentional act of aggravated assault caused a vehicle rollover.

—THEFT — Weatherford city limits, 3:03 p.m. Female reported a known male stole money from her.

—HARASSMENT — Weatherford city limits, 8:09 p.m. Female reported being harassed by her former boyfriend.

—WARRANT — 1400 block of Madison St., 11:08 p.m. Male arrested on warrant and possession of marijuana.

JAN. 6

—DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 1:23 a.m. Male reported his roommate threatened to cause him serious bodily injury.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 800 block of Jameson St., 10:51 p.m. Female issued citation for drug paraphernalia.