Police calls

Kirsten BrideganThe husband of Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife has been arrested and charged with the brazen execution of the Microsoft executive.The Jacksonville Beach Police Department announced that Mario Fernandez-Saldana was arrested on Thursday morning for the February 2022 slaying of Bridegan, who was fatally shot last year as he tried to move a tire in the middle of a quiet residential Florida road while his daughter was still in the car.Fernandez-Saldana, 35, is the second husband of Shanna Ga