Police calls

Mar. 16—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
East North Street at North Jackson Street, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Wednesday.
900 block of North Cable Road, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Wednesday.
300 block of West Kibby Street, Lima — An assault was reported Wednesday.
1200 block of North Union Street, Lima — Police investigated a breaking-and-entering incident Wednesday.
400 block of North Collett Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.
1700 block of Allentown Road, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Wednesday.
600 block of Columbia Drive, Lima — An assault was reported Wednesday evening.
North West Street at West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Wednesday evening.
Town Square, Lima — Destruction of property was reported early Thursday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
200 block of North Greenlawn Avenue, Lima — An unruly juvenile was reported Wednesday.
1800 block of Reservoir Road, Lima — A fight was reported Wednesday.
7900 block of North Napoleon Road, Columbus Grove — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Wednesday.
2100 block of North Dixie Highway, Lima — Deputies investigated a breaking-and-entering incident Wednesday.
7000 block of Elida Road, Delphos — An intoxicated person was reported Wednesday.
