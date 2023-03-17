Police calls
Mar. 17—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
400 block of West Elm Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Thursday.
1100 block of Knollwood Drive, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Thursday.
900 Albert Street, Lima — The theft of a motor vehicle was investigated Friday.
2400 block of Allentown Road, Lima — A theft was reported Friday.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
1000 block of Prosperity Road, Lima — A sexual abuse complaint was investigated Thursday.
600 block of South Leonard Avenue, Lima — Deputies responded to a fight on Thursday.
2400 block of Harding Highway, Lima — A forgery complaint was investigated Thursday.
300 block of St. Clair Avenue, Lima — A report of menacing was received Thursday.
North West Street at West McKibben Street, Lima — A fight was investigated Thursday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.