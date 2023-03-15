Police calls

Mar. 15—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Catalpa Avenue at St. Johns Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.

400 block of South Jameson Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Tuesday.

500 block of Brower Road, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

South Metcalf Street at West Kibby Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.

Virginia Avenue at West Robb Avenue, Lima — Police investigated a traffic accident with property damage Tuesday.

700 block of South Cable Road, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

600 block of Findlay Road, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

900 block of North Cable Road, Lima — Police investigated a theft Tuesday.

1600 block of South Union Street, Lima — Police investigated a breaking-and-entering incident Tuesday.

2100 block of West Elm Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.

1400 block of Wendell Avenue, Lima — An auto theft was reported Tuesday.

1100 block of Fairview Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Tuesday.

Hope Street at Nova Street, Lima — An auto theft was reported Tuesday.

2400 block of Allentown Road, Lima — A shoplifter was reported Tuesday.

700 block of College Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Tuesday.

800 block of Dingledine Avenue, Lima — An animal bite with a dog at large was reported Tuesday evening.

1100 block of Holmes Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported early Wednesday morning.

600 block of West Elm Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Wednesday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

1200 block of Industrial Drive, Van Wert — A bomb threat was investigated Tuesday.

300 block of North Main Street, Lima — Drug abuse was reported Tuesday.

600 block of East Michigan Avenue, Lima — Sexual abuse was reported Tuesday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

