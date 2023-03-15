Police calls
Mar. 15—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Catalpa Avenue at St. Johns Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.
400 block of South Jameson Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Tuesday.
500 block of Brower Road, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
South Metcalf Street at West Kibby Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.
Virginia Avenue at West Robb Avenue, Lima — Police investigated a traffic accident with property damage Tuesday.
700 block of South Cable Road, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
600 block of Findlay Road, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
900 block of North Cable Road, Lima — Police investigated a theft Tuesday.
1600 block of South Union Street, Lima — Police investigated a breaking-and-entering incident Tuesday.
2100 block of West Elm Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.
1400 block of Wendell Avenue, Lima — An auto theft was reported Tuesday.
1100 block of Fairview Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Tuesday.
Hope Street at Nova Street, Lima — An auto theft was reported Tuesday.
2400 block of Allentown Road, Lima — A shoplifter was reported Tuesday.
700 block of College Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Tuesday.
800 block of Dingledine Avenue, Lima — An animal bite with a dog at large was reported Tuesday evening.
1100 block of Holmes Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported early Wednesday morning.
600 block of West Elm Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Wednesday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
1200 block of Industrial Drive, Van Wert — A bomb threat was investigated Tuesday.
300 block of North Main Street, Lima — Drug abuse was reported Tuesday.
600 block of East Michigan Avenue, Lima — Sexual abuse was reported Tuesday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.