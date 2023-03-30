Police calls
Mar. 30—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
900 block of Brower Road, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.
1200 block of Judith Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.
500 block of Hope Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Wednesday.
700 block of Albert Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.
100 block of South Central Avenue, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Wednesday.
South Metcalf Street at West Vine Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.
500 block of North Cable Road, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Wednesday.
East McKibben Street at North Jackson Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.
North Jameson Avenue at West Market Street, Lima — Police investigated a traffic accident with property damage Wednesday.
1300 block of Essex Drive, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.
1400 block of Reservoir Road, Lima — An assault was reported Wednesday.
500 block of South Metcalf Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday evening.
North Metcalf Street at West Ashton Avenue, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Wednesday evening.
1000 block of South Scott Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with a suspect present early Thursday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
3100 block of Elida Road, Lima — A fight was reported Wednesday.
100 block of Burlington Place, Lima — A deceased person was reported Wednesday.
2300 block of Kimberly Drive, Lima — Deputies responded to a person having a mental health crisis Wednesday.
700 block of Lawrence Road, Harrod — A forgery was reported Wednesday.
1600 block of South Kemp Road, Lima — Deputies investigated a domestic disturbance Wednesday.
2000 block of East Eureka Street, Lima — Deputies responded to shots fired Wednesday.
400 block of Wall Street, Cairo — Deputies investigated a domestic disturbance Wednesday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.