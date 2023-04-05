Police calls

Apr. 5—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

1600 block of West Spring Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Tuesday.

500 block of North Cable Road, Lima — Police responded Tuesday to a fight in progress.

North Metcalf Street at West Grand Avenue, Lima — An assault was investigated Tuesday.

East North Street at North Central Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.

100 block of South Central Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress on Tuesday.

700 block of Brice Avenue, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Tuesday evening.

800 block of Brice Avenue, Lima — Police responded Tuesday evening to the report of an assault.

2000 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — A theft was reported early Wednesday.

1100 block of Bahama Drive, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Wednesday morning.

800 block of Holmes Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Wednesday morning.

2000 block of Oakland Parkway, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday morning.

2000 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday morning.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.