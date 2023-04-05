Police calls
Apr. 5—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
1600 block of West Spring Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Tuesday.
500 block of North Cable Road, Lima — Police responded Tuesday to a fight in progress.
North Metcalf Street at West Grand Avenue, Lima — An assault was investigated Tuesday.
East North Street at North Central Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.
100 block of South Central Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress on Tuesday.
700 block of Brice Avenue, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Tuesday evening.
800 block of Brice Avenue, Lima — Police responded Tuesday evening to the report of an assault.
2000 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — A theft was reported early Wednesday.
1100 block of Bahama Drive, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Wednesday morning.
800 block of Holmes Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Wednesday morning.
2000 block of Oakland Parkway, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday morning.
2000 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday morning.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.