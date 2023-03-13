Police calls
Mar. 13—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
500 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — An assault was reported Sunday.
700 block of Mackenzie Drive, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Sunday.
East North Street at North Shawnee Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday.
600 block of Prospect Avenue, Lima — Police investigated a breaking-and-entering incident Sunday.
700 block of East Kibby Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Sunday.
500 block of Marian Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with a suspect present Sunday evening.
1300 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — A shoplifter was reported Sunday evening.
500 block of Marian Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Sunday evening.
Branson Avenue at East 4th Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday night.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.