Police calls

Jessica Orozco, The Lima News, Ohio
Mar. 13—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

500 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — An assault was reported Sunday.

700 block of Mackenzie Drive, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Sunday.

East North Street at North Shawnee Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday.

600 block of Prospect Avenue, Lima — Police investigated a breaking-and-entering incident Sunday.

700 block of East Kibby Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Sunday.

500 block of Marian Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with a suspect present Sunday evening.

1300 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — A shoplifter was reported Sunday evening.

500 block of Marian Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Sunday evening.

Branson Avenue at East 4th Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday night.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

