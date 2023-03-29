Police calls

Mar. 29—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

500 block of Brower Road, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

400 block of South Pine Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

800 block of East Kibby Street, Lima — Police investigated a theft Tuesday.

800 block of Madison Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Tuesday.

Holmes Avenue at St. Johns Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Tuesday.

800 block of North Metcalf Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Tuesday.

West Kibby Street at Weadock Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

300 block of Prospect Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Tuesday.

1100 block of Crestwood Drive, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Tuesday.

600 block of Prospect Avenue, Lima — A barking dog complaint was filed Tuesday evening.

800 block of East Vine Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress Tuesday evening.

700 block of Atlantic Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with a suspect present Tuesday evening.

1100 block of Hughes Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday night.

10 block of Superior Court, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress early Wednesday morning.

2600 block of Steven Drive, Lima — Police responded to a theft in progress early Wednesday morning.

700 block of Mackenzie Drive, Lima — Destruction of property was reported early Wednesday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

400 block of East Main Street, Beaverdam — A fight was reported Tuesday.

2400 block of Baty Road, Lima — Sexual abuse was reported Tuesday.

800 block of East Bluelick Road, Lima — A report of criminal damaging was filed Tuesday.

2700 block of Bible Road, Lima — Sexual abuse was reported Tuesday.

1200 block of Center Street, Lima — A fight was reported Tuesday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.