Police calls

Mar. 22—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

2000 block of North Cole Street, Lima — The destruction of property was reported Tuesday.

100 block of South Central Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

500 block of South Pine Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Tuesday.

1000 block of South Reese Avenue, Lima — The theft of a motor vehicle was reported Tuesday.

500 block of West Spring Street, Lima — The destruction of property was reported Tuesday.

100 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Tuesday.

East Kibby Street at Harrison Avenue, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Tuesday.

East Vine Street at Madison Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.

400 block of South Baxter Street, Lima — The destruction of property was reported Tuesday.

200 block of South Pierce Street, Lima — Police investigated the report of an assault on Tuesday.

300 block of North Main Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Tuesday.

700 block of South Cable Road, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.

500 block of North Cable Road, Lima — An assault was investigated Tuesday.

600 block of South Scott Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

700 block of West Vine Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Tuesday.

700 block of Lewis Boulevard, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Tuesday night.

2200 block of Molly Avenue, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Tuesday night.

600 block of Loretta Place, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated early Wednesday.

500 block of West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday morning.

1700 block of Norval Avenue, Lima —A shooting was reported Wednesday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

1900 block of Slabtown Road, Lima — A report of criminal damage was filed Tuesday.

2400 block of Harding Highway, Lima — A domestic disturbance was investigated Tuesday.

1900 block of Slabtown Road, Lima — Deputies responded Tuesday to a fight complaint.

3000 block of Harding Highway, Lima — Deputies responded Tuesday to the report of a person having a mental health crisis.

1400 block of North Rumbaugh Road, Lima — Deputies responded Tuesday to the report of a person having a mental health crisis.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.