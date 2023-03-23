Police calls

Jessica Orozco, The Lima News, Ohio
·1 min read

Mar. 23—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

300 block of West Grand Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Wednesday.

2000 block of Ann Way Drive, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

1500 block of Ellison Drive, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Wednesday.

2400 block of Allentown Road, Lima — Police responded to a report of shoplifting on Wednesday.

300 block of West Kildare Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Wednesday.

200 block of McPheron Avenue, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Wednesday.

Crestwood Drive at Latham Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.

300 block of South Baxter Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Wednesday.

East Eureka Street at South Pine Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Wednesday.

1100 block of North Baxter Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Thursday morning.

2000 block of North Cole Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

2000 block of Lennox Avenue, Lima — A fight complaint was filed Wednesday.

4600 block of West State Road, Lima — Deputies responded Wednesday to a report of an intoxicated driver.

1900 block of East Elm Street, Lima — A domestic disturbance was investigated Wednesday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

Recommended Stories