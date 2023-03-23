Police calls

The New York Times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As he drove to work on a summer afternoon in Memphis last year, Ralph Jones saw a woman on the sidewalk flagging him down. Thinking she was in distress or needed a ride, Jones said, he pulled over. After a brief conversation in which she tried to lure him to a nearby motel, Jones said, he drove away but was soon stopped by police and yanked from his truck. The 70-year-old welder said that with just 86 cents in his pocket, he had neither the intent nor the money to solicit a pros