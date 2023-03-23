Police calls
Mar. 23—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
300 block of West Grand Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Wednesday.
2000 block of Ann Way Drive, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.
1500 block of Ellison Drive, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Wednesday.
2400 block of Allentown Road, Lima — Police responded to a report of shoplifting on Wednesday.
300 block of West Kildare Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Wednesday.
200 block of McPheron Avenue, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Wednesday.
Crestwood Drive at Latham Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.
300 block of South Baxter Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Wednesday.
East Eureka Street at South Pine Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Wednesday.
1100 block of North Baxter Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Thursday morning.
2000 block of North Cole Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
2000 block of Lennox Avenue, Lima — A fight complaint was filed Wednesday.
4600 block of West State Road, Lima — Deputies responded Wednesday to a report of an intoxicated driver.
1900 block of East Elm Street, Lima — A domestic disturbance was investigated Wednesday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.