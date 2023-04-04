Police calls

Apr. 4—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

1000 block of Reese Avenue, Lima — Police investigated a dog bite incident on Monday; the animal remained at large.

1300 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

900 block of West Market Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

North Cole Street at West North Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday

700 block of East Fourth Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Monday.

500 block of North Jameson Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

500 block of East Elm Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Monday night.

800 block of Fairview Avenue, Lima — Police responded late Monday to the report of an assault.

5100 block of Sandusky Road, Lima — A theft was reported late Monday.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF

300 block of Lester Avenue, Lima — Deputies responded Monday to the report of a stolen vehicle.

500 block of Lester Avenue, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Monday.

1900 block of Slabtown Road, Lima — Deputies responded Monday to the report of an unruly juvenile.

3300 block of North West Street, Lima — A forgery complaint was filed Monday.

4600 block of Elida Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a fight on Monday.

2500 block of Wendell Avenue, Lima — A domestic violence was investigated Monday.

2400 bock of Elida Road, Lima — A report of an individual having mental difficulties was investigated Monday.

800 block of Christopher Drive, Lima — A report of an individual having mental difficulties was investigated Monday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.