Police calls
Apr. 4—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
1000 block of Reese Avenue, Lima — Police investigated a dog bite incident on Monday; the animal remained at large.
1300 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
900 block of West Market Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
North Cole Street at West North Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday
700 block of East Fourth Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Monday.
500 block of North Jameson Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
500 block of East Elm Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Monday night.
800 block of Fairview Avenue, Lima — Police responded late Monday to the report of an assault.
5100 block of Sandusky Road, Lima — A theft was reported late Monday.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF
300 block of Lester Avenue, Lima — Deputies responded Monday to the report of a stolen vehicle.
500 block of Lester Avenue, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Monday.
1900 block of Slabtown Road, Lima — Deputies responded Monday to the report of an unruly juvenile.
3300 block of North West Street, Lima — A forgery complaint was filed Monday.
4600 block of Elida Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a fight on Monday.
2500 block of Wendell Avenue, Lima — A domestic violence was investigated Monday.
2400 bock of Elida Road, Lima — A report of an individual having mental difficulties was investigated Monday.
800 block of Christopher Drive, Lima — A report of an individual having mental difficulties was investigated Monday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.