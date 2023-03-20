Police calls

The Daily Beast

Victor Ruiz Garcia/ReutersWhen college students take off for sun-drenched locales to party on spring break, a little chaos is to be expected. But some of this year’s spring breakers have partied a little too hard—turning the fun in the sun into absolute mayhem.From Miami to Cabo San Lucas, the weeklong festivities have been marred by fight clubs, shootings, a celebrity assault, and even the tragic deaths of a few revelers.The highest-profile victim of this year’s spring break pandemonium was Def