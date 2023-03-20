Police calls
Mar. 20—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
900 block of Richie Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Sunday.
2000 block of Brookhaven Court, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday.
500 block of Elmwood Place, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Sunday.
1000 block of North McCullough Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Sunday night.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
1800 block of Harding Highway, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Sunday.
1000 block of South Conant Road, Spencerville — A report of menacing was filed Sunday.
1100 block of Greely Chapel Road, Lima — A report of criminal damaging was filed Sunday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.