Police calls

Mar. 20—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

900 block of Richie Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Sunday.

2000 block of Brookhaven Court, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday.

500 block of Elmwood Place, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Sunday.

1000 block of North McCullough Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Sunday night.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

1800 block of Harding Highway, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Sunday.

1000 block of South Conant Road, Spencerville — A report of menacing was filed Sunday.

1100 block of Greely Chapel Road, Lima — A report of criminal damaging was filed Sunday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

