Police calls

Mar. 31—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

800 block of South Cable Road, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Thursday.

1200 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.

800 block of Delphos Avenue, Lima — An auto theft was reported Thursday.

500 block of North Rosedale Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Friday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Interstate 75 South to Findlay Road, Lima —Deputies responded to a stolen vehicle report Thursday.

100 block of Carlos Lane, Lima —Breaking-and-entering was reported Thursday.

100 block of Greenbriar Court, Lima —Breaking-and-entering was reported Thursday.

300 block of North Main Street, Lima —Deputies investigated a report of menacing Thursday.

500 block of Sandpiper Street, Lima —Deputies responded to a sexual abuse complaint Thursday.

East 15th Street and South Main Street, Lima —Deputies responded to a report of shots fired Thursday.

500 block of St. Clair Avenue, Lima — Deputies investigated a domestic disturbance Thursday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.