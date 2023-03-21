Police calls

Good Morning America

An attempted kidnapping at a school bus stop went wrong for one 30-year-old man who attempt was thwarted by a group of children who came to the defense of one of their classmates. The incident occurred early Monday morning in Gaithersburg, Maryland -- approximately 20 miles north of Washington, D.C. -- when several students were standing at a bus stop waiting to be picked up by their school bus when 30-year-old Jamaal Germany allegedly attempted to kidnap one of the students. The suspect’s motives regarding the attempted kidnapping are currently unclear as authorities continue to investigate the incident.