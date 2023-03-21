Police calls
Mar. 21—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
500 block of North Cable Road, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
800 block of Delphos Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident on Monday.
1200 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday.
2100 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
500 block of North Cable Road, Lima — Police on Monday investigated the report of an assault.
800 block of East Vine Street, Lima — A fight in progress was investigated Monday.
1300 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Monday.
400 block of East Pearl Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
600 block of Columbia Drive, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
1100 block of Holmes Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
800 block of Oak Street, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Monday evening.
400 block of Marian Avenue, Lima — The destruction of property was reported Monday night.
Harding Highway at South Leonard Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated late Monday.
1100 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Tuesday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
1600 block of Elida Road, Lima — Deputies responded Monday to the report of a stolen vehicle.
South Lima Street at East Main Street, Beaverdam — A report of menacing was filed Monday.
1400 block of Edgewood Drive, Lima — A fight was investigated Monday.
Amherst Road at South Napoleon Road, Harrod — A report of criminal damage was investigated Monday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.