Police calls
Apr. 6—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
1200 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.
900 block of Richie Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.
400 block of West McKibben Street, Lima — Police responded Wednesday to a breaking-and-entering incident.
300 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.
South Collett Street at West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Wednesday.
500 block of Hazel Avenue, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Wednesday night.
1000 block of Richie Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress early Thursday.
200 block of South Collett Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress early Thursday.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF
1800 block of East Elm Street, Lima — A report of criminal damage was filed Wednesday.
100 block of Glenrary Road, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Wednesday.
6800 block of Faulkner Road, Harrod — Deputies investigated a report of child abuse on Wednesday.
100 block of West Northern Avenue, Lima — A report of forgery was filed Wednesday.
400 block of Kenmore Street, Lima — Deputies responded Wednesday to the report of an unruly juvenile.
100 block of Pioneer Road, Lima — Deputies investigated a report of a person having a mental health crisis on Wednesday.
3200 block of Bonnieview Drive, Lima — An intoxicated driver was cited on Wednesday.
1000 block of Findlay Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a fight on Wednesday.
Allentown Road at North Eastown Road, Lima — An intoxicated driver was cited on Wednesday.
1900 block of Harding Highway, Lima — A report of criminal damage was filed Wednesday.
4000 block of Bur Oak Trail, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Wednesday.
100 block of Glenrary Road, Lima — An intoxicated driver was cited on Wednesday.
400 block of South Mumaugh Road, Lima — Deputies responded Wednesday to the report of an unruly juvenile.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.