Police calls

Apr. 6—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

1200 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

900 block of Richie Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

400 block of West McKibben Street, Lima — Police responded Wednesday to a breaking-and-entering incident.

300 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

South Collett Street at West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Wednesday.

500 block of Hazel Avenue, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Wednesday night.

1000 block of Richie Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress early Thursday.

200 block of South Collett Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress early Thursday.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF

1800 block of East Elm Street, Lima — A report of criminal damage was filed Wednesday.

100 block of Glenrary Road, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Wednesday.

6800 block of Faulkner Road, Harrod — Deputies investigated a report of child abuse on Wednesday.

100 block of West Northern Avenue, Lima — A report of forgery was filed Wednesday.

400 block of Kenmore Street, Lima — Deputies responded Wednesday to the report of an unruly juvenile.

100 block of Pioneer Road, Lima — Deputies investigated a report of a person having a mental health crisis on Wednesday.

3200 block of Bonnieview Drive, Lima — An intoxicated driver was cited on Wednesday.

1000 block of Findlay Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a fight on Wednesday.

Allentown Road at North Eastown Road, Lima — An intoxicated driver was cited on Wednesday.

1900 block of Harding Highway, Lima — A report of criminal damage was filed Wednesday.

4000 block of Bur Oak Trail, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Wednesday.

100 block of Glenrary Road, Lima — An intoxicated driver was cited on Wednesday.

400 block of South Mumaugh Road, Lima — Deputies responded Wednesday to the report of an unruly juvenile.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.