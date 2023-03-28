Police calls

ABC News

An 11-year-old girl who was abducted from Youngwood, Pennsylvania, was found on Monday after police used geolocation on her iPad to find her, according to the Westmoreland District Attorney's Office. Pennsylvania State Police then arrested Keith Lilliock, 43, and charged him with luring a child into a motor vehicle and interference with the custody of children, the DA's office said. The child told police she was riding her bike to Pittsburgh to visit her sister on Sunday when she stopped at a gas station to take a break.