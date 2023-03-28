Police calls
Mar. 28—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
300 block of Harrison Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
800 block of South McDonel Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Monday.
1000 block of North Union Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Monday.
800 block of South Leonard Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
300 block of East Eureka Street, Lima — An animal bite with a dog at large was reported Monday.
800 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Monday.
Julian Avenue at North Metcalf Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday.
200 block of West Murphy Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
300 block of West Murphy Street, Lima — Police investigated a breaking-and-entering incident Monday evening.
500 block of Brower Road, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Monday evening.
300 block of McPheron Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday night.
1000 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Monday night.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.