Police calls

Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty ImagesIt took Alex Murdaugh over an hour to call 911 after he allegedly shot his wife Maggie and son Paul near their estate’s hunting dog kennels last June, prosecutors said in court Thursday.That was among several fresh claims made during a hearing in connection with the double murder case that capped the disgrace of a once untouchable legal scion. Investigators are also comparing evidence found at the June 7, 2021, murder scene to DNA from