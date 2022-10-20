Police calls

Jessica Orozco, The Lima News, Ohio
·1 min read

Oct. 20—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Carolina Avenue at North Cable Road, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.

900 block of Richie Avenue, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was reported Wednesday.

East Franklin Street at South Pine Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.

800 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was reported Wednesday.

3300 block of North West Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.

700 block of East Hanthorn Road, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

700 block of East Fourth Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was reported Wednesday night.

1400 block of North Baxter Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was reported early Thursday morning.

100 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — A prowler was reported Thursday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

300 block of North Main Street, Lima — Deputies responded to an escape Wednesday.

100 block of South Main Street, Lima — Sexual abuse was reported Wednesday.

4400 block of East Hook Waltz Road, Columbus Grove — Sexual abuse was reported Wednesday.

200 block of Hartford Court, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Wednesday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

Logout

Sign In

Recommended Stories