Police calls
Oct. 20—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Carolina Avenue at North Cable Road, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.
900 block of Richie Avenue, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was reported Wednesday.
East Franklin Street at South Pine Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.
800 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was reported Wednesday.
3300 block of North West Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.
700 block of East Hanthorn Road, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.
700 block of East Fourth Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was reported Wednesday night.
1400 block of North Baxter Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was reported early Thursday morning.
100 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — A prowler was reported Thursday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
300 block of North Main Street, Lima — Deputies responded to an escape Wednesday.
100 block of South Main Street, Lima — Sexual abuse was reported Wednesday.
4400 block of East Hook Waltz Road, Columbus Grove — Sexual abuse was reported Wednesday.
200 block of Hartford Court, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Wednesday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.
