Police calls

Sep. 28—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

100 block of East High Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

South Eastown Road at West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with an injury was investigated Tuesday.

1400 block of Allentown Road, Lima — Police responded to a report of domestic violence Tuesday.

100 block of East Market Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

800 block of West O'Connor Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.

1100 block of Knollwood Drive, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Tuesday.

400 block of South Dana Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

1400 block of North Cable Road, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

1700 block of South Reese Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Tuesday.

700 block of Tall Oaks Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

600 block of Prospect Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Tuesday.

East Fourth Street at St Johns Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was reported Tuesday.

600 block of West Market Street, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported Tuesday.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Allentown Road at North Grubb Road, Lima — An intoxicated driver was investigated Tuesday.

9200 block of Harrod Road, Harrod — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Tuesday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.