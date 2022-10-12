Police calls

Oct. 12—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

1100 block of North McCollough Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

600 block of South Sugar Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Tuesday.

100 block of South Central Avenue, Lima — Police responded to the report of an assault on Tuesday.

Faurot Avenue at South Metcalf Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Tuesday.

600 block of South Scott Street, Lima — An assault was investigated Tuesday.

1100 block of Bahama Drive, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue, Lima — An assault was investigated Tuesday.

East High Street at North Jackson Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.

1100 block of Holmes Avenue, Lima — Police investigated an assault on Tuesday.

1000 block of Cameron Lane, Lima — An assault was investigated Tuesday.

400 block of East McKibben Street, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Tuesday.

2200 block of Lake Circle Drive, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

700 block of North Baxter Street, Lima — Six cases of breaking-and-entering were investigated on Tuesday.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

1900 block of Slabtown Road, Lima — Deputies responded Tuesday to the report of an unruly juvenile.

500 block of East Fifth Street, Spencerville — A domestic disturbance was investigated Tuesday.

300 block of West Main Street, Lima — A domestic disturbance was investigated Tuesday.

500 block of Hazel Avenue, Lima — A bomb threat was investigated Tuesday.

1200 block of Neubrecht Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a fight on Tuesday.

2700 block of Slabtown Road, Lima — A report of shots fired was investigated Tuesday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.