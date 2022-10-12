Police calls
Oct. 12—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
1100 block of North McCollough Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
600 block of South Sugar Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Tuesday.
100 block of South Central Avenue, Lima — Police responded to the report of an assault on Tuesday.
Faurot Avenue at South Metcalf Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Tuesday.
600 block of South Scott Street, Lima — An assault was investigated Tuesday.
1100 block of Bahama Drive, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue, Lima — An assault was investigated Tuesday.
East High Street at North Jackson Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.
1100 block of Holmes Avenue, Lima — Police investigated an assault on Tuesday.
1000 block of Cameron Lane, Lima — An assault was investigated Tuesday.
400 block of East McKibben Street, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Tuesday.
2200 block of Lake Circle Drive, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
700 block of North Baxter Street, Lima — Six cases of breaking-and-entering were investigated on Tuesday.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
1900 block of Slabtown Road, Lima — Deputies responded Tuesday to the report of an unruly juvenile.
500 block of East Fifth Street, Spencerville — A domestic disturbance was investigated Tuesday.
300 block of West Main Street, Lima — A domestic disturbance was investigated Tuesday.
500 block of Hazel Avenue, Lima — A bomb threat was investigated Tuesday.
1200 block of Neubrecht Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a fight on Tuesday.
2700 block of Slabtown Road, Lima — A report of shots fired was investigated Tuesday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.