Police calls

Sep. 15—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

1000 block of South Union Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Wednesday.

400 block of South Main Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

1000 block of Westerly Drive, Lima — A dog bite was reported Wednesday.

900 block of South Sugar Street, Lima — Police responded to a report of breaking-and-entering Wednesday.

2300 block of West Market Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

600 block of West O'Connor Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

1100 block of Adamlee Place, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

1500 block of South Reese Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a report of domestic violence with the suspect present Wednesday.

400 block of South Jameson Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Wednesday.

East North Street and North Union Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.

East Sixth Street and South Union Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday afternoon.

700 block of Maplewood Drive, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday evening.

500 block of North West Street, Lima — Police responded to a report of assault early Thursday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Spencerville Road and Wonderlick Road, Lima — Deputies aided another agency Wednesday.

2300 block of Harding Highway, Lima — A forgery was reported Wednesday.

4200 block of Diller Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a missing juvenile Wednesday.

7000 block of Fort Amanda Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of criminal damaging Wednesday.

2400 block of Baton Rouge Avenue, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a mentally ill person Wednesday.

Harding Highway and Bowman Road, Lima — An intoxicated driver was reported Wednesday.

200 block of South Mill Street, Beaverdam — Deputies responded to a report of an unruly juvenile Wednesday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.