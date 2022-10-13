Police calls

Oct. 13—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

East Market Street at North Jackson Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.

900 block of Richie Avenue, Lima — A domestic violence incident was reported Wednesday.

300 block of Ashwood Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

South Baxter Street at West Spring Street, Lima — Aa traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.

200 block of East Third Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

400 block of West O'Connor Avenue, Lima — A barking dog was reported Wednesday evening.

500 block of Brower Road, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Wednesday night.

500 block of Flanders Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with the suspect present Wednesday night.

800 block of West Murphy Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Wednesday night.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

500 block of Brower Raod, Lima — Deputies responded to shots fired Wednesday.

1900 block of Roschman Avenue, Lima — A domestic disturbance was reported Wednesday.

2400 block of North Cable Road, Lima — Criminal damaging was reported Wednesday.

200 block of South Roberts Avenue, Lima — A stolen vehicle was reported Wednesday.

2900 block of Lilly Drive, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Wednesday.

South Metcalf Street at West Market Street, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported Wednesday.

3100 block of Harding Highway, Lima — A fight was reported Wednesday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.