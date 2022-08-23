Police calls

Aug. 23—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

300 block of East Second Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Monday.

1300 block of South Main Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Monday.

400 block of East McKibben Street, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Monday.

700 block of West Vine Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Monday.

900 block of Richie Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

South Metcalf Street at West Spring Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday.

1800 block of Wendel Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

500 block of Prospect Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

Allentown Road at North Cable Road, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday.

1100 block of Bahama Drive, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Monday.

700 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — Police responded Monday to a fight in progress.

300 block of Maple Lane, Lima — The theft of a motor vehicle was reported Monday night.

Elida Road at North Cable Road, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Monday night.

700 block of Holly Street, Lima — An assault was investigated early Tuesday.

1600 block of South Union Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Tuesday morning.

Metcalf Street at Riverwalk, Lima — A robbery was investigated Tuesday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

2200 block of Makin Drive, Lima — Deputies responded Monday to a sexual abuse complaint.

400 block of South Leonard Avenue, Lima — The report of an unruly juvenile was investigated Monday.

1800 block of Reservoir Road, Lima — A fight was investigated Monday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.