Police calls

Oct. 14—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

North Charles Street at West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.

Bellefontaine Avenue at South Shawnee Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Thursday.

1800 block of South Reese Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Thursday.

500 block of Brower Road, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.

1800 block of Reese Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence in progress Thursday.

Bellefontaine Avenue at South Shawnee Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.

500 block of South Metcalf Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.

East Robb Avenue at North Main Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.

East Market Street at North Jackson Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.

South Jameson Avenue at West Elm Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Thursday.

1200 block of South Reese Avenue, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was reported Thursday.

400 block of Ewing Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with the suspect present Thursday.

700 block of North Cable Road, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.

1800 block of North Cole Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was reported Thursday night.

300 block of North Jackson Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with the suspect present Thursday night.

100 block of West McKibben Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was reported Thursday night.

300 block of West Murphy Street, Lima — A theft was reported early Friday morning.

600 block of East 3rd Street, Lima — An auto theft was reported Friday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

600 block of East Second Street, Spencerville — Deputies responded to two domestic disturbances Thursday.

