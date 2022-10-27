Police calls
Oct. 27—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
700 block of Greenlawn Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress Wednesday.
South Cable Road at West Elm Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.
2400 block of Allentown Road, Lima — Police investigated a hit-and-run Wednesday.
500 block of East Franklin Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.
2600 block of Ada Road, Lima — An assault was reported Wednesday.
600 block of Columbia Drive, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.
600 block of South Main Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.
300 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.
2300 block of North Cole Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.
2100 block of Lake Circle Drive, Lima — A hit-and-run was reported Wednesday.
600 block of South West Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress Wednesday evening.
400 block of Orena Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a shooting Wednesday night.
800 block of Runyan Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday morning.
500 block of South Shawnee Street, Lima — An assault was reported Thursday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
1400 block of Edgewood Drive, Lima — Deputies responded to shots fired Wednesday.
200 block of East Bluelick Road, Lima — An escape was reported Wednesday.
1500 block of Northbrook Drive, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Wednesday.
300 block of North Main Street, Lima — A report of child abuse was filed Wednesday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.