Police calls

Oct. 27—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

700 block of Greenlawn Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress Wednesday.

South Cable Road at West Elm Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.

2400 block of Allentown Road, Lima — Police investigated a hit-and-run Wednesday.

500 block of East Franklin Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

2600 block of Ada Road, Lima — An assault was reported Wednesday.

600 block of Columbia Drive, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

600 block of South Main Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

300 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

2300 block of North Cole Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

2100 block of Lake Circle Drive, Lima — A hit-and-run was reported Wednesday.

600 block of South West Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress Wednesday evening.

400 block of Orena Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a shooting Wednesday night.

800 block of Runyan Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday morning.

500 block of South Shawnee Street, Lima — An assault was reported Thursday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

1400 block of Edgewood Drive, Lima — Deputies responded to shots fired Wednesday.

200 block of East Bluelick Road, Lima — An escape was reported Wednesday.

1500 block of Northbrook Drive, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Wednesday.

300 block of North Main Street, Lima — A report of child abuse was filed Wednesday.

400 block of Orena Avenue, Lima — Deputies responded to shots fired Wednesday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

