Police calls

Jessica Orozco, The Lima News, Ohio
·2 min read

Oct. 5—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

1400 block of Allentown Road, Lima — A hit-and-run incident was investigated early Tuesday morning.

900 block of Florence Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Tuesday morning.

400 block of East 16th Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

100 block of South Central Avenue, Lima — A stabbing was reported Tuesday.

600 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Tuesday.

800 block of Mackenzie Drive, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

South Main Street at West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.

East Kibby Street at South Main Street, Lima — a traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.

900 block of South Leonard Avenue, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Tuesday evening.

100 block of East Eureka Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

700 block of Atlantic Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday evening.

300 block of South Elizabeth Street, Lima — Police investigated a hit-and-run Tuesday evening.

600 block of West Market Street, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported Tuesday night.

500 block of Orena Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress early Wednesday morning.

500 block of Tremont Avenue, Lima — A domestic violence incident was reported Wednesday morning.

800 block of Runyan Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

1900 block of Roschman Avenue, Lima — A report of a mentally ill person was filed Tuesday.

1100 block of South Conant Road, Spencerville — A mentally ill person was reported Tuesday.

700 block of North Cable Road, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Tuesday.

700 block of Saint Andrews Boulevard, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Tuesday.

2400 block of Lark Avenue, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Tuesday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

