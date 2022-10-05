Police calls
Oct. 5—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
1400 block of Allentown Road, Lima — A hit-and-run incident was investigated early Tuesday morning.
900 block of Florence Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Tuesday morning.
400 block of East 16th Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
100 block of South Central Avenue, Lima — A stabbing was reported Tuesday.
600 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Tuesday.
800 block of Mackenzie Drive, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
South Main Street at West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.
East Kibby Street at South Main Street, Lima — a traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.
900 block of South Leonard Avenue, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Tuesday evening.
100 block of East Eureka Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
700 block of Atlantic Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday evening.
300 block of South Elizabeth Street, Lima — Police investigated a hit-and-run Tuesday evening.
600 block of West Market Street, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported Tuesday night.
500 block of Orena Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress early Wednesday morning.
500 block of Tremont Avenue, Lima — A domestic violence incident was reported Wednesday morning.
800 block of Runyan Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
1900 block of Roschman Avenue, Lima — A report of a mentally ill person was filed Tuesday.
1100 block of South Conant Road, Spencerville — A mentally ill person was reported Tuesday.
700 block of North Cable Road, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Tuesday.
700 block of Saint Andrews Boulevard, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Tuesday.
2400 block of Lark Avenue, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Tuesday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.