Police calls

Jessica Orozco, The Lima News, Ohio
·1 min read

Sep. 29—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

800 block of Delphos Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Wednesday.

2900 block of Elijah Parkway, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

1500 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

1500 block of Oakland Parkway, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.

600 block of Findlay Road, Lima — Police responded to a theft in progress Wednesday.

400 block of West McKibben Street, Lima — A dog bite with the animal at large was reported Wednesday evening.

100 block of West 5th Street, Lima — A car theft was reported Wednesday evening.

200 block of Calumet Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported early Thursday morning.

700 block of South Main Street, Lima — Police responded to destruction of property in progress early Thursday morning.

Brower Road at North West Street, Lima — A traffic accident with an injury was investigated Thursday morning.

South Metcalf Street at West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday morning.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

Recommended Stories