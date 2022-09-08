Police calls

Sep. 8—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

1100 block of Crestwood Drive, Lima — A traffic accident with an injury was investigated Wednesday.

800 block of West Spring Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

700 block of West Elm Street, Lima — An assault was reported Wednesday.

2400 block of Allentown Road, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Wednesday.

Latham Avenue and North Cable Road, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.

1100 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.

South Cole Street and State Street, Lima — Police responded to a traffic accident with property damage Wednesday evening.

1900 block of Rice Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday evening.

1100 block of Fairview Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a report of breaking-and-entering Wednesday evening.

1100 block of East Franklin Street, Lima — Police responded to a report of breaking-and-entering Tuesday.

700 block of Harrison Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Wednesday night.

1100 block of Catalpa Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Thursday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

1800 block of Zeits Avenue, Lima— Deputies responded to a report of a deceased person Wednesday.

4800 block of Saint Johns Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of breaking-and-entering Wednesday.

3300 block of North West Street, Lima — A forgery was reported Wednesday.

4200 block of Elida Road, Lima — A forgery was reported Wednesday.

1900 block of Roschman Avenue, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a deceased person Wednesday.

2000 block of Harding Highway, Lima — A domestic disturbance was reported Wednesday.

200 block of West Pearl Street, Beaverdam — Deputies responded to a report of a mentally ill person Wednesday.

3200 block of Elida Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of menacing Wednesday.

