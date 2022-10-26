Police calls
Oct. 26—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
700 block of East Eureka Street, Lima — An auto theft was reported Tuesday.
400 block of West Lane Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Tuesday.
20 block of Superior Court, Lima — Police responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Tuesday.
Cable Road at College Parkway, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Tuesday.
500 block of North Cable Road, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Tuesday.
North Broadway Street at West Kibby Street, Lima — An assault was reported Tuesday.
500 block of Brower Road, Lima — Domestic violence was reported Tuesday.
600 block of South Dana Avenue, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was reported Tuesday.
2400 block of Cable Court, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Tuesday.
700 block of South Main Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Tuesday.
East Pearl Street at North Union Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.
600 block of South West Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress Tuesday.
100 block of East Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.
1000 block of North Main Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
100 block of South Central Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday evening.
1400 block of St. Johns Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Tuesday evening.
300 block of South Jackson Street, Lima — An assault was reported Tuesday evening.
500 block of Rosedale Avenue, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was reported Tuesday night.
700 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Wednesday morning.
500 block of South Collins Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
6800 block of Reservoir Road, Lima — A deceased person was reported Tuesday.
300 block of North Main Street, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Tuesday.
600 block of East Ford Avenue, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was reported Tuesday.
1900 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident with criminal damaging was investigated Tuesday.
