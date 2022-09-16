Police calls

Sep. 16—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

1100 block of Holmes Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a report of breaking-and-entering Thursday.

400 block of North Main Street, Lima — An assault was reported Thursday.

1000 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — A robbery was reported Thursday.

400 block of North Main Street, Lima — A fight was reported Thursday.

700 block of Fairview Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.

700 block of Oak Street, Lima — Police responded to a report of breaking-and-entering Thursday.

200 block of North Woodlawn Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a report of breaking-and-entering Thursday.

400 block of Ashwood Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a report of destruction of property Thursday.

North Main Street and West North Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.

200 block of East Third Street, Lima — Police responded to a report of domestic violence with the suspect present Thursday.

South Jameson Avenue and West Spring Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday evening.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

100 block of Greenglen Avenue, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of menacing Thursday.

1800 block of Reservoir Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of criminal damaging Thursday.

9200 block of Harrod Road, Harrod— Deputies aided another agency Thursday.

3400 block of Musser Drive, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of sexual abuse Thursday.

1900 block of East Elm Street — Deputies responded to a sexual abuse report Thursday.

400 block of East North Street, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of sexual abuse Thursday.

2000 block of Harding Highway, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of criminal damaging Thursday.

1800 block of Reservoir Road, Lima — A fight was reported Thursday.

6500 block of Clum Road, Harrod — An intoxicated driver was reported Thursday.

300 block of North Main Street, Lima — A fight was reported Thursday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.