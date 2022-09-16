Police calls
Sep. 16—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
1100 block of Holmes Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a report of breaking-and-entering Thursday.
400 block of North Main Street, Lima — An assault was reported Thursday.
1000 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — A robbery was reported Thursday.
400 block of North Main Street, Lima — A fight was reported Thursday.
700 block of Fairview Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.
700 block of Oak Street, Lima — Police responded to a report of breaking-and-entering Thursday.
200 block of North Woodlawn Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a report of breaking-and-entering Thursday.
400 block of Ashwood Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a report of destruction of property Thursday.
North Main Street and West North Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.
200 block of East Third Street, Lima — Police responded to a report of domestic violence with the suspect present Thursday.
South Jameson Avenue and West Spring Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday evening.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
100 block of Greenglen Avenue, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of menacing Thursday.
1800 block of Reservoir Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of criminal damaging Thursday.
9200 block of Harrod Road, Harrod— Deputies aided another agency Thursday.
3400 block of Musser Drive, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of sexual abuse Thursday.
1900 block of East Elm Street — Deputies responded to a sexual abuse report Thursday.
400 block of East North Street, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of sexual abuse Thursday.
2000 block of Harding Highway, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of criminal damaging Thursday.
1800 block of Reservoir Road, Lima — A fight was reported Thursday.
6500 block of Clum Road, Harrod — An intoxicated driver was reported Thursday.
300 block of North Main Street, Lima — A fight was reported Thursday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.