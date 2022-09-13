Police calls
Sep. 13—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
300 block of West Kibby Street, Lima —A theft was reported Monday.
700 block of Madison Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
900 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Monday.
1600 block of West Elm Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
Allentown Road and Cornell Drive, Lima — A traffic accident with an injury was investigated Monday.
1000 block of West Market Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
100 block of East Market Street, Lima — Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person Monday.
1800 block of Latham Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday.
200 block of South Woodlawn Avenue, Lima — A hit-and-run was reported Monday evening.
800 block of Deborah Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday evening.
1900 block of Oakland Parkway, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday evening.
North Elizabeth Street and West Murphy Street — Police responded to a report of domestic violence in progress Monday evening.
800 block of South Metcalf Street — Police responded to a report of domestic violence with the suspect present Monday night.
500 block of Brower Road — Police responded to a report of domestic violence early Tuesday morning.
800 block of South McDonel Street — Police responded to a report of domestic violence with the suspect present early Tuesday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
1900 block of Roschman Avenue, Lima — Deputies aided another agency Monday.
1500 block of Edgewood Drive, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance Monday.
4200 block of Campus Drive, Lima — Deputies aided another agency Monday.
200 block of Leonard Avenue, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported Monday.
400 block of Yale Avenue, Lima — A domestic disturbance was reported Monday.
800 block of South Napoleon Road, Harrod — An unruly juvenile was reported Monday.
400 block of Clime Street, Delphos — Deputies responded to a report of sexual abuse Monday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.