Police calls

Sep. 13—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

300 block of West Kibby Street, Lima —A theft was reported Monday.

700 block of Madison Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

900 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Monday.

1600 block of West Elm Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

Allentown Road and Cornell Drive, Lima — A traffic accident with an injury was investigated Monday.

1000 block of West Market Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

100 block of East Market Street, Lima — Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person Monday.

1800 block of Latham Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday.

200 block of South Woodlawn Avenue, Lima — A hit-and-run was reported Monday evening.

800 block of Deborah Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday evening.

1900 block of Oakland Parkway, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday evening.

North Elizabeth Street and West Murphy Street — Police responded to a report of domestic violence in progress Monday evening.

800 block of South Metcalf Street — Police responded to a report of domestic violence with the suspect present Monday night.

500 block of Brower Road — Police responded to a report of domestic violence early Tuesday morning.

800 block of South McDonel Street — Police responded to a report of domestic violence with the suspect present early Tuesday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

1900 block of Roschman Avenue, Lima — Deputies aided another agency Monday.

1500 block of Edgewood Drive, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance Monday.

4200 block of Campus Drive, Lima — Deputies aided another agency Monday.

200 block of Leonard Avenue, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported Monday.

400 block of Yale Avenue, Lima — A domestic disturbance was reported Monday.

800 block of South Napoleon Road, Harrod — An unruly juvenile was reported Monday.

400 block of Clime Street, Delphos — Deputies responded to a report of sexual abuse Monday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.