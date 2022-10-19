Police calls
Oct. 19—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
100 block of East Market Street, Lima — A missing person was reported Tuesday.
400 block of Haller Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Tuesday.
East McKibben Street at North Union Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.
East North Street at North Perry Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.
700 block of East Elm Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
1100 block of Richie Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
300 block of North Dale Drive, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Tuesday.
1200 block of North Metcalf Street, Lima — An auto theft was reported Tuesday.
400 block of East McKibben Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday evening.
500 block of Brower Road, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Tuesday night.
20 block of Superior Court, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Tuesday night.
100 block of East Market Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress early Wednesday morning.
1000 block of St. Johns Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with the suspect present Wednesday morning.
North Cole Street at West High Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
400 block of South Mumaugh Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a menatlly ill person Tuesday.
1200 block of Neubrecht Road, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was reported Tuesday.
300 block of Rader Road, McComb — Deputies responded to a bomb threat Tuesday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.
Logout
Sign In