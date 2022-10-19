Police calls

Oct. 19—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

100 block of East Market Street, Lima — A missing person was reported Tuesday.

400 block of Haller Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Tuesday.

East McKibben Street at North Union Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.

East North Street at North Perry Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.

700 block of East Elm Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

1100 block of Richie Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

300 block of North Dale Drive, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Tuesday.

1200 block of North Metcalf Street, Lima — An auto theft was reported Tuesday.

400 block of East McKibben Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday evening.

500 block of Brower Road, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Tuesday night.

20 block of Superior Court, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Tuesday night.

100 block of East Market Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress early Wednesday morning.

1000 block of St. Johns Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with the suspect present Wednesday morning.

North Cole Street at West High Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

400 block of South Mumaugh Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a menatlly ill person Tuesday.

1200 block of Neubrecht Road, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was reported Tuesday.

300 block of Rader Road, McComb — Deputies responded to a bomb threat Tuesday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

