Police calls

Nov. 4—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

North West Street at West O'Connor Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.

400 block of McPheron Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.

1100 block of Westerly Drive, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Thursday.

200 block of South Main Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.

1200 block of East Kibby Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Thursday.

1200 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Thursday.

1100 block of West High Street, Lima — An assault was reported Thursday.

1100 block of West High Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Thursday.

300 block of South Elizabeth Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday evening.

North Cable Road at West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Thursday evening.

1200 block of Catalpa Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Thursday night.

500 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress early Friday morning.

500 block of Prospect Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Friday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

4700 block of Allentown Road, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported Thursday.

10700 block of Alger Road, Harrod — A mentally ill person was reported Thursday.

1900 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — Criminal damaging was reported Thursday.

4500 block of Sunnydale Street, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Thursday.

2300 block of Bible Road, Lima — An unruly juvenile was reported Thursday.

3500 block of North Grubb Road, Delphos — Deputies responded to shots fired Thursday.

1800 block of Reservoir Road, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Thursday.

1400 block of Fetter Road, Lima — An unruly juvenile was reported Thursday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.