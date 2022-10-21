Police calls

Oct. 21—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

400 block of South Metcalf Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Thursday.

1000 block of North Main Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Thursday.

200 block of East Third Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.

1500 block of Linden Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.

700 block of South Main Street, Lima —An assault was reported Thursday.

College Park West at North Cable Road, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.

100 block of North Main Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.

700 block of Atlantic Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Thursday evening.

Bellefontaine Avenue at East Elm Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was reported Thursday evening.

500 block of North Cable Road, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday night.

700 block of North Main Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with the suspect present early Friday morning.

1000 block of West Spring Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress Friday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Center Street at Warren Avenue, Lima — Drug abuse was reported Thursday.

North Saint Marys Road at Piquad Road, Delphos — An intoxicated driver was reported Thursday.

1800 block of Reservoir Road, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported Thursday.

1200 block of Neubrecht Road, Lima — A robbery was reported Thursday.

1000 block of Findlay Road, Lima — A fight was reported Thursday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.