Police calls
Oct. 21—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
400 block of South Metcalf Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Thursday.
1000 block of North Main Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Thursday.
200 block of East Third Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.
1500 block of Linden Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.
700 block of South Main Street, Lima —An assault was reported Thursday.
College Park West at North Cable Road, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.
100 block of North Main Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.
700 block of Atlantic Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Thursday evening.
Bellefontaine Avenue at East Elm Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was reported Thursday evening.
500 block of North Cable Road, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday night.
700 block of North Main Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with the suspect present early Friday morning.
1000 block of West Spring Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress Friday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Center Street at Warren Avenue, Lima — Drug abuse was reported Thursday.
North Saint Marys Road at Piquad Road, Delphos — An intoxicated driver was reported Thursday.
1800 block of Reservoir Road, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported Thursday.
1200 block of Neubrecht Road, Lima — A robbery was reported Thursday.
1000 block of Findlay Road, Lima — A fight was reported Thursday.
