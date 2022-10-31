Police calls
Oct. 31—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
600 block of Findlay Road, Lima — A shoplifter was reported Sunday.
Celia Place, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Sunday.
1400 block of North Cole Street, Lima — An auto theft was reported Sunday.
1100 block of Hughes Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with the suspect present Sunday.
1100 block of Rice Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday.
400 block of Hazel Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a theft in progress Sunday.
1500 block of East 4th Street, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday.
300 block of North Charles Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday.
Burch Avenue at West Murphy Street, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday.
400 block of South Woodlawn Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Sunday.
700 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday evening.
2300 block of Spencerville Road, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported Sunday evening.
600 block of Harrison Avenue, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Sunday evening.
North McDonel Street at West O'Connor Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated early Monday morning.
1900 block of Burch Avenue, Lima — A deceased person was reported early Monday morning.
300 block of West High Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Monday morning.
900 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday morning.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.