Police calls

Jessica Orozco, The Lima News, Ohio
·1 min read

Oct. 31—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

600 block of Findlay Road, Lima — A shoplifter was reported Sunday.

Celia Place, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Sunday.

1400 block of North Cole Street, Lima — An auto theft was reported Sunday.

1100 block of Hughes Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with the suspect present Sunday.

1100 block of Rice Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday.

400 block of Hazel Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a theft in progress Sunday.

1500 block of East 4th Street, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday.

300 block of North Charles Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday.

Burch Avenue at West Murphy Street, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday.

400 block of South Woodlawn Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Sunday.

700 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday evening.

2300 block of Spencerville Road, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported Sunday evening.

600 block of Harrison Avenue, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Sunday evening.

North McDonel Street at West O'Connor Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated early Monday morning.

1900 block of Burch Avenue, Lima — A deceased person was reported early Monday morning.

300 block of West High Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Monday morning.

900 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday morning.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

Recommended Stories