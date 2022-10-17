Police calls

Oct. 17—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

700 block of South Main Street, Lima — A robbery was reported Sunday.

500 block of Hope Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Sunday.

100 block of South Dana Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday.

700 block of East 4th Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence in progress Sunday.

900 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Sunday.

800 block of East Kibby Street, Lima — An assault was reported Sunday.

800 block of Holmes Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Sunday.

1200 block of Lakewood Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday evening.

1500 block of South Central Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday evening.

900 block of Leland Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Sunday evening.

800 block of South Glenwood Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a hit-and-run early Monday morning.

800 block of East Kibby Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday morning.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

