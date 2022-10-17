Police calls
Oct. 17—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
700 block of South Main Street, Lima — A robbery was reported Sunday.
500 block of Hope Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Sunday.
100 block of South Dana Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday.
700 block of East 4th Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence in progress Sunday.
900 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Sunday.
800 block of East Kibby Street, Lima — An assault was reported Sunday.
800 block of Holmes Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Sunday.
1200 block of Lakewood Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday evening.
1500 block of South Central Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday evening.
900 block of Leland Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Sunday evening.
800 block of South Glenwood Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a hit-and-run early Monday morning.
800 block of East Kibby Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday morning.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.
