Police calls
Nov. 1—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
2400 block of Allentown Road, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Monday.
1900 block of University Boulevard, Lima — Police responded to a report of breaking-and-entering Monday.
700 block of West Market Street, Lima — A stabbing was investigated Monday.
500 block of West Eureka Street, Lima — Police responded to a report of breaking-and-entering Monday.
100 block of North Woodlawn Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Monday.
1300 block Chestnut Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Monday.
700 block of West Kibby Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday evening.
500 block of Brower Road, Lima — A domestic violence incident was reported early Tuesday morning.
500 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported early Tuesday morning.
2400 block of College Park Drive, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
1900 block of Slabtown Road, Lima — An unruly juvenile was reported Monday.
300 block of Amherst Road, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Monday.
2500 block of Ada Road, Lima — A fight was reported Monday.
200 block of Golden Lane, Lima — A forgery was reported Monday.
2100 block of North Dixie Highway, Lima — An unruly juvenile was reported Monday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.