Police calls
Oct. 10—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
1900 block of Allentown Road, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday.
North Metcalf Street at Ashton Avenue, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported Sunday.
500 block of Prospect Avenue, Lima — Officers responded to a shooting Sunday.
1100 block of Catalpa Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday.
1000 block of North Central Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday evening.
200 block of West McKibben Street, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday evening.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
2300 block of Kimberly Drive, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Sunday.
1900 block of Roschman Avenue, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Sunday.
1400 block of Sheridan Drive, Lima — A domestic disturbance was investigated Sunday.
900 block of Greely Chapel Road, Lima — An unruly juvenile was reported Sunday.
North West Street at Tremont Avenue, Lima — Deputies responded to shots fired Sunday.
1200 block of North McKinley Avenue, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Sunday.
200 block of South Eastown Road, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported Sunday.
1100 block of South Conant Road, Spencerville — A mentally ill person was reported Sunday.
500 block of East 5th Street, Spencerville — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Sunday.
North Metcalf Street at West O'Connor Avenue, Lima — Deputies responded to shots fired Sunday.
