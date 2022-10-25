Police calls

Oct. 25—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

2300 block of Central Point Parkway, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

500 block of North West Street, Lima — An assault was reported Monday.

500 block of Brower Road, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

1000 block of Burch Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

South Collett Street at West Kibby Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday.

1100 block of South Metcalf Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Monday.

100 block of South Central Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

South Pierce Street at West Market Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Monday.

1000 block of West North Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday evening.

1100 block of West High Street, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported Monday evening.

Oak Street at West Vine Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday night.

600 block of North Main Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Monday night.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

100 block of Foxfield Court, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Monday.

1200 block of Lutz Road, Lima — A deceased person was reported Monday.

600 block of Shock Avenue, Lima — A fight was reported Monday.

1900 block of Brentlinger Road, Harrod — A forgery was reported Monday.

1900 block of Roschman Avenue, Lima — A report of sexual abuse was filed Monday.

1200 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Monday.

1700 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — Drug abuse was reported Monday.

