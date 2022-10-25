Police calls
Oct. 25—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
2300 block of Central Point Parkway, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
500 block of North West Street, Lima — An assault was reported Monday.
500 block of Brower Road, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
1000 block of Burch Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
South Collett Street at West Kibby Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday.
1100 block of South Metcalf Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Monday.
100 block of South Central Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
South Pierce Street at West Market Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Monday.
1000 block of West North Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday evening.
1100 block of West High Street, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported Monday evening.
Oak Street at West Vine Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday night.
600 block of North Main Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Monday night.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
100 block of Foxfield Court, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Monday.
1200 block of Lutz Road, Lima — A deceased person was reported Monday.
600 block of Shock Avenue, Lima — A fight was reported Monday.
1900 block of Brentlinger Road, Harrod — A forgery was reported Monday.
1900 block of Roschman Avenue, Lima — A report of sexual abuse was filed Monday.
1200 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Monday.
1700 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — Drug abuse was reported Monday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.