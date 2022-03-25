POLICE CALLS: 3/18-3/24/22

Mar. 25—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of March 19-24, 2022. Due to technical difficulties, not all detailed reports were available at press time.

MARCH 19

—DRUG POSSESSION — 1300 block of S. Oak Ave., 2:35 a.m.

—ASSAULT — 700 block of SW 10th St., 1:16 p.m.

—WARRANT — 2500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 6:23 p.m.

MARCH 20

—THEFT — 200 block of NE 20th St., 10:50 a.m.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 1300 block of SW 10th St., 3:40 p.m.

—ASSAULT — 100 block of SE 19th St., 5:35 p.m.

MARCH 21

—DRUGS — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 1:49 p.m.

—THEFT — 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 4:48 p.m.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1500 block of SE 18th St., 7:25 p.m.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 8:34 p.m.

—ASSAULT — 500 block of SE 8th St., 11:45 p.m.

MARCH 22

—THEFT — 600 block of FM 1195, 1:25 p.m.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 900 block of SE 6th Ave., 10:59 p.m.

MARCH 23

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 7:57 a.m. Camera equipment stolen from car.

MARCH 24

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 12:41 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—INFORMATION — 1400 block of NW 2nd St., 1:30 p.m. Officers assisted sheriff's department in detaining a suicidal subject.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 200 block of SW 18th St., 6:12 p.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Mineral Wells city limits, 11:30 p.m. Information report.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of March 18-24, 2022.

MARCH 18

—DEBIT CARD ABUSE — 600 block of Bluebonnet Lane, 11:30 a.m. Female reported someone used her debit card without permission.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of Overton Ridge Circle, 1:48 p.m. Female reported her daughter missing.

—INFORMATION — 1200 block of E. Interstate 20, 1:39 p.m. Female reported her daughter missing.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — 2000 block of E. Lake Drive, 4:58 p.m. Male detained for mental evaluation.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 300 block of S. Main St., 8:57 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 11:38 p.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.

—ASSAULT — 1000 block of Vine St., 11:42 p.m. Male reported being assaulted and his wife assaulted by a known person.

MARCH 19

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:15 p.m. Debit card found on the sidewalk outside of a store.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:41 p.m. Male reported someone stole shoes and mail from his mailbox.

—WARRANT — 300 block of E. Oak St., 4:46 p.m. Male arrested on warrant.

—DEADLY CONDUCT — 1000 block of Franklin St., 5:33 p.m. Female reported someone pointed a gun at her and her child in front of her house, then fled.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 100 block of E. 5th St., 4:28 p.m. Male found to be in violation of active bond conditions.

—WARRANT — 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 7:46 p.m. Female arrested on active warrants.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1600 block of Elaine St., 9:39 p.m. Male found to be in possession of marijuana.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 200 block of Front St., 11:50 p.m. Male found to be intoxicated in a public place.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 500 block of W. B.B. Fielder Road, 1:35 a.m. Female arrested for driving while intoxicated after her vehicle crashed into a telephone pole.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1200 block of Holland Lake Drive, 7:27 a.m. Male reported two unknown juveniles caused damage to the men's public restroom.

—THEFT — 1800 block of S Main St., 1:09 p.m. Employee reported two males attempted to steal items from a store.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 500 block of N. Main St., 9:06 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.

MARCH 20

—THEFT — 900 block of Hilltop Drive, 4:30 p.m. Female reported two unknown persons stole credit cards and medication from her mother's residence.

—INFORMATION — 800 block of S. Main St., 8:11 p.m. Female on a motorized scooter struck by a vehicle while trying to cross the street.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 6:15 p.m. Female reported being struck in the head by a relative.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 700 block of S. Main St., 1:21 a.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.

—WARRANT — 2000 block of Bethel Road, 10:43 a.m. Female driver found to have active warrants.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 1:29 p.m. Female reported her mother assaulted her.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 2100 block of Trace Ridge Drive, 1:30 p.m. Female reported multiple items stolen from her residence.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 100 block of College Park Drive, 1:30 a.m. Male located passed out on a sidewalk and arrested for public intoxication.

MARCH 21

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 4:08 a.m. Female reported being thrown to the ground by a relative.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5:10 p.m. Wallet with credit cards and ID turned in to police.

—THEFT — 1200 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 10:12 a.m. Business owner in Santo reported a known suspect refused to pay for services at a business in Weatherford.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 9:51 a.m. A reported stolen Jeep was located and impounded.

—EVADING ARREST — 100 block of W. Park Ave., 3:54 p.m. Two juveniles apprehended after fleeing from officers in a reported stolen vehicle.

—THEFT — 1000 block of Forest Park Drive, 5:25 a.m. Female reported her Jeep stolen and two other vehicles had been burglarized.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 10:46 a.m. Female reported a minor altercation after an argument with a known male over his cell phone.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 5:23 p.m. Male arrested for assault and possession of marijuana.

—SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE — 1400 block of S. Main St., 6:19 p.m. Methamphetamine and marijuana found inside the vehicle.

—INFORMATION — 1200 block of Interstate 20, 10:50 a.m. Male found unconscious in a truck and taken to hospital.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 1000 block of Forest Park Drive, 5:25 a.m. Male reported a guitar taken from his vehicle.

—FORGERY — 1400 block of E. Lake Drive, 12:31 p.m. Male reported a check stolen from a mailbox was forged and cashed.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 200 block of Jack Borden Way, 10:51 p.m. Female transported to a hospital fro treatment.

MARCH 22

—WARRANT — 100 block of College Park Drive, 11:11 p.m. Male found to have active warrant out of Palo Pinto County.

—THREATS — 2100 block of Bethel Road, 9 a.m. Female reported being notified of a possible threat on social media.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 100 block of N. Line St., 10:35 a.m. Male reported items taken from the toolbox on his truck.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 500 block of S. Waco St., 4 p.m. Male reported a garage door opener stolen from his vehicle.

—WARRANT — 400 block of W. Interstate 20, 9:57 p.m. Driver found to have active warrants out of Hood County.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:18 a.m. Male reported unknown person stole items from a work truck and caused damaged property.

—FRAUD — 500 block of Lockwood lane, 9:19 a.m. Male reported someone attempted to use his personal information to open a credit card account.

—DRUGS — 1400 block of S. Main St., 1:43 p.m. Male found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 12:04 p.m. Female reported a relative has continued to physically assault her since 2006.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 12:50 p.m. Debit card found in a parking lot.

MARCH 23

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 1:20 a.m. Passenger arrested on parole warrant.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 2:36 a.m. Male found to have assaulted a family member.

—DRUGS — 100 block of Meadow View Drive, 9:47 a.m. Male reported a juvenile was in possession of marijuana on campus.

—ONLINE IMPERSONATION — 1000 block of S. Main St., 10:25 a.m. Female reported an unknown person accessed her social media account and impersonated her.

—THREAT — 800 block of Bowie St., 9:47 a.m. School officials reported a juvenile male made threats toward a school official.

—INFORMATION — 700 block of E. 3rd St., 4:09 p.m. Report of a structure fire revealed a single unit suffered fire damage, with no injuries.

—FORGERY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:44 p.m. Male reported received a fraudulent money order as payment for a motor home.

—ARSON — Weatherford city limits, 5 p.m. Report of a grass fire, with damage contained at the scene. No evidence of how the fire started was located.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1800 block of E. Bankhead Highway, 5:16 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.

—THEFT — 100 block of Interstate 20, 7:53 p.m. Male stolen merchandise from a business.

—WRECK — NW Ric Williamson and Peaster Highway, 9:11 p.m. Female driver found to be at fault was determined to be intoxicated.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6 p.m. Female juvenile reported being sexually assaulted by a known person.

MARCH 24

—HIT AND RUN — 200 block of Alford Drive, 5:02 a.m.

—STOLEN VEHICLE — 1600 block of Roberts Bend, 8:04 a.m. Male reported his vehicle taken.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 700 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:20 p.m. Male reported someone took airpods and a jacket from his vehicle.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 8:53 p.m. CPS worker reported an outcry of sexual assault by a 14-year-old female.

—WARRANT — 2600 block of E. Bankhead Drive, 11:30 p.m. Male found to have active warrants.

—FORGERY — 100 block of Alford Drive, 9:27 a.m. Male reported a female stole points from a business.

—INJURY TO A CHILD — 100 block of Ikard Lane, 11:50 a.m. Female reported a juvenile was struck with a belt by a relative.