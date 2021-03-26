POLICE CALLS: 3/20-3/26/21

Mar. 26—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of March 20-26, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

MARCH 20

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 8:30 a.m. Male arrested for possession.

—WRECK — 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 11:11 a.m.

—ANIMAL BITE — 2000 block of SE 4th Ave., 12:49 p.m. Female bitten by dog at large. Dog located and surrendered by owner for quarantine.

—WRECK — 500 block of E. Hubbard St., 3:08 p.m.

—ASSAULT — 1900 block of SE 17th Ave., 3:17 p.m. Juvenile made outcry regarding assault.

—WRECK — 100 block of SE 12th ave., 5:51 p.m.

—CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM — 200 block of SW 25th Ave., 5:58 p.m.

—WRECK — 1700 block of MH 379, 7:11 p.m.

—WRECK — 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 7:45 p.m.

—THREATS — 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 6:12 p.m. Female assaulted by her father.

—FOLLOW-UP — 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 8:28 p.m. Custody dispute between male and female.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1100 block of SE 1st St., 11:39 p.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrant.

MARCH 21

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1300 block of SE 3rd Ave., 5:06 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 8:36 a.m. Male reported vehicle stolen.

—WRECK — 100 block of SW 11th Ave., 12:43 p.m.

—WARRANTS — 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:18 p.m. Warrant arrest leads to discovery of illegal narcotics.

—THEFT — 700 block of SW 14th St., 3:22 p.m.

—HIT AND RUN — 700 block of E. Hubbard St., 6:03 p.m.

—WRECK — 600 block of FM 1821, 7:44 p.m.

—WELFARE CHECK — 100 block of SE 19th St., 7:52 p.m. Welfare check performed on children resulted in criminal trespass for male.

—HANG-UP — 2900 block of SE 5th St., 9:18 p.m. Male arrested on county warrant.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 2300 block of SE 8th St., 11:48 p.m. Three juvenile females got into physical altercation.

MARCH 22

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1500 block of SW 10th Ave., 12:42 a.m. Female arrested for assault family violence.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 300 block of Gorgas St., 11:24 a.m. Male reported building damaged.

—WRECK — 300 block of W. Hubbard St., 3:31 p.m.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of N. Oak Ave., 4:46 p.m. Property found by business owner.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 800 block of SE 11th Ave., 5:58 p.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.

—INFORMATION — 900 block of SW 17th St., 6:20 p.m. Male arrested for county warrant.

MARCH 23

—INFORMATION — Mineral Wells city limits, 11:13 a.m. Information report regarding a civil issue over a vehicle.

—MISSING PERSON — 1700 block of NW 4th Ave., 12:29 p.m. Information report regarding a missing person.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 2200 block of E. Hubbard St., 11:49 a.m. Female arrested on outstanding county warrant.

—WRECK — SW 17th St. and SW 5th Ave., 2:05 p.m.

—HARASSMENT — 2100 block of SE 21st ave., 2:29 p.m. Male being harassed by neighbor.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 3000 block of MH 379, 4 p.m. Male subject was arrested during a traffic stop for having an outstanding warrant.

—THEFT — 800 block of SE 11th Ave., 6:11 p.m. Female reports phone stolen.

—INFORMATION — 400 block SE 17th St., 9:31 p.m. Female reports attempted suicide.

MARCH 24

—WRECK — 2000 block of SE 18th St., 8:42 a.m.

—FRAUD — 100 block of N. Oak Ave., 8:38 a.m. Male reported a fraudulent unemployment claim using his name.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 200 block of Gorgas St., 10:11 a.m. Building was burglarized.

—INFORMATION — 1000 block of SW 8th Ave., 11:26 a.m. Information report regarding a civil issue over a vehicle.

—INFORMATION — 1000 block of W. Hubbard St., 12:49 p.m. An injured animal was put down.

—INFORMATION — 1500 block of SE 16th St., 12:46 p.m. Information only.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 500 block of S. Oak Ave., 2:05 p.m. Information report regarding found property.

—THREATS — 1000 block of SW 5th Ave., 4:41 p.m. Male reported he was assaulted by a female.

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 4:19 p.m. A family dispute occurred.

—ANIMAL BITE — 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 5:07 p.m. Owner reports dog bite.

—WRECK — 100 block of E. Hubbard St., 6:18 p.m.

—ABANDONED VEHICLE — 800 block of SE 18th St., 5:37 p.m. Abandoned vehicle.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1500 block of E. Hubbard St., 8:07 p.m. Traffic stop led to citation.

MARCH 25

—FOUND PROPERTY — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 8:27 a.m. Key found in the street.

—FRAUD — 4000 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 11:03 a.m. Male subject fraudulently purchased vehicle by using altered documents.

—THEFT — 200 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 11:10 a.m. Male's wallet stolen.

—WRECK — SE 16th St. and SE 6th Ave., 3:12 p.m.

—THEFT — 2400 block of FM 1821, 2:55 p.m. Large amount of copper stolen from business.

—CITIZEN DISPUTE — 1000 block of SE 6th Ave., 8:52 p.m. Man allegedly displayed firearm during verbal altercation.

MARCH 26

—INFORMATION — 900 block of SW 5th Ave., 8:03 a.m.

—WRECK — 1700 block of E. Hubbard St., 10:26 a.m.

—THEFT — 2200 block of N. Oak Ave., 1:38 p.m. Female reported electronic device stolen.

—SHOPLIFTING — 600 block of FM 1821, 3:24 p.m.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 200 block of NW 4th Ave., 4:35 p.m. Male reported damage to his exterior door.

—THEFT — 1800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 6:21 p.m. Female reported items stolen from her apartment.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1500 block of SE 11th Ave., 8:56 p.m. Juvenile male arrested for evading police on motorcycle.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of FM 1821, 10:17 p.m. Son-in-law brandishes firearm at father-in-law during argument.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of March 19-25, 2021.

MARCH 19

—FRAUD — 1700 block of Blair Drive, 9:34 a.m. Female reported someone tried to open a bank account in her name.

—FRAUD — 1800 block of Lone Oak Road, 11:20 a.m. Female reported her personal information was used to apply for unemployment benefits.

—DISTURBANCE — 100 block of W. 7th St., 7:40 a.m. Female reported she was assaulted by a male family member.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 1600 block of Holland Lake Drive, 9:16 a.m. Male reported someone stole his wallet out of his vehicle.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:26 a.m. Female reported someone used her social security number to apply for unemployment.

—INJURY OF A CHILD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:51 p.m. Female reported a 6-year-old had been disciplined by a family member causing bodily injury.

MARCH 20

—WELFARE CHECK — Weatherford city limits, 12:39 a.m. Female found suffering from medical emergency after excessive consumption of controlled substance.

—WELFARE CHECK — 1200 block of N. Main St., 7 p.m. Female found asleep in a vehicle and arrested for public intoxication.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 300 block of N. Main St., 10:15 p.m. Driver arrested on warrant.

—FRAUD — 1300 block of E. Lake Drive, 5:15 p.m. Male reported someone used his name to apply for unemployment.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 1900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:47 p.m. Female reported her 2013 Lexus stolen.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2800 block of FM 730, 11:16 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of THC wax.

MARCH 21

—TRAFFIC STOP — 300 block of Martin Drive, 12:58 a.m. Driver arrested for driving while intoxicated.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 1100 block of W. Park Ave., 5:57 a.m. Male issued a criminal trespass warning.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:14 p.m. Female discovered pills in the street near her residence.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:32 p.m. Female reported her vehicle was keyed.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1500 block of Oak Tree Circle, 6:42 p.m. Male found a child's bicycle in his yard.

—LOST PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:23 p.m. Female reported her wallet was lost while she was out shopping.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1700 block of S. Main St., 9:21 p.m. No assault determined to have taken place but female was arrested on active warrants.

MARCH 22

—FRAUD — 1900 block of Bay Laurel Road, 9:50 a.m. Male reported someone used his personal identification to apply for unemployment.

—LOST PROPERTY — 1800 block of S. Main St., 11:09 a.m. Caller reported an engagement ring was lost inside a business.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 200 block of Alford Drive, 7:30 a.m. Male reported someone stole property from inside a vehicle.

—CHILD PORNOGRAPHY POSSESSION — Weatherford city limits, 4:50 p.m. Female reported a juvenile relative had been sending inappropriate photos of himself to an unknown person.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 4:23 p.m. Female reported she was assaulted by a known adult male.

—WELFARE CHECK — 600 block of Palo Pinto St., 9:26 p.m. Male detained on emergency mental detention and transported to hospital.

MARCH 23

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 12:03 a.m. Elderly female reported her hair was pulled by a female relative.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:47 a.m. Female received a letter stating someone had used her identifying information to apply for unemployment.

—INJURY TO A CHILD — Weatherford city limits, 8:39 a.m. Female reported information that may have involved a domestic incident resulting in possible injury to a child.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:24 p.m. Male reported selling a vehicle to a known male, and the check the buyer wrote was denied because of insufficient funds.

—DISTURBANCE — 300 block of Adams Drive, 5:40 p.m. Male reported being assaulted multiple times.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of N. Denton Road, 9:15 p.m. Driver placed under arrest for suspended license.

MARCH 24

—CREDIT CARD ABUSE — 200 block of E. Spring St., 8:20 a.m. Female reportedly left her wallet at a business, and two hours later, someone used her credit card at another business, and attempted to use her debit card.

—FRAUD — 200 block of W. Bridge St., 2:55 p.m. Female reported an unknown person used her bank account to place money into her account.

—MISSING PERSON — Weatherford city limits, 4:34 p.m. Female reported her husband had not been in contact with anyone in his family for more than 24 hours.

MARCH 25

—WELFARE CHECK — 2400 block of S. Main St., 10:05 p.m. Male found unconscious in a business restroom, and found to be in possession of narcotics.

—SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE — 1200 block of Camelia St., 1:02 a.m. Car's occupants were arrested for possession of marijuana.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1400 block of Texas Drive, 2:33 a.m. Vehicle failed to yield to emergency lights, brief pursuit ensued and was then terminated.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 1900 block of S. Main St., 4:28 a.m. Female reported an unknown person broke in through the window of a business and stole money.

—WELFARE CHECK — 700 block of Adams Drive, 7:02 a.m. Male found asleep in a vehicle.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 900 block of W. Oak St., 8 a.m. Male reported someone entered his vehicle and stole the key.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of Effie Lane, 12:25 p.m. Male reported damage to his vehicle.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:46 p.m. Male reported someone stole his generator off his truck.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 3:34 p.m. Offense report for assault causes bodily injury was completed, no arrests.

—FOUND PROPERTY — N. Rusk and E. 3rd streets, 7:17 p.m. Anonymous person reported a bag or marijuana located in the area.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 9:32 p.m. Sixteen-year-old female reported she was inappropriately touched.

—THEFT — 1800 block of S. Main St., 7:46 p.m. Male reported a known female shoplifted items from a business.