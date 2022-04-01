POLICE CALLS: 3/24/22-4/1/22

Apr. 1—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of March 26-April 1, 2022.

MARCH 26

—PARKING PROBLEM — 1700 block of SE 13th St., 12:58 a.m. A vehicle was red-tagged.

—INDECENCY WITH A CHILD — Mineral Wells city limits, 9:25 a.m.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 800 block of SW 17th St., 12:24 p.m. Male reported theft of property and terroristic threat.

—WRECK — 4100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:54 p.m.

—THREATS — 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 12:55 p.m.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 900 block of FM 1821, 3:47 p.m. Truck was vandalized in parking lot.

—THEFT — 2000 block of SE 22nd Ave., 4:41 p.m. Female reported a leather jacket stolen out of her room.

—THEFT — 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 4:46 p.m. Man's wallet stolen form store.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1000 block of SW 10th St., 7:06 p.m. Male arrested for warrant on traffic stop.

—WRECK — 500 block of SE 6th Ave., 8:47 p.m.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 1700 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 8:30 p.m. Male issued criminal trespass warning.

—WELFARE CHECK — 2100 block of SW 8th Ave., 9:10 p.m. Juvenile runaway.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1200 block of SW 11th Ave., 9:34 p.m. Female issued criminal trespass warning.

MARCH 27

—WELFARE CHECK — 600 block of FM 1821, 8:59 a.m. Male trespassed from business.

—INFORMATION — 2100 block of NE 2nd St., 11:55 a.m. Child custody dispute.

—INFORMATION — 1900 block of SW 2nd Ave., 12:55 p.m. Information report.

—FIREARM — 1900 block of SE 16th St., 1:36 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 1500 block of SW 5th St., 3:55 p.m. Information report regarding agency assist call for service.

—THEFT — 700 block of NW 4th Ave., 7:53 p.m. Female reported son's bike stolen.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 2000 block of SE 21st St., 8:20 p.m. Information report.

MARCH 28

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 2000 block of SE 22nd Ave., 10:04 a.m. Assault family violence.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1000 block of SW 10th St., 10:40 a.m. Male arrested for evading arrest.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 600 block of FM 1821, 12:25 p.m. Male trespassed from business.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:21 p.m. Female arrested for criminal trespass.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 1700 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 3:38 p.m. Disturbance between neighbors.

—THEFT — 800 block of SW 4th Ave., 2:19 p.m. Female reported theft.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1200 block of SE 8 1/2 St., 5 p.m.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:09 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—WRECK — 600 block of FM 1821, 7:57 p.m.

MARCH 29

—WRECK — 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 4:05 a.m. Male arrested for driving stolen vehicle.

—INFORMATION — Mineral Wells city limits, 12:04 p.m. Social worker reported patient made outcry of sexual assault.

—ANIMAL BITE — 400 block of E. Powell Ave., 5:07 p.m. Owner surrendered dog that bit his landlord.

—FRAUD — 800 block of SE 6th Ave., 7:41 p.m. Female reported debit card info compromised.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 200 block of SW 17th St., 9:56 p.m. Male trespassed from multiple properties.

—THEFT — 700 block of N. Oak Ave., 10:29 p.m. Male stole money from convenience store.

MARCH 30

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1500 block of SW 2nd Ave., 12:14 a.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male for driving while intoxicated.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1700 block of SW 4th Ave., 12:46 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—WELFARE CHECK — 2100 block of SE 24th Ave., 10:49 a.m. Information report.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 900 block of SW 28th St., 12:10 p.m. Male assaulted and forced female into residence.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 1300 block of SE 21st St., 12:32 p.m. Male reported his motorcycle stolen.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of SW 17th St., 2:10 p.m. Old abandoned street construction trailer left on city property.

—THEFT — 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:20 p.m. Store manager reported ex-employee stole merchandise.

—THEFT — 600 block of FM 1821, 12:56 p.m. Unknown female shoplifting at business.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2100 block of SE 21st Road, 1:55 p.m. Female reported her garage door vandalized.

—FRAUD — 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 4:27 p.m. Store scammed out of gift cards.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 500 block of SE 3rd St., 4:39 p.m. Male arrested for assaulting his younger brother.

—WRECK — 100 block of MH 379, 5:29 p.m.

—THEFT — 700 block of N. Oak Ave., 4:24 p.m. Two employees stole property from store.

—INFORMATION — 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:12 p.m. Male issued criminal trespass warnings from businesses.

—PARKING PROBLEM — 800 block of Beetham Road, 10:44 p.m. A vehicle was red-tagged.

—PARKING PROBLEM — 2100 block of SE 9th St., 11:17 p.m. Information report.

MARCH 31

—PARKING PROBLEM — 1300 block of SW 5th Ave., 12:07 a.m. Vehicles parked against city ordinance yellow-tagged.

—WELFARE CHECK — 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 2:25 a.m. Male expressed suicidal ideations.

—INFORMATION — 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 9 a.m. Information regarding possible trespassers.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 4400 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 9:36 a.m. Male intentionally rammed another vehicle and assaulted the driver and sister.

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 1000 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 11:20 a.m. Juvenile problem.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 800 block of Beetham Road, 10:08 a.m. Information report.

—WARRANTS — 1400 block of SE 3rd St., 12:46 p.m.

—WRECK — 2500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:48 p.m.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 600 block of SE 26th Ave., 3:51 p.m. Guns stolen from vehicle.

—WELFARE CHECK — 500 block of SE 18th St., 7:19 p.m. Two juveniles fighting.

—INFORMATION — 400 block of NW 4th St., 10:03 p.m. Female reports violation of EPO.

—THEFT — 1900 block of SE 13th St., 7:26 p.m. Information report.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 10:35 p.m. Female arrested for possession of THC during traffic stop.

APRIL 1

—HIT AND RUN — 800 block of SE 12th St., 9:11 a.m.

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 11 a.m. Information report.

—LOST PROPERTY — 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 12:57 p.m. Information only.

—WRECK — 2400 block of E. Hubbard St., 1:41 p.m.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 600 block of FM 1821, 1:23 p.m. Male trespassed from business.

—HARASSMENT — 2400 block of NW 2nd Ave., 3:47 p.m. Female wanted to make a report of her ex contacting her.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — Mineral Wells city limits, 5:42 p.m. Female reports sexual assault of a child.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 100 block of FM 1821, 8:10 p.m. Female arrested for assault family violence with previous conviction.

—HARASSMENT — 2000 block of SE 20th St., 8:26 p.m. Male reported to be violating protective order.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of March 24-April 1, 2022.

MARCH 24

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 6:15 p.m. One of subjects involved left the household for the evening, no arrest made.

MARCH 25

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 100 block of College Park Drive, 3:33 p.m. Female reported the rear windshield of her vehicle broken.

—WARRANT — 100 block of Interstate 20, 3 p.m. Male found to have warrant out of Fort Worth.

—WARRANT — 1900 block of W. Ball St., 12:50 p.m. Male arrested on two warrants.

—INFORMATION — 700 block of E. Anderson St., 8:31 p.m. Female reported her teenage daughter had an adverse reaction after consuming CBD edibles.

—WARRANT — 1100 block of W. Park Ave., 10 p.m. Male found to have active warrant.

—HIT AND RUN — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:29 p.m.

—WARRANT — 1100 block of W. Park Ave., 11 p.m. Male arrested on warrant and found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 8:59 p.m. Male reported being pushed by a female.

—FRAUD — 1200 block of Elmira St., 2:05 p.m. Female reported an unknown person used her personal information to withdraw money from her savings and checking account.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 1 p.m. Female turned a wallet she found.

—INFORMATION — 1000 block of S. Main St., 10:27 a.m. Juvenile student found in possession of THC vape pen.

MARCH 26

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 1100 block of S. Main St., 3:42 a.m. Male driver arrested for driving while intoxicated.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 3000 block of W. Interstate 20, 4:30 p.m. Male found to be in possession of Percocet without a prescription.

—ASSAULT — 800 block of E. Interstate 20, 7 p.m. Male reported being pushed to the ground by another male.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2200 block of Browder Lane, 7:49 p.m. Passenger found to have active warrants and driver found to be in possession of THC edibles.

—DRUGS — 300 block of S. Elm St., 4 a.m. Disturbance involving subjects with marijuana was reported but subjects had left the location when police arrived.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 1200 block of Interstate 20, 3:27 p.m. Male found in a parked vehicle not running, and was determined to be intoxicated.

MARCH 27

—TRAFFIC STOP — Interstate 20 and Bethel Road, 1:48 a.m.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1200 block of E. Interstate 20, 12:20 a.m. Methamphetamine pipe located in vehicle, along with scales, a mirror and baggies of methamphetamine.

—TRAFIC STOP — 600 block of W. Water St., 9 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

MARCH 28

—WEAPON VIOLATION — Weatherford city limits, 9:14 p.m. Female reported a male charged her while holding a weapon.

—WARRANT — 2000 block of E. Interstate 20, 1:01 a.m. Driver arrested on active warrant.

—SCU INVESTIGATION — Weatherford city limits, 3 p.m. K9 unit showed positive indication of narcotics emitting from a parcel.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 3000 block of W. Interstate 20, 2:39 p.m. Driver arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

—HIT AND RUN — 700 block of Adams Drive, 6:08 p.m.

—FRAUD — Weatherford city limits, 1:05 p.m. Male reported he was a victim of fraudulent use of personal identification information.

—HIT AND RUN — 800 block of S. Main St., 9:23 p.m.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1000 block of N. Main St., 8:36 p.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.

—FORGERY — Weatherford city limits, 3:43 p.m. Female reported two checks were forged.

—THEFT — 1800 block of Barberry Way, 1:07 p.m. Male reported someone stole items from a new build construction site.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 700 block of Adams Drive, 12:11 p.m. Male reported a known male damaged property at a business.

—HIT AND RUN — N. Main St. and Front St., 9:50 a.m.

MARCH 29

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:19 a.m. Three occupants found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

—THEFT — 1300 block of Randy Drive, 1:25 a.m. Male and female found in possession of stolen property, controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

—HIT AND RUN — 1700 block of S. Main St., 5:29 p.m.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 400 block of Josephine St., 11:25 p.m. Female reported someone shattered the back window to her vehicle.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 11:55 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.

—HARASSMENT — Weatherford city limits, 8:50 a.m. Female reported harassment through messages.

—SCAM — 1100 block of Longhorn Drive, 3:07 p.m. Female reported computer breach.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 100 block of Interstate 20, 2:16 p.m. Male determined to be intoxicated in a public place.

—HARASSMENT — Weatherford city limits, 5 p.m. Female reported possible threats and harassment in messages.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:06 p.m. Male reported an employee issued refunds for products and allowed customers to leave with products without paying.

—ARSON — 300 block of N. Dubellette St., 12:02 p.m. Small grass fire extinguished and cause found to be suspicious in nature.

MARCH 30

—TRAFFIC STOP — 200 block of Interstate 20 Service Road, 12:33 a.m. Driver and passenger arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.

—WARRANT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:16 p.m. Male arrested on active warrant.

—INFORMATION — 1900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11 p.m. Female found to be in possession of methamphetamine pipe and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—FRAUD — Weatherford city limits, 11:50 a.m. Male reported someone used his information to open new accounts in his name.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 300 block of Alford Drive, 12:33 a.m. Driver and passenger arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:59 p.m. Male reported someone accessed his bank account and deposited funds that were later removed.

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 10 p.m. Driver arrested on active warrants.

MARCH 31

—WARRANT — 100 block of Alford Drive, 2:30 a.m. Male arrested on misdemeanor warrant.

—THEFT — 1200 block of Crown Valley Drive, 2:49 a.m. Male reported three unknown persons stole lumber from his property.

—THEFT — 3000 block of W. Interstate 20, 12 p.m. Male reported a former employee stole merchandise.

—THEFT — 200 block of Adams Drive, 12:32 p.m. Female reported someone took her purse while she was shopping. The purse was later recovered, but her wallet and purse were missing.

—THEFT — 300 block of S. Main St., 1:45 p.m. Male reported a known person stole furniture.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 1100 block of Jameson St., 7:02 p.m. Manager reported an ex-employee needed to be escorted off the property, and an arrest was made for public intoxication.

—WELFARE CHECK — 300 block of N. Main St., 3:45 p.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.

—FRAUD — 1800 block of S. Main St., 5:47 p.m. Male reported someone stole his wallet out of a gym locker and a credit card used at a local business.

—FRAUD — 1000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 1:54 p.m. Male reported an employee wired a large amount of money to a fraudulent company.

—DISTURBANCE — 1800 block of S. Main St., 7:51 p.m. Male found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits. 9:56 p.m. Female reported a male relative tried to interfere with her calling 9-1-1 during an altercation.

—TRAFFIC STOP — Interstate 20 North Service Road and Clear Lake Road, 9:25 p.m. Driver and passenger found to be in possession of crack cocaine pipes.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — Weatherford city limits, 2:47 p.m. Male transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

—THEFT — Weatherford city limits, 8:31 a.m. Female reported her friend, who is incarcerated, had money taken out of his bank account.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 9:02 p.m. Female reported being struck in the mouth by another female.

—FIRE — S. Main St. and Bethel Road, 2:01 p.m. An unknown item was found burning on the side of the roadway.

—ASSAULT — 300 block of W. Anderson St., 5:06 p.m. Female reported a male relative had been assaulted by two students.

APRIL 1

—INVESTIGATION — Weatherford city limits, 3:30 a.m. K9 unit detected odor of narcotics from a USPS parcel.

—WELFARE CHECK — 300 block of Kirkpatrick Drive, 4:36 a.m. Male found to be in possession of THC vape and experiencing a medical emergency. He was transported to a medical facility for treatment.