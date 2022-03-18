POLICE CALLS: 3/3-3/18/22

Mar. 18—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of March 3-16, 2022. Due to technical difficulties, more detailed reports were not available at press time.

MARCH 3

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 100 block of NE 2nd St., 4:51 p.m.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 100 block of N. Oak Ave., 6:35 p.m.

MARCH 5

—WARRANT — 800 block of SW 22nd St., 8:39 a.m.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 600 block of SW 5th Ave., 11:39 a.m.

—DEADLY CONDUCT — 1100 block of SW 14th St., 2:31 p.m.

MARCH 6

—ASSAULT — 2500 block of SE 6th St., 2:54 a.m.

MARCH 7

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2100 block of SE 19th St., 8 p.m.

MARCH 8

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 700 block of SW 9th St., 7:58 p.m.

MARCH 9

—AGGRAVATED ASSAULT — 2400 block of SW 10th Ave., 12 a.m.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 1500 block of SE 16th St., 10:37 a.m.

—THEFT — 800 block of SW 22nd St., 10:49 a.m.

—THEFT — 900 block of SE 8th St., 8:23 p.m.

—ASSAULT — 1400 block of Veterans of Foreign Wars St., 10:22 p.m.

MARCH 10

—TERRORISTIC THREAT — 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 10 a.m.

MARCH 11

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1900 block of SE 1st St., 3:50 a.m.

—THEFT — 600 block of FM, 1:22 p.m.

MARCH 12

—ASSAULT — 500 block of SW 17th St., 8:15 p.m.

ASSAULT — 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 8:17 p.m.

MARCH 13

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 800 block of Brazos Drive, 2:57 p.m.

MARCH 14

—ASSAULT — 300 block of NW 4th St., 2:31 p.m.

—THEFT — 900 block of SE 2nd Ave., 6:36 p.m.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 11:37 p.m.

MARCH 15

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 5:30 p.m.

MARCH 16

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 900 block of SW 24th St., 2:04 a.m.

—WARRANT — 1300 block of SW 11th Ave., 2:19 p.m.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of March 3-18, 2022.

MARCH 3

—ASSAULT — 1000 block of S. Main St., 11:32 a.m. Assault investigation was conducted.

MARCH 4

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:40 a.m. Male reported a saw stolen from the back of a work truck.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 10 a.m. Information received regarding possible child pornography.

—THEFT — 1800 block of S. Main St., 12:22 p.m. Male reported four tires stolen from a business.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 2600 block of E. Bankhead Drive, 2:51 p.m. Two males issued citations for fighting.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 8:32 p.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated after hit and run.

—RUNAWAY JUVENILE — 2500 block of Hadley St., 11:45 p.m. Male juvenile runaway located and found to be in possession of dab pens, as well as an offender in a burglary of a building investigation.

MARCH 5

—WARRANT — 100 block of College Park Drive, 8:58 a.m. Male reported an unknown person stole a grinder from a business. A female who had entered the business with the suspect was arrested on an active warrant.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:57 p.m. Male reported someone stole his Corvette.

—FRAUD — Weatherford city limits, 12 p.m. Male reported someone opened a phone account using his identifying information.

—ASSAULT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12 p.m. Male reported an unknown person made threats and put him in fear.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 1000 block of Van Winkle St., 1:02 p.m. Male reported someone entered a residence and stole tools and paint.

—THEFT — 100 block of College Park Drive, 11:37 a.m. Female reported her keyfob stolen from her gym bag.

—THEFT — 100 block of College Park Drive, 11:37 p.m. Female reported her car stolen.

—RUNAWAY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:47 p.m. Female reported her daughter left in an unknown vehicle and hadn't returned home.

—INFORMATION — 900 block of Austin Court, 4:45 p.m. Male found to be deceased.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 5:22 p.m. Female reported a vehicle swerving all over the road. The vehicle was located in a parking lot and the driver was arrested for public intoxication.

—THEFT — 1100 block of Newcastle Drive, 7:25 p.m. Male reported a package stolen off his porch.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:12 p.m. Male found a set of keys at a park.

—WARRANT — Interstate 20 and Ric Williamson Memorial Highway, 9:45 p.m. Driver found to have active warrant out of Parker County.

MARCH 6

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of W. Water St., 1:15 a.m. Male arrested for driving while license invalid.

—EVADING ARREST — 2000 block of Ric Williamson Memorial Highway, 12:32 a.m. Driver evaded a traffic stop and narcotics and drug paraphernalia were discovered thrown out of the vehicle.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 2100 block of Dartmouth Drive, 3:41 a.m. Female found inside a vehicle that did not belong to her. A glass smoking pipe was located in the center console.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 2100 block of Pepperdine Road, 11:08 a.m. Male reported someone entered his vehicle and stole money.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 2000 block of Vanderbilt Drive, 9:46 a.m. Male reported two iPhones stolen from his vehicle.

—DISTURBANCE — 1900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5:18 p.m. Caller reported her boyfriend assaulted her by pushing her into a wall, then fled.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 2100 block of Pepperdine Drive, 5:10 p.m. Male reported a garage door opener and plastic tray removed from his vehicle.

—SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE — 500 block of N. Main St., 9:31 p.m. Male found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

MARCH 7

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 200 block of College Park Drive, 1 a.m. Female reported a male vandalized a vehicle.

—ASSAULT — 2100 block of Bethel Road, 8:13 a.m. A female juvenile had reportedly been assaulted by a male.

—LOST PROPERTY — Weatherford city limits, 10 a.m. Male reported losing his wallet.

—THEFT — 300 block of S. Main St., 11:05 a.m. Male reported a known person rented a computer and never made payments.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 1:46 p.m. Out-of-state female reported a female relative had not been heard from in a long period of time.

—FOUND PROPERTY — Jack Borden Way and Santa Fe Drive, 5:54 p.m. An abandoned vehicle was towed and during inventory, a small amount of marijuana was found in the center console.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:34 p.m. Female reported jewelry stolen from her residence on Ethan Drive.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 9:10 p.m. Female reported being a witness to a male being assaulted by a female relative.

—WARRANT — 100 block of W. Interstate Highway 20, 11 p.m. Search warrant of a hotel room led to discovery of a felony controlled substance.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 100 block of College Park Ave., 9:59 p.m. Female reported someone entered her apartment and took a keychain.

MARCH 8

—WARRANT — 200 block of E. Spring St., 2:57 a.m. Driver found to have a parole warrant.

—ASSAULT — 1000 block of S. Main St., 3 p.m. Male juvenile assaulted in the bathroom by three other male juveniles.

—THEFT — 1800 block of S. Main St., 5 p.m. Female reported several items stolen from a business.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 8 a.m. Male juvenile reported being assaulted by a male juvenile family member.

—WARRANT — 1100 block of W. Park Ave., 8:48 p.m. Male arrested on two outstanding warrants.

—THREATS — 2000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 8:07 p.m. Female reported a male made threats to harm her.

MARCH 9

—INFORMATION — 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 9:37 a.m. Juvenile student seen on campus after being criminally trespassed.

MARCH 10

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 500 block of Zachary Drive, 9:37 a.m. Female reported someone cut the chain and took her Yeti cooler from her truck.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 300 block of Lockwood Lane, 8:53 a.m. Male reported someone took his Yeti cooler from his truck.

—FRAUD — 900 block of Hudson Oaks Drive, 9:47 p.m. Truck found to have a stolen license plate and the driver found to be in possession of nine credit cards belonging to different people.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 6:25 p.m. Female reported being struck in the eye by a relative.

MARCH 11

—INFORMATION — 700 block of North St., 10:05 p.m. Male found to have self-inflicted gunshot wound and transported to a hospital.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 7:40 a.m. Male reported someone entered two vehicles on his property and stole batteries.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 8:48 a.m. Male found to have outstanding warrants.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 1500 block of Salado Trail, 12:07 p.m. Female reported two vehicles broken into.

—RUNAWAY — 2100 block of Bethel Road, 4 p.m. Teenaged female reported missing was taken into custody.

—HARASSMENT — 100 block of N. Alamo St., 11:43 a.m. Female reported a known male continued to contact her after she asked him to stop.

—HARASSMENT — Weatherford city limits, 1:40 p.m. Female reported a known acquaintance continued to communicate with her in a harassing manner.

—THEFT — 2600 block of S. Main St., 6:11 p.m. Male reported someone stole collars and a terrarium heater from a business.

MARCH 12

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 2:40 a.m. Male found to be intoxicated in a public place.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2100 block of E. Interstate 20, 12:37 a.m. Trailer displaying a fraudulent temporary tag was seized and impounded.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1700 block of Bethel Road, 8:30 a.m. Male reported a company van's window shattered and a computer removed.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1700 block of Bethel Road, 8:36 a.m. Intentional damage determined to have occurred on a vehicle.

—STOLEN VEHICLE — 200 block of Bryan St., 11:33 a.m. Male reported hi truck stolen.

—DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 5:45 p.m. Juvenile male determined to have assaulted his family and destroyed property, and was transported to JPS for mental health concerns.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 9:03 p.m. Female reported a known male assaulted her.

—WELFARE CHECK — SW Ric Williamson and Interstate 20, 7:11 p.m. Female transported to a hospital for mental health concerns.

—LOST PROPERTY — 200 block of W. Lake Drive, 9:41 p.m. Male reported leaving items and a tackle box on the bed of his pickup and driving off.

MARCH 13

—WARRANT — 1900 block of S. Bowie Drive, 7:02 p.m. Male arrested on active warrant.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — 100 block of Bryan St., 7:45 p.m. Female transported to area hospital for evaluation.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:13 p.m. Elderly female reported being scammed out of a large sum of money.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of College Park Drive, 10 a.m. Female reported her brother missing.

—WARRANT — 100 block of W. Interstate 20 Service Road South, 3:35 p.m. Male arrested on warrant.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5 p.m. Male found a debit card.

—INFORMATION — 1800 block of S. Main St., 7:19 p.m. Female reported a male displayed a gun and fired it in her direction while she attempted to get her son into the vehicle.

MARCH 15

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 6:35 p.m. Female reported being strangled and assaulted by a female relative.

—EVADING ARREST — 1800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 4:38 a.m. Male found to have felony warrant fled police before being taken into custody and found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

—FORGERY — 100 block of Interstate 20 West, 12:58 p.m. Male reported two people had left counterfeit money along with ink and paper in a hotel room.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1300 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:49 p.m. Baggie containing a white crystal-like substance and Visa debit card found.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 1800 block of Lone Oak Road, 6:18 p.m. Female reported an unknown person took a computer and iPad from her apartment.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — Weatherford city limits, 7:14 p.m. Female detained and transported to a hospital for mental evaluation.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:21 p.m. Male found a glass pipe on the property.

MARCH 16

—WARRANT — 2200 block of Tin Top Road, 12:46 a.m. Female found to have active warrant.

—SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE — 300 block of 4th St., 12:15 a.m. Driver found to have active warrant and was in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine.

—BOND VIOLATION — 1400 block of East View Drive, 11:03 p.m. Male arrested on active warrant and found to have violated bond conditions.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3 p.m. Male reported an unknown person used his information to open a credit account.

MARCH 17

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 9:44 p.m. Driver arrested on outstanding warrant and passenger found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

—EVADING ARREST — 100 block of N. Dubellette St., 3:40 a.m. Two males attempted to flee officers and one was apprehended.

—DISTURBANCE — 1300 block of S. Main St., 1:57 a.m. Glass pipe and straw with methamphetamine residue found inside a female's purse. Female was also found to have a warrant.

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 11:45 p.m. Female found to be in possession of marijuana and a fraudulent buyer's tag.

MARCH 18

—WRECK — 100 block of Peaster Highway, 2:46 a.m. Male reported a wrecked truck in his front yard, where the driver had fled the scene.