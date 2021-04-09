POLICE CALLS: 4/2-4/9/21

Apr. 9—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of April 3-9, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

APRIL 3

—INFORMATION — 100 block of SW 11th St., 11:46 a.m. Bag of cocaine located on side of roadway.

—WRECK — 900 block of FM 1821, 12:56 p.m.

—ASSAULT — 1500 block of SE 23rd Ave., 1500 block of SE 23rd Ave., 12:12 p.m. Female assaulted male before parties were separated.

—CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE — 1900 block of SE 21st St., 6:02 p.m. information report.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 8:24 p.m. Female arrested on outstanding warrant.

APRIL 4

—INFORMATION — 1900 block of SE 21st St., 6:48 a.m. Father is allegedly refusing visitation to mother.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 4300 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 9:22 a.m. Male arrested for warrants during traffic stop.

—SHOPLIFTING — 600 block of FM 1821, 12:35 p.m. Female shoplifted merchandise.

—WRECK — 900 block of FM 1821, 12:59 p.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 9:55 p.m. Altercation at hotel by bystander.

APRIL 5

—JUVENILE PROBLEMS — 3000 block of S. Murco Drive, 12:53 a.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 10:24 a.m.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1800 block of SE 6th Ave., 11:04 a.m. Back windshield of vehicle broken out overnight.

—WRECK — S. Oak Ave. and SE Martin Luther King Jr., 7:26 p.m.

—ASSAULT — 1000 block of S. Oak Ave., 6:38 p.m. Female reports an assault.

—HIT AND RUN — 4400 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:19 p.m.

APRIL 6

—INFORMATION — 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 12:54 p.m. Male thought his wallet was stolen, but eventually found it.

—WRECK — 300 block of E. Hubbard St., 4:23 p.m.

—WRECK — 800 block of SE 25th Ave., 5:34 p.m.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 4100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 5 p.m. Disorderly conduct call resulted in male being arrested on outstanding warrant.

APRIL 7

—WELFARE CHECK — 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 12:22 a.m. A female reported being assaulted by a former boyfriend.

—FAILURE TO ID — 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 11:05 a.m. Male falsely identified himself to officers to hide that fact he had an active warrant.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 700 block of SE 2rd Ave., 12:41 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 400 block of SE 17th St., 2:20 p.m. Juvenile male broke window after argument.

—INFORMATION — 2000 block of SE 10th St., 4:29 p.m. Female laying in pool of own blood found by spouse.

—WELFARE CHECK — 2300 block of NE 3rd St., 4:25 p.m. Female took a lot of medication and passed out.

—WRECK — 3500 block of NE 10th St., 5:49 p.m.

—THREATS — 100 block of SW 11th St., 6:34 p.m. Information report regarding possible threats made.

—FRAUD — 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 6:37 P.M. Report of social security number being used to file fraudulent unemployment claim.

—INFORMATION — 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 8:14 p.m. A female reported her former boyfriend wrongly claimed her federal stimulus funds.

—WELFARE CHECK — 400 block of NW 2nd St., 10:22 p.m. Female was arrested for public intoxication.

APRIL 8

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 2300 block of NE 3rd St., 12:23 a.m. Female taken into custody on emergency protective order.

—INFORMATION — 900 block of SE 16th St., 2:38 a.m. Information on a deceased person.

—WRECK — 1800 block of N. Oak Ave., 10:27 a.m.

—HARASSMENT — 500 block of SE 20th St., 11:47 a.m. Male allegedly threatened to send intimate pictures of his ex-girlfriend to other persons.

—INFORMATION — 4000 block of MH 379, 1:44 p.m. Man reports his social security number was stolen.

—WRECK — 100 block of SE 1st Ave., 4:12 p.m.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of SE 13th Ave., 4:27 p.m. Male cited for numerous violations during traffic stop.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 600 block of Harvey Road, 5:52 p.m. Information report.

—THEFT — 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 6:39 p.m. Male's wallet stolen by another male.

—THEFT — 900 block of Whatley St., 8:15 p.m. Male's property stolen, then returned.

APRIL 9

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2800 block of Airport Road, 8:14 a.m. Man believes water intentionally placed in gas tank.

—WRECK — 100 block of SE 3rd St., 10:49 a.m.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2200 block of E. Hubbard St., 11:52 a.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of female for outstanding warrant.

—HARASSMENT — 2500 block of SW 4th Ave., 2:33 p.m. Male subject issued criminal trespass warning for residence and placed under arrest for an outstanding warrant.

—WRECK — 100 block of S. Oak Ave., 5:21 p.m.

—FRAUD — 1000 block of W. Hubbard St., 5:39 p.m. Female reports her personal information was used in attempt to falsely obtain Texas Workforce Commission benefits.

—LOST PROPERTY — 300 block of SW 25th Ave., 6:52 p.m. Information report.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of April 2-9, 2021.

APRIL 2

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — Weatherford city limits, 10:30 a.m. Male violated a protective order.

—DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 3:30 p.m. Fourteen-year-old male determined to have assaulted a family member.

—WELFARE CHECK — 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 7:54 a.m. Syringe located during probable cause search.

—THEFT — 2300 block of Fort Worth Highway, 10:30 a.m. Employee reported an unknown suspect used the company credit card to make a purchase.

—THEFT — 800 block of Palo Pinto St., 10:02 a.m. Male reported two suspected stole beer from the business.

—CREDIT CARD ABUSE — 1900 block of Town Creek Circle, 10:45 a.m. Female reported an unknown suspect used her credit card to charge numerous items.

—THEFT — 1800 block of S. Main St., 2:35 p.m. Employee reported suspects stole cartons of cigarettes from the business.

—THEFT — Weatherford city limits, 3:35 p.m. Female from Mineral Wells reported her Apple watch stolen while she was shopping in Weatherford.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 6 p.m. Female reported a male assaulted her juvenile daughter.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 900 block of S. Waco St., 8:42 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.

—DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 8:24 p.m. Male teen reported another male assaulted him.

—FORGERY — 900 block of S. Main St., 9:56 p.m. Female reported a known subject tried to pass a counterfeit $100 bill.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 9:57 p.m. Male reported he and his son got into an altercation.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1400 block of W. Water St., 5:26 p.m. Female transported my medical personnel for potential overdose and later determined to be in possession of methamphetamine.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 300 block of College Ave., 1:26 p.m. Bicycle was left at residence.

—HIT AND RUN — 2000 block of S. Main St., 11:27 a.m.

APRIL 3

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 6 p.m. Female reported a make had assaulted her juvenile daughter.

—GENERAL DISTURBANCE — 1700 block of S. Main St., 6:12 p.. Male transported to a hospital for evaluation.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 11:18 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 400 block of E. Interstate 20, 9:33 p.m. Driver determined to be intoxicated.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:34 a.m. Male reported someone used his account to make fraudulent charges.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 900 block of Randell Road, 12:01 p.m. Male reported an unknown male sleeping in his vehicle, and the subject left his iPhone in the complainant's truck.

APRIL 4

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:57 a.m. Female reported a known suspect stole pages out of a memorial book.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 100 block of Courthouse Square, 10:15 a.m. Parties reported a male punched a hole in a vehicle after a road rage incident.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:45 p.m. Male reported being struck on the arm with a softball bat by a relative.

—WELFARE CHECK — Weatherford city limits, 2:27 p.m. A male was found deceased.

—WELFARE CHECK — 1300 block of S. Main St., 4:50 a.m. Female found asleep in her vehicle and placed under arrest for public intoxication.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1000 block of W. Park Ave., 8:45 p.m. Driver arrested on warrants.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1400 block of S. Main St., 11:08 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of drugs not prescribed to him as well as a firearm.

APRIL 5

—DISTURBANCE — 100 block of 7th St., 6:43 a.m. Male arrested for violating bond conditions.

—FRAUD — 1500 block of Oak Tree Circle, 8:30 a.m. Female reported an unknown suspect applied for unemployment benefits using her identification.

—FRAUD — 1100 block of Charles St., 9 a.m. Male reported an unknown suspect used his personal information to apply for unemployment benefits.

—FRAUD — 500 block of W. Bridge St., 2:35 p.m. Female reported someone used her lost debit card to make unauthorized purchases.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 100 block of Case St., 8:55 a.m. Male reported someone broke into his vehicle and stole items.

—THEFT — 100 block of Oliver St., 2:05 p.m. Female reported a known suspect took money out of her bank account without her consent.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:17 p.m. Male reported someone attempted to use his identifying information.

—HIT AND RUN — 1600 block of Holland Lake Drive, 9:21 p.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 6:24 p.m. Female reported she was struck in the arm by a relative and that two juveniles and a toddler were also assaulted by the same person.

—HARASSMENT — Weatherford city limits, 5:04 p.m. Female reported a male has been violating an emergency protective order.

APRIL 6

—FRAUD — Weatherford city limits, 8:15 a.m. Male reported someone used his personal information to apply for unemployment.

—FRAUD — Weatherford city limits, 11:01 a.m. Male reported someone used his personal information to apply for unemployment.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — Weatherford city limits, 9:42 a.m. A male reported his neighbor busted out the window of his car.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:10 a.m. Male reported someone used his personal information to apply for unemployment.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 9:42 a.m. Female reported a burglary of habitation involving an assault.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 1:51 p.m. Child Protective Services requested a report in reference to an assault.

—WELFARE CHECK — 800 block of N. Oakridge Drive, 12:37 p.m. A female was pronounced deceased.

—FRAUD — 100 block of Water Oak Lane, 3:51 p.m. Male reported being notified that someone had used his personal information.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1200 block of Holland Lake Drive, 4:15 p.m. A bicycle was found.

—INFORMATION — 500 block of W. Russell St., 3:17 p.m. 500 block of W. Russell St., 3:17 p.m. Male arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:13 p.m. Male reported an unknown subject attempted to use his identifying information.

—WRECK — E. Bankhead Drive and I-20 North Service Road, 6:01 p.m. A driver was arrested for warrant out of Tarrant County.

—THEFT — 600 block of Ethan Drive, 10:37 p.m. Female reported an unknown subject took jewelry and keepsakes from her residence.

—WELFARE CHECK — 300 block of E. Lee Ave., 11:25 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.

APRIL 7

—BURGLARY IN PROGRESS — 1700 block of S. Main St., 12:45 a.m. Narcotics and paraphernalia items were located and seized from a vehicle.

—DRUGS — 100 block of Meadowview Drive, 10:50 a.m. Male juvenile determined to be in possession of narcotics.

—SCAM/FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:45 a.m. Female reported someone tried to collect unemployment benefits using her personal information.

—FRAUD — 1300 block of Pamela Drive, 3:39 p.m. Female reported an unknown person had used her social security number to file for unemployment.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 900 block of Washington Drive, 8:20 p.m. Female reported someone broke into her vehicle and took her purse and contents.

—INVESTIGATION — 1900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:59 a.m. WPD Street Crimes Unit conducted an investigation.

APRIL 8

—STOLEN VEHICLE — 100 block of Marina View Court, 3:57 a.m. Male reported his vehicle stolen from his residence. During investigation, complainant was found to have an active warrant and arrested.

—FRAUD — Weatherford city limits, 8:30 a.m. Male reported unknown persons used his identifying information to open an unemployment claim.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:05 a.m. Male reported being notified that someone requested unemployment benefits in his name.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:40 a.m. Male reported an unknown person filed for unemployment benefits using his name and social security number.

—HIT AND RUN — 100 block of N. Main St., 10:17 a.m.

—HIT AND RUN — 100 block of College Park Drive, 1:24 p.m.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:31 p.m. Male reported an unknown suspect tried to collect unemployment benefits using his personal information.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 4:19 p.m. Male reported he was assaulted by a known female.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 100 block of College Park Drive, 5:31 p.m. Female arrested on charge of public intoxication.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 200 block of E. 3rd St., 6:24 p.m. Female reported her husband found a green backpack in an alley by their residence.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 10:31 p.m. Male reported someone smashed a door open with a rock.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 10:44 p.m. Female reported being struck in the mouth by a male relative.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of E. Akard St., 10:48 p.m. Driver arrested on multiple warrants.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 9:34 p.m. Employees reported the window of a business was broken and the front door tampered with.

APRIL 9

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 12:35 a.m. Driver arrested on active warrant out of Tarrant County.

—SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE — 2300 block of E. Lake Drive, 3:39 a.m. Male arrested on county warrant.