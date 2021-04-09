POLICE CALLS: 4/2-4/9/21

Weatherford Democrat, Texas
·13 min read

Apr. 9—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of April 3-9, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

APRIL 3

—INFORMATION — 100 block of SW 11th St., 11:46 a.m. Bag of cocaine located on side of roadway.

—WRECK — 900 block of FM 1821, 12:56 p.m.

—ASSAULT — 1500 block of SE 23rd Ave., 1500 block of SE 23rd Ave., 12:12 p.m. Female assaulted male before parties were separated.

—CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE — 1900 block of SE 21st St., 6:02 p.m. information report.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 8:24 p.m. Female arrested on outstanding warrant.

APRIL 4

—INFORMATION — 1900 block of SE 21st St., 6:48 a.m. Father is allegedly refusing visitation to mother.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 4300 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 9:22 a.m. Male arrested for warrants during traffic stop.

—SHOPLIFTING — 600 block of FM 1821, 12:35 p.m. Female shoplifted merchandise.

—WRECK — 900 block of FM 1821, 12:59 p.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 9:55 p.m. Altercation at hotel by bystander.

APRIL 5

—JUVENILE PROBLEMS — 3000 block of S. Murco Drive, 12:53 a.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 10:24 a.m.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1800 block of SE 6th Ave., 11:04 a.m. Back windshield of vehicle broken out overnight.

—WRECK — S. Oak Ave. and SE Martin Luther King Jr., 7:26 p.m.

—ASSAULT — 1000 block of S. Oak Ave., 6:38 p.m. Female reports an assault.

—HIT AND RUN — 4400 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:19 p.m.

APRIL 6

—INFORMATION — 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 12:54 p.m. Male thought his wallet was stolen, but eventually found it.

—WRECK — 300 block of E. Hubbard St., 4:23 p.m.

—WRECK — 800 block of SE 25th Ave., 5:34 p.m.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 4100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 5 p.m. Disorderly conduct call resulted in male being arrested on outstanding warrant.

APRIL 7

—WELFARE CHECK — 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 12:22 a.m. A female reported being assaulted by a former boyfriend.

—FAILURE TO ID — 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 11:05 a.m. Male falsely identified himself to officers to hide that fact he had an active warrant.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 700 block of SE 2rd Ave., 12:41 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 400 block of SE 17th St., 2:20 p.m. Juvenile male broke window after argument.

—INFORMATION — 2000 block of SE 10th St., 4:29 p.m. Female laying in pool of own blood found by spouse.

—WELFARE CHECK — 2300 block of NE 3rd St., 4:25 p.m. Female took a lot of medication and passed out.

—WRECK — 3500 block of NE 10th St., 5:49 p.m.

—THREATS — 100 block of SW 11th St., 6:34 p.m. Information report regarding possible threats made.

—FRAUD — 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 6:37 P.M. Report of social security number being used to file fraudulent unemployment claim.

—INFORMATION — 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 8:14 p.m. A female reported her former boyfriend wrongly claimed her federal stimulus funds.

—WELFARE CHECK — 400 block of NW 2nd St., 10:22 p.m. Female was arrested for public intoxication.

APRIL 8

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 2300 block of NE 3rd St., 12:23 a.m. Female taken into custody on emergency protective order.

—INFORMATION — 900 block of SE 16th St., 2:38 a.m. Information on a deceased person.

—WRECK — 1800 block of N. Oak Ave., 10:27 a.m.

—HARASSMENT — 500 block of SE 20th St., 11:47 a.m. Male allegedly threatened to send intimate pictures of his ex-girlfriend to other persons.

—INFORMATION — 4000 block of MH 379, 1:44 p.m. Man reports his social security number was stolen.

—WRECK — 100 block of SE 1st Ave., 4:12 p.m.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of SE 13th Ave., 4:27 p.m. Male cited for numerous violations during traffic stop.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 600 block of Harvey Road, 5:52 p.m. Information report.

—THEFT — 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 6:39 p.m. Male's wallet stolen by another male.

—THEFT — 900 block of Whatley St., 8:15 p.m. Male's property stolen, then returned.

APRIL 9

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2800 block of Airport Road, 8:14 a.m. Man believes water intentionally placed in gas tank.

—WRECK — 100 block of SE 3rd St., 10:49 a.m.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2200 block of E. Hubbard St., 11:52 a.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of female for outstanding warrant.

—HARASSMENT — 2500 block of SW 4th Ave., 2:33 p.m. Male subject issued criminal trespass warning for residence and placed under arrest for an outstanding warrant.

—WRECK — 100 block of S. Oak Ave., 5:21 p.m.

—FRAUD — 1000 block of W. Hubbard St., 5:39 p.m. Female reports her personal information was used in attempt to falsely obtain Texas Workforce Commission benefits.

—LOST PROPERTY — 300 block of SW 25th Ave., 6:52 p.m. Information report.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of April 2-9, 2021.

APRIL 2

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — Weatherford city limits, 10:30 a.m. Male violated a protective order.

—DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 3:30 p.m. Fourteen-year-old male determined to have assaulted a family member.

—WELFARE CHECK — 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 7:54 a.m. Syringe located during probable cause search.

—THEFT — 2300 block of Fort Worth Highway, 10:30 a.m. Employee reported an unknown suspect used the company credit card to make a purchase.

—THEFT — 800 block of Palo Pinto St., 10:02 a.m. Male reported two suspected stole beer from the business.

—CREDIT CARD ABUSE — 1900 block of Town Creek Circle, 10:45 a.m. Female reported an unknown suspect used her credit card to charge numerous items.

—THEFT — 1800 block of S. Main St., 2:35 p.m. Employee reported suspects stole cartons of cigarettes from the business.

—THEFT — Weatherford city limits, 3:35 p.m. Female from Mineral Wells reported her Apple watch stolen while she was shopping in Weatherford.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 6 p.m. Female reported a male assaulted her juvenile daughter.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 900 block of S. Waco St., 8:42 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.

—DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 8:24 p.m. Male teen reported another male assaulted him.

—FORGERY — 900 block of S. Main St., 9:56 p.m. Female reported a known subject tried to pass a counterfeit $100 bill.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 9:57 p.m. Male reported he and his son got into an altercation.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1400 block of W. Water St., 5:26 p.m. Female transported my medical personnel for potential overdose and later determined to be in possession of methamphetamine.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 300 block of College Ave., 1:26 p.m. Bicycle was left at residence.

—HIT AND RUN — 2000 block of S. Main St., 11:27 a.m.

APRIL 3

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 6 p.m. Female reported a make had assaulted her juvenile daughter.

—GENERAL DISTURBANCE — 1700 block of S. Main St., 6:12 p.. Male transported to a hospital for evaluation.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 11:18 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 400 block of E. Interstate 20, 9:33 p.m. Driver determined to be intoxicated.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:34 a.m. Male reported someone used his account to make fraudulent charges.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 900 block of Randell Road, 12:01 p.m. Male reported an unknown male sleeping in his vehicle, and the subject left his iPhone in the complainant's truck.

APRIL 4

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:57 a.m. Female reported a known suspect stole pages out of a memorial book.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 100 block of Courthouse Square, 10:15 a.m. Parties reported a male punched a hole in a vehicle after a road rage incident.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:45 p.m. Male reported being struck on the arm with a softball bat by a relative.

—WELFARE CHECK — Weatherford city limits, 2:27 p.m. A male was found deceased.

—WELFARE CHECK — 1300 block of S. Main St., 4:50 a.m. Female found asleep in her vehicle and placed under arrest for public intoxication.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1000 block of W. Park Ave., 8:45 p.m. Driver arrested on warrants.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1400 block of S. Main St., 11:08 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of drugs not prescribed to him as well as a firearm.

APRIL 5

—DISTURBANCE — 100 block of 7th St., 6:43 a.m. Male arrested for violating bond conditions.

—FRAUD — 1500 block of Oak Tree Circle, 8:30 a.m. Female reported an unknown suspect applied for unemployment benefits using her identification.

—FRAUD — 1100 block of Charles St., 9 a.m. Male reported an unknown suspect used his personal information to apply for unemployment benefits.

—FRAUD — 500 block of W. Bridge St., 2:35 p.m. Female reported someone used her lost debit card to make unauthorized purchases.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 100 block of Case St., 8:55 a.m. Male reported someone broke into his vehicle and stole items.

—THEFT — 100 block of Oliver St., 2:05 p.m. Female reported a known suspect took money out of her bank account without her consent.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:17 p.m. Male reported someone attempted to use his identifying information.

—HIT AND RUN — 1600 block of Holland Lake Drive, 9:21 p.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 6:24 p.m. Female reported she was struck in the arm by a relative and that two juveniles and a toddler were also assaulted by the same person.

—HARASSMENT — Weatherford city limits, 5:04 p.m. Female reported a male has been violating an emergency protective order.

APRIL 6

—FRAUD — Weatherford city limits, 8:15 a.m. Male reported someone used his personal information to apply for unemployment.

—FRAUD — Weatherford city limits, 11:01 a.m. Male reported someone used his personal information to apply for unemployment.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — Weatherford city limits, 9:42 a.m. A male reported his neighbor busted out the window of his car.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:10 a.m. Male reported someone used his personal information to apply for unemployment.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 9:42 a.m. Female reported a burglary of habitation involving an assault.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 1:51 p.m. Child Protective Services requested a report in reference to an assault.

—WELFARE CHECK — 800 block of N. Oakridge Drive, 12:37 p.m. A female was pronounced deceased.

—FRAUD — 100 block of Water Oak Lane, 3:51 p.m. Male reported being notified that someone had used his personal information.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1200 block of Holland Lake Drive, 4:15 p.m. A bicycle was found.

—INFORMATION — 500 block of W. Russell St., 3:17 p.m. 500 block of W. Russell St., 3:17 p.m. Male arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:13 p.m. Male reported an unknown subject attempted to use his identifying information.

—WRECK — E. Bankhead Drive and I-20 North Service Road, 6:01 p.m. A driver was arrested for warrant out of Tarrant County.

—THEFT — 600 block of Ethan Drive, 10:37 p.m. Female reported an unknown subject took jewelry and keepsakes from her residence.

—WELFARE CHECK — 300 block of E. Lee Ave., 11:25 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.

APRIL 7

—BURGLARY IN PROGRESS — 1700 block of S. Main St., 12:45 a.m. Narcotics and paraphernalia items were located and seized from a vehicle.

—DRUGS — 100 block of Meadowview Drive, 10:50 a.m. Male juvenile determined to be in possession of narcotics.

—SCAM/FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:45 a.m. Female reported someone tried to collect unemployment benefits using her personal information.

—FRAUD — 1300 block of Pamela Drive, 3:39 p.m. Female reported an unknown person had used her social security number to file for unemployment.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 900 block of Washington Drive, 8:20 p.m. Female reported someone broke into her vehicle and took her purse and contents.

—INVESTIGATION — 1900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:59 a.m. WPD Street Crimes Unit conducted an investigation.

APRIL 8

—STOLEN VEHICLE — 100 block of Marina View Court, 3:57 a.m. Male reported his vehicle stolen from his residence. During investigation, complainant was found to have an active warrant and arrested.

—FRAUD — Weatherford city limits, 8:30 a.m. Male reported unknown persons used his identifying information to open an unemployment claim.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:05 a.m. Male reported being notified that someone requested unemployment benefits in his name.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:40 a.m. Male reported an unknown person filed for unemployment benefits using his name and social security number.

—HIT AND RUN — 100 block of N. Main St., 10:17 a.m.

—HIT AND RUN — 100 block of College Park Drive, 1:24 p.m.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:31 p.m. Male reported an unknown suspect tried to collect unemployment benefits using his personal information.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 4:19 p.m. Male reported he was assaulted by a known female.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 100 block of College Park Drive, 5:31 p.m. Female arrested on charge of public intoxication.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 200 block of E. 3rd St., 6:24 p.m. Female reported her husband found a green backpack in an alley by their residence.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 10:31 p.m. Male reported someone smashed a door open with a rock.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 10:44 p.m. Female reported being struck in the mouth by a male relative.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of E. Akard St., 10:48 p.m. Driver arrested on multiple warrants.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 9:34 p.m. Employees reported the window of a business was broken and the front door tampered with.

APRIL 9

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 12:35 a.m. Driver arrested on active warrant out of Tarrant County.

—SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE — 2300 block of E. Lake Drive, 3:39 a.m. Male arrested on county warrant.

Recommended Stories

  • 95% efficacy for COVID vaccines doesn’t mean there’s a 5% infection risk. Here’s why

    It also doesn’t mean 95% of people are protected from the disease.

  • 95% efficacy for COVID vaccines doesn’t mean there’s a 5% infection risk. Here’s why

    It also doesn’t mean 95% of people are protected from the disease.

  • 3 ways to reduce gym anxiety if you're new to fitness, according to 'Wonder Woman' actress and former CrossFit athlete Brooke Ence

    To avoid 'gymtimidation,' remember everyone has room to improve and you have to start somewhere, the actress told Insider.

  • Sidney Powell quotes Buzz Lightyear in response to sanctions request for her election conspiracy-theory lawsuit

    The lawyer advanced a baseless conspiracy theory saying Venezuela was involved in manipulating election results against President Donald Trump.

  • Harry and Meghan Pay Tribute to ‘Greatly Missed’ Prince Philip, as Funeral Speculation Begins

    Chris Jackson/Getty ImagesFriends of Prince Harry and the royal family have always spoken of the warmth of his relationship with his grandfather, and today a source told The Daily Beast it was unimaginable that he would not make it back from America to attend the funeral of his 99-year-old grandfather who died Friday morning.One friend of the family told The Daily Beast that they thought there was “no way” Harry would not be at the funeral, despite the rupture between Harry, Meghan and the rest of the royals.“Harry will want to be there not just for Philip but also for his grandmother,” the friend said. “That will be just as important to him right now.”Harry and Meghan posted a short message on their Archewell website paying tribute to Philip Friday. The message read: “In loving memory of His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh,1921-2021. Thank you for your service...you will be greatly missed.”How Prince Philip and the Queen Fell in Love, All According to PlanHowever official palace sources and the Sussex’s press office declined to make any comment on Harry’s travel plans, either on the record or on background, and asked for space to mourn their loss privately.The New York Post quoted an unnamed British source as saying: “He will, of course, be there, no matter how difficult relations are between the Sussexes and the family.”And a source described as close to the family told Dailymail.com: “Harry will absolutely do his utmost to get back to the U.K. and be with his family. He will want nothing more than to be there for his family, and particularly his grandmother, during this awful time. Meghan is obviously pregnant so she will need to take advice from her doctors about whether it is safe for her to travel, but I think Harry will definitely go.”Plans for the funeral, which have been extant for decades, will now have to be changed because of Covid. Although precise details will likely not be released immediately for fear of distracting from today’s tributes to Philip, the palace did say that “modified” arrangements were being considered due to the pandemic. They also asked the public not to gather at royal residences and to donate money to charity rather than leaving flowers.Meghan is due to give birth within the next two months, and there is little doubt that she would be a target for press sniping if she did attend the funeral. With just 30 mourners permitted to attend the ceremony, it may be that the most diplomatic option is for her to cite her pregnancy as a reason not to travel.The royal family has now declared a strict 8-day period of “court mourning” with all public engagements cancelled.Philip’s funeral is expected to take place in St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle within the next week. If Harry does return to the U.K., he would be expected to quarantine for five days after arrival before taking a COVID test.He is understood to have been largely isolating at home in recent weeks in case he needed to head home at short notice. Although, as a Prince of the United Kingdom, he could cite diplomatic immunity to avoid the regulations, to do so might give ammunition to the British press, which has violently turned against him since the Oprah interview, with which to attack him.Meghan spoke about Philip’s illness on the Oprah interview, saying: “This morning, I woke up earlier than H, and saw a note from someone on our team in the U.K. saying that the Duke of Edinburgh had gone to the hospital. But I just picked up the phone and I called the queen just to check-in. That’s what we do, being able to default to not having to every moment go, ‘Is that appropriate?’”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • I'm a CEO who allowed my remote employees to set their own working hours. We're way more productive and much happier as a result.

    "If they're tired after lunch and need a nap, I'm totally fine with that," says Jesper Schultz. "Flexibility has become a necessity rather than a luxury."

  • Nick and Vanessa Lachey have been married for nearly 10 years. Here's a timeline of their relationship.

    Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo started dating after his high-profile relationship with Jessica Simpson ended and have been married nearly 10 years.

  • A royal flag at Windsor Castle won't be lowered after Prince Philip's death

    The Royal Standard flag represents the British monarchy and will remain at full mast outside Windsor Castle.

  • BBC presenters immediately changed into black clothes following the news of Prince Phillip's death. They always have black outfits on standby, sources say.

    The BBC presenter Martine Croxall wore all black to announce Prince Phillip's death. BBC sources say presenters always have black clothes on standby.

  • Russia demanded 200,000 Sputnik V vaccines back after officials in Europe questioned the quality of the shot

    Slovakia's drug agency said roughly 80% of Sputnik V's safety and effectiveness data was missing. Russia accused it of "sabotage."

  • Joss Whedon's Confusing, Overcrowded The Nevers Indulges in the Laziest Habits of TV's Dickens Obsession

    There was a time, not so long ago, when to describe a television show as Dickensian was to pay it the highest possible compliment. But peak TV tends to debase every marker of prestige it touches, through infinite imitations

  • Who does this and keeps his job? Kansas Senate leader Suellentrop, leave or be ousted

    Finally, the Kansas Senate president says his good friend and business partner must go.

  • 'Blue wall of silence' takes hit in Chauvin's murder trial

    Police accused of wrongdoing can usually count on the blue wall of silence — protection from fellow officers that includes everything from shutting off body cameras to refusing to cooperate with investigators. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified that Chauvin’s kneeling on the handcuffed Floyd's neck was “in no way, shape or form” in line with department policy or training.

  • Kansas Senate GOP leader charged with DUI faces ouster vote

    Republicans will vote on removing a powerful Kansas lawmaker charged with drunken driving from his leadership job following the release of a document saying he taunted the Highway Patrol trooper who arrested him and called the officer “donut boy.” The move against Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop would be the first time in at least several decades that a Kansas legislative leader faced an ouster vote before the end of his or her term. Senate President Ty Masterson committed Friday to an as-yet-unscheduled vote after a freshman GOP senator called for it during a morning caucus.

  • Tesla just hiked the prices of its most popular cars - here's how much each model will set you back

    Tesla tends to change its prices pretty regularly. Here's how much one of its electric cars will set you back today.

  • Kremlin says it fears full-scale fighting in Ukraine's east

    The Kremlin said Friday it fears a resumption of full-scale fighting in eastern Ukraine and could take steps to protect Russian civilians there, a stark warning that comes amid a Russian troop build-up along the border. The statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, reflected the Kremlin’s determination to prevent Ukraine from using force to try to retake control over separatist-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine's military chief dismissed the Russian claims that the country's armed forces are preparing for an attack on the rebel east.

  • EXPLAINER: Courtroom technology on display in Chauvin trial

    The foundation of the case against the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd is a mountain of video evidence, but presenting that to jurors isn't as easy as pushing play. Over and over, prosecutors have shown video from surveillance cameras, bystanders’ cellphones and police body and dash cameras, and have asked witnesses to annotate footage or photographs and narrate the action on screen. Large screens or projectors are fixtures of modern courtrooms, alongside software similar to PowerPoint designed for courtroom presentation of videos, photos and other evidence.

  • Prince Philip once lit up enemy ships as Royal Navy warships tore them apart during a bloody nighttime WWII naval battle

    He earned a valor medal for his actions during the battle. Philip is also credited with helping save his ship from an enemy bomber in another fight.

  • Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell's latest legal filing cites Buzz Lightyear

    Sidney Powell is evidently hoping she's got a friend in the court system. The attorney who served on former President Donald Trump's legal team in its failed efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election is back in court, as Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) is motioning for sanctions in response to "meritless" election lawsuits, according to Business Insider. Powell's team in a new filing argued the motion is "without jurisdiction and is untimely." And as BuzzFeed News' Zoe Tillman reported, they also decided to cite clearly the greatest legal mind of our time: Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear. "Defendant would have this Court make new law, create an exception for a baseless and untimely motion, which — with no precedent in the case law or any rule — could extend the time for filing a sanctions motion 'to infinity and beyond' to harass a plaintiff in what amounts to nothing more than political grandstanding," the filing reads. Why the "infinity and beyond" quote was even necessary to make that point is anyone's guess, but perhaps the team simply enjoyed the novelty of seeing a footnote in a legal filing actually read, "Buzz Lightyear, Toy Story (Pixar 1995)." Don't be surprised if Evers seizes the opportunity to shoot back with a Buzz quote of his own: "There seems to be no sign of intelligent life anywhere." Sidney Powell and her legal team filed their oppo to WI Gov. Tony Evers' motion for sanctions in one of her election challenge cases, and it quotes Buzz Lightyear, so that's where we are https://t.co/x3B3nQEHTC pic.twitter.com/fN1zwjOzSH — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) April 9, 2021 More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerRapper DMX dies at 50Prince Philip 'carried British passport No. 1' and more fascinating facts about the late royal

  • Biden remark on 'gun show loophole' spurs claim that he 'lied,' but it's true that background checks are not always required

    In the majority of states, a person can obtain a firearm from a private seller, at gun shows and elsewhere, without undergoing a background check.