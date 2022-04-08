POLICE CALLS: 4/2-4/8/22

Apr. 8—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of April 2-8, 2022.

APRIL 2

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1700 block of SE 14th Ave., 2:34 a.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 600 block of SE 16th St., 7:52 a.m.

—THEFT — 4100 block of NE 4th St., 8:34 a.m. Male reported stolen property from residence.

—WELFARE CHECK — 1500 block of SE 16th St., 10:37 a.m. Male arrested for city warrant.

—WRECK — 600 block of FM 1821, 11:11 a.m.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 600 block of FM 1821, 12:19 p.m. Information report.

—CRUELTY TO ANIMALS — 600 block of SE 18th St., 10:04 a.m. Witness reported opossum beaten to death by juveniles.

—WARRANTS — 100 block of SE 19th St., 1:39 p.m.

—WRECK — FM 1821 and E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:17 p.m.

—WRECK — 2000 block of FM 1195, 4:10 p.m.

—WRECK — 600 block of FM 1821, 6:28 p.m.

—THREATS — 400 block of Shady Oak Circle, 7 p.m. Male assaulted by another male.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1000 block of SW 1st Ave., 8:38 p.m. Brother-in-law feud turns physical.

—WRECK — Beetham Road and NE 27th Ave., 11:07 p.m.

APRIL 3

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 200 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:44 a.m. Two males arrested for trespassing at hotel.

—HIT AND RUN — 4400 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 1:55 a.m.

—INFORMATION — SE 24th St. and Old Millsap Highway, 2:22 a.m. Information report.

—THEFT — 3700 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 5:48 a.m. Business reported theft.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 1700 block of SE 23rd Ave., 8:22 a.m. Female reported vehicle stolen from residence.

—FRAUD — 1900 block of E. Hubbard St., 10:37 a.m. Information report.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 300 block of Country Club Parkway, 10:47 a.m. Male reported being assaulted by someone who was trespassing at his residence.

—WRECK — 2700 block of E. Hubbard St., 1:43 p.m.

—THEFT — 800 block of SW 17th St., 3:11 p.m. Items stolen from residence.

—ANIMAL BITE — 1900 block of SW 4th Ave., 4:21 p.m. Animal bite.

—WELFARE CHECK — 1800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 11:05 p.m.

—WELFARE CHECK — 1300 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 10:57 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

APRIL 4

—DRIVING RECKLESS — 200 block of SE 9th Ave., 1:12 a.m. Male arrested on traffic stop.

—THEFT — 500 block of SW 8th St., 7:27 a.m. Two male juveniles stole property from residence.

—HIT AND RUN — 900 block of FM 1821, 10:20 a.m.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 500 block of Beetham Road, 11:17 a.m. Female trespassed from property.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 3000 block of NE 10th St., 5 p.m. Male found unusual item in his backyard.

—WRECK — 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 6:01 p.m.

—BUSINESS ALARM — 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 8:01 p.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrant.

APRIL 5

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 9 a.m. Information report.

—FIREARM DISCHARGE — 700 block of SW 10th St., 1:53 p.m.

—ATTEMPTED SUICIDE — 1500 block of NE 23rd St., 12:35 p.m. Male transported to hospital for suicidal ideations.

—WRECK — 1600 block of SE 1st St., 3:45 p.m.

—ABANDONED VEHICLE — 300 block of NW 25th St., 3:25 p.m. Male reported abandoned vehicle.

—THEFT — 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:39 p.m. Female had phone stolen from work.

—THEFT — 2000 block of SE 17th Ave., 10:14 p.m. Theft of property.

APRIL 6

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1200 block of E. Hubbard St., 1:24 a.m. Male arrested on county warrant.

—WRECK — U.S. Highway 281 and FM 2256, 5:39 a.m.

—WRECK — 100 block of FM 1821, 11:26 a.m.

—WARRANTS — 2300 block of NE 3rd St., 9:46 a.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.

—WRECK — 600 block of FM 1821, 2:40 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of NW 10th St., 2:32 p.m. Male reports issue with neighbor.

—WRECK — 100 block of Lady Ram Blvd., 4:02 p.m.

—WRECK — 100 block of SW 11th St., 2:50 p.m.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 100 block of Country Club Parkway, 4:04 p.m. Female had her car tires cut during the night.

APRIL 7

—WRECK — 1000 block of SE 11th St., 12:15 p.m.

—WRECK — 100 block of Travis Drive, 1:26 p.m.

—WARRANTS — 1700 block of SW 5th Ave., 11:08 a.m. Male and female arrested on outstanding warrants.

—WARRANTS — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:35 a.m. Two males and female arrested on outstanding warrants.

—FOLLOW-UP — 500 block of NW 22nd St., 2:02 p.m.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 600 block of SE 8th St., 2:41 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of female passenger for outstanding warrant.

—INFORMATION — 2100 block of N. Oak Ave., 2:38 p.m. Motorcycle towed.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 3100 block of HM 379, 3:20 p.m. Female reported storage unit burglarized.

—THEFT — 800 block of SW 22nd St., 3:29 p.m. Individuals damaged and stole items form residence.

—ABANDONED VEHICLE — 300 block of SW 14th Ave., 5:39 p.m. Abandoned trailer tagged.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 500 block of SW 8th St., 7:27 p.m. Female reported damage to her residence.

—ANIMAL BITE — SW 9th St. and SW 6th Ave., 7:45 p.m. Information report.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1500 block of SE 16th Ave., 10:29 p.m. Information report.

APRIL 8

—ASSAULT — 1500 block of SE 16th Ave., 2:12 a.m. Complainant alleges boyfriend strangled her.

—ASSISTANCE — 6800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:01 a.m. Deceased female located at hotel.

—FRAUD — 1100 block of SW 16th St., 9:22 a.m. Elderly female scammed out of $500.

—WRECK — 200 block of SW 25th Ave., 10:53 a.m.

—HARASSMENT — 500 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 12:41 p.m. Male issued criminal trespass warning from business.

—HARASSMENT — 1000 block of SW 26th St., 12:56 p.m. Female the subject of possible harassment.

—WRECK — 1000 block of N. Oak Ave., 5:46 p.m.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1100 block of SE 14th Ave., 6:03 p.m. Information report.

—THEFT — 1600 block of NW 1st Ave., 7:44 p.m. Female reported her garage burglarized.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of April 4-7, 2022.

APRIL 4

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1500 block of N. Elm St., 2:18 p.m. Female reported her landscaper found a key fob in her yard.

—HARASSMENT — Weatherford city limits, 2 p.m. Female reported her daughter was receiving threatening messages from a male.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1800 block of S. Main St., 7:05 p.m. Female reported a known male broke the screen of her car radio.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 1900 block of Wall St., 7:15 p.m. Male determined to have threatened an employee with bodily injury while trespassing.

—MENTAL CRISIS — 600 block of S. Bowie Drive, 7:36 p.m. Male detained and transported to a mental health facility.

—THEFT — Weatherford city limits, 11:33 p.m. Male reported his vehicle was taken without his permission.

—ALARM — 300 block of W. 4th St., 4:44 a.m. Weatherford city limits, 2:55 p.m. Stolen items reported from storage unit.

—HARASSMENT — Weatherford city limits, 8 p.m. Female reported her daughter was harassed on social media.

—THREATS — Weatherford city limits, 12:30 p.m. Female reported a known suspect was sending her threats on social media.

—LOST PROPERTY — 100 block of College Park Drive, 11:30 a.m. Female dropped off lost property found.

APRIL 5

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1700 block of S. Main St., 1 a.m. Driver found to be a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

APRIL 6

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1300 block of S. Main St., 8 a.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:26 a.m. Female reported someone used her information to attempt to open multiple credit cards.

—THEFT — 3000 block of W. Interstate 20 Service Road, 11:37 a.m. Stolen items found in a vehicle to be impounded.

—DRUG POSSESSION — 1200 block of Newcastle Drive, 6:47 p.m. Male found to be in possession of marijuana.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 1800 block of Greenwood Road, 9:20 p.m. Open container found in vehicle and driver arrested for driving while intoxicated.

—WARRANT — 1500 block of Clear Lake Road, 9:51 p.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 200 block of Front St., 10:40 p.m. Male found to be in possession of numerous drugs and controlled substances, and was arrested.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 10:50 a.m. Female reported her juvenile daughter assaulted her.

—ASSAULT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:42 a.m. Male reported a known person assaulted him.

—THEFT — 3000 block of W. Interstate 20, 11:37 a.m. Former employee determined to have stolen merchandise from the business.

APRIL 7

—WARRANT — 200 block of York Ave., 12:01 a.m. Male arrested on multiple warrants.