POLICE CALLS: 4/24-4/20/21

Apr. 30—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of April 24-30, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

APRIL 24

—THEFT — 3000 block of NE 11th St., 9:21 a.m. Female had money stolen through social media.

—WRECK — 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 11:38 a.m.

—THEFT — 1000 block of SE 24th St., 12:39 p.m. Truck and trailer reported stolen.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of NE 16th St., 8:34 p.m. Juveniles reported threats being made.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1000 block of SE 8 1/2 St., 9:53 p.m. Male reported someone used a BB gun to vandalize his bedroom window.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 9:59 p.m. Male was arrested for outstanding county warrant.

APRIL 25

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 100 block of SW 5th Ave., 2:24 a.m. A vehicle struck several street signs and left the scene.

—ASSAULT — 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 5:33 a.m. Female reported assault.

—WRECK — 100 block of Park Road 71, 8:40 a.m.

—WARRANTS — 1600 block of SE 5th Ave., 9:29 a.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant, possession of a controlled substance.

—INFORMATION — 1500 block of SE 22nd St., 2:02 p.m. Female turned in small amount of marijuana found in yard.

—ANIMAL BITE — 100 block of Park Road 71, 4:12 p.m. Information report.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 2500 block of SW 4th Ave., 4:55 p.m. Male trespassed on property.

—WELFARE CHECK — 600 block of SE 1st St., 8:18 p.m. General information report of possible intoxicated man.

—DISCHARGE OF FIREARM — 1100 block of NW 4th Ave., 9:37 p.m.

APRIL 26

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1300 block of SE 4th Ave., 1:22 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—THREATS — 600 block of FM 1821, 2:26 p.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 2500 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 3:31 p.m.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1200 block of N. Oak Ave., 3:47 p.m. Male subject trespassed from residence.

—INFORMATION — 2200 block ofNE 4th St., 5:08 p.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 8100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:46 p.m.

—HARASSMENT — 2000 block of NW 3rd Ave., 7:28 p.m. Information report regarding possible threats being made.

—FOLLOW-UP — 500 block of Pasadena Blvd., 6:49 p.m. A female reported fraudulent activity on her debit card.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 1500 block of SE 16th St., 8:24 p.m.

—WRECK — W. U.S. Highway 180 and Ferguson Road, 9:32 p.m.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 100 block of SW 11th St., 9:22 p.m. Male given a criminal trespass from a local business.

APRIL 27

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 100 block of Park Road 71, 1:09 a.m. Male and female argued.

—HARASSMENT — 4100 block of U.S. Highway 180, 9:05 a.m. Male struck another male's vehicle window in an effort to alarm him.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 400 block of SE 15th St., 6:51 a.m. Vehicle reported stolen and recovered.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 600 block of FM 1821, 12:54 p.m. Female involved in disorderly conduct arrested for outstanding warrant.

—INFORMATION — 2900 block of SE 6th St., 1:43 p.m. Recreational trailer parked on city street.

—HIT AND RUN — 1900 block of E. Hubbard St., 3:11 p.m.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 100 block of NE 6th St., 4:17 p.m.

—WELFARE CHECK — 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 5:03 p.m.

—FRAUD — 2000 block of FM 1195, 5:40 p.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 1700 block of E. Hubbard St., 6:37 p.m.

—THEFT — 1300 block of FM 1821, 9:02 p.m. Male reported his phone was possibly stolen.

APRIL 28

—THEFT — 600 block of SW 10th St., 8:28 a.m. Clothing basket containing work uniform and ID taken from residence.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 200 block of NE 6th Ave., 11:53 a.m. Male criminally trespassed from demolition site.

—WRECK — 2200 block of SW 5th Ave., 5:26 p.m.

—HARASSMENT — 1200 block of SW 12th Ave., 7:18 p.m. Information report regarding child custody.

—ANIMAL BITE — 500 block of SE 4th Ave., 6:34 p.m. Information report.

APRIL 29

—WRECK — 1700 block of E. Hubbard St., 9:05 a.m.

—HIT AND RUN — 400 block of NE 27th St., 9:53 a.m. Female reported a hit and run on her vehicle.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 700 block of SE 12th St., 10:09 a.m. Male broke window out at residence.

—WELFARE CHECK — 100 block of NE 9th St., 2:45 p.m. Suicidal male taken to hospital.

—RUNAWAY — 500 block of SW 8th St., 7:47 p.m. Juvenile male ran away from home.

APRIL 30

—INFORMATION — 800 block of Hood Road, 3:10 a.m. Wrecked and abandoned motorcycle parking in front of fire hydrant.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 4:44 a.m. A female reported her vehicle was burglarized.

—INFORMATION — 2100 block of NE 3rd St., 8:49 a.m. Male was trespassed from residence.

—HIT AND RUN — 2500 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 9:32 a.m.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:07 a.m. Store manager reported mailbox of business damaged.

—THEFT — 1100 block of SE 1st St., 1:29 p.m. Female stole gas from gas pump.

—FOLLOW-UP — 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 1:45 p.m. Information report.

—VERBAL DISTURBANCE — 300 block of Country Club Parkway, 6:46 p.m. A male displayed a firearm at a neighbor.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of April 23-29, 2021.

APRIL 23

—STOLEN VEHICLE — 200 block of Alfred Drive, 6:50 a.m. Male reported his Ford F350 stolen from a parking lot.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Sloan St., 8:45 a.m. Female reported an unknown suspect used her personal information to claim unemployment.

—THEFT — Weatherford city limits, 10:15 a.m. Lumber stolen from three job sites.

—INVESTIGATION — Weatherford city limits, 10:45 a.m. Cyber tip made regarding possible child pornography.

—INVESTIGATION — Weatherford city limits, 11:15 a.m. Cyber tip made regarding possible child pornography.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A CHILD — Weatherford city limits, 12:20 p.m. Information regarding sexual assault of a child forwarded by Hood County.

—THEFT — 500 block of N. Elm St., 1:32 p.m. Male reported someone stole a dump trailer from the location.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 3:03 p.m. Female determined to be primary aggressor in an assault against a male.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1100 block of S. Ric Williamson, 8:20 p.m. Driver arrested on active warrant.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1700 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:03 p.m. Driver admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages and arrested on charge of driving while intoxicated.

—DECEASED PERSON — 300 block of S. Brazos St., 9:13 a.m. Complainant reported a 75-year-old woman was found deceased in the living room.

APRIL 24

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:28 a.m. Male observed staggering through a field and determined to be intoxicated.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 1:31 a.m. Male arrested for stalking and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1500 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:24 a.m. Wallet was turned in.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:02 a.m. Male placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 12:37 p.m. Male reported being verbally threatened.

—BURGLARY IN PROGRESS — 900 block of Eureka St., 9:19 a.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrants.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:33 a.m. Male reported someone used his debit card without his consent.

—ASSAULT — 1800 block of S. Main St., 2:50 p.m. During investigation, female was arrested on a warrant and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:17 p.m. Male reported an unknown subject claimed his 2019 tax return.

—DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 5:55 p.m. Seven-year-old male reported a known 15-year-old male pulled him off a set of monkey bars and caused him pain.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2100 block of E. Interstate 20, 6:16 p.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.

APRIL 25

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 400 block of College Park Drive, 7:50 a.m. Male showed signs of being intoxicated and arrested on public intoxication.

—THREATS — 900 block of Hilltop Drive, 3:27 p.m. Female reported a known subject showed up at her work with a handgun and threatened to shoot her.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 6:55 p.m. Female reported male pushed her with both hands and threw a set of keys, intentionally hitting her in the head.

—RECKLESS DRIVER — 3000 block of E. Interstate 20, 2:20 p.m. Male displayed a firearm in the general direction of another vehicle.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:17 p.m. Debit card found near Holland Lake trails.

—VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER — 500 block of Sweetwater Drive, 10:15 p.m. Female reported a known male subject contacted her via cell phone.

—FORGERY — 3000 block of E. Interstate 20, 2:20 p.m. Fake currency was used in Weatherford city limits.

APRIL 26

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 12:58 a.m. Female reported verbal argument with a male over money.

—ALARM — 1100 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:41 a.m. Glass door of a building had been broken by an object.

—ALARM — 1700 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:12 a.m. Window of a building was busted.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1300 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:37 a.m. Female reported unknown person broke a front window of a business.

—ALARM — 800 block of E. Interstate 20, 6:41 a.m. Front glass window of a building was shattered.

—LOST PROPERTY — 1500 block of N. Main St., 8:20 a.m. Male reported he lost his wallet.

—THEFT — 800 block of W. Lake Drive, 10:10 a.m. Male reported unknown suspects removed several "Please slow down" signs from the area.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 900 block of W. Park Drive, 9:34 a.m. Black Canon camera found.

—BURGLARY — 100 block of W. Park Ave., 8:54 a.m. Male reported someone cut two locks off coin-operated machines and removed the coin collector box.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1100 block of Washington Drive, 9:53 a.m. Female reported unknown persons used a rock to strike two of the businesses' vehicles.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:49 p.m. Female reported her father mistakenly gave his social security number to a male who falsely identified as a government agent.

—WELFARE CHECK — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 7:21 p.m. Man arrested for public intoxication.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 10:54 p.m. Male reported he was assaulted during an altercation.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1700 block of S. Bowie Drive, 4:55 p.m. Two unknown males stole three catalytic converters from business vehicles.

—INVESTIGATION — 200 block of W. Oak St., 3:14 p.m. Female arrested for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

APRIL 27

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 12:56 p.m. Sexual assault reported at an unknown location.

—INFORMATION — 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 11:09 a.m. Juvenile found to be in possession of air soft toy gun, no offense occurred.

—DISTURBANCE — 400 block of Live Oak Lane, 3:08 p.m. Male arrested on warrants.

—INVESTIGATION — 200 block of W. Church St., 4 p.m. Female reported a known suspect interfered with court-ordered child custody.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 900 block of N. Elm St., 3:56 p.m. Driver found to have suspended license and be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

—THEFT — 1300 block of S. Main St., 8:19 p.m. Female reported an unknown person took her glass portion side mirror off of her vehicle.

—DATA BREECH — 2100 block of Bethel Road, 2 p.m. Employees reported possible software installed on computers to obtain passwords.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2600 block of E. Bankhead Highway, 11:48 p.m. Two males arrested on warrants, methamphetamine and heroin found inside vehicle.

APRIL 28

—DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 12:40 a.m. Female reported being assaulted by male.

—SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE — 500 block of W. Water St., 11:40 a.m. Male arrested on warrants.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:21 p.m. Female reported fraudulent unemployment claim made in her name.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:21 p.m. Female reported fraudulent unemployment claim made in her husband's name.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:33 p.m. Female reported someone used her information to file for unemployment.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:38 p.m. Female reported an unknown subject used her identifying information.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of W. 1st St., 3:41 p.m. Female arrested for suspended driver's license and no insurance.

—DRUGS — 700 block of Adams Drive, 8:56 p.m. Male arrested for possession of marijuana.

—INFORMATION — 900 block of Jameson St., 8:14 p.m. Speed limit sign had been hit by what appeared to be a vehicle.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 700 block of Adams Drive, 8:45 p.m. Male juvenile found to be a runaway, and resisted transport, before breaking the inside door handle of a patrol unit.

—WARRANTS — Weatherford city limits, 5 p.m. Officers attempted to arrest a 19-year-old male, who fled into a wooded area. The male was later apprehended by Parker County sheriff's deputies.

APRIL 29

—FOUND PROPERTY — 100 block of Cartwright Park Road, 3:30 a.m. Multiple sets of hand wrenches found.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 4:29 p.m. Female reported being abused by a male family member.

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 11:28 a.m. Citation for minor in possession of tobacco issued.

—SCAM — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:10 a.m. Female reported a theft by deception.

—THEFT — 900 block of W. Park Ave., 12:29 p.m. Male reported a trailer was stolen from the property.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:13 p.m. Female reported unknown person used her credit card number fraudulently.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5:19 p.m. Male reported an unknown subject used his identifying information.