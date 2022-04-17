POLICE CALLS: 4/8-4/15/22

Apr. 17—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of April 9-15, 2022.

APRIL 9

—WRECK — 1500 block of SE 6th Ave., 7:51 a.m.

—INFORMATION — 400 block of Brazos Drive, 10:37 a.m. Female had money taken online by scammer.

—HARASSMENT — 1000 block of SW 26th St., 11:28 a.m. Female reports harassment.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 12:25 p.m. Terrorist threat at high school.

—FRAUD — 1200 block of SE 22nd St., 4:35 p.m. Information only.

—DEBIT CARD ABUSE — 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 4:30 p.m. Female reported credit and debit card abuse.

—THEFT — SW 14th and SW 5th St., 10:59 p.m. Male arrested for reckless driving, theft of property.

APRIL 10

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1000 block of SE 21st St., 1:05 a.m. Criminal trespass.

—INFORMATION — 300 block of SW 1st Ave., 10:33 a.m. Male reported finding drugs.

—THEFT — 200 block of NE 11th St., 12:49 p.m.

—ABANDONED VEHICLE — 600 block of SW 10th St., 3:58 p.m. Vehicle tagged abandoned.

—THEFT — 1200 block of N. Oak Ave., 3:45 p.m. Male had package stolen from porch.

—THREATS — 1500 block of SE 18th St., 5:07 p.m. Information report.

—INFORMATION — 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:35 p.m. Female assaulted by unknown offender.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 1500 block of Alamo St., 8:12 p.m. Male was trespassed from residence.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 1700 block of SW 5th Ave., 11:14 p.m. Burglary of a habitation reported.

APRIL 11

—WRECK — 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 8:16 a.m.

—ABANDONED VEHICLE — 400 block of Lee Road, 8:38 a.m. Vehicle red-tagged.

—WRECK — 4100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:41 a.m.

—INFORMATION — 2900 block of N. Oak Ave., 9:27 a.m. Female found wallet.

—ANIMAL BITE — 1200 block of SE 11th Ave., 12:14 p.m. Information report.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 600 block of FM 1821, 3:21 p.m. Seized drugs on traffic stop.

—THEFT — 100 block of FM 1821, 4:57 p.m. Female accused of stealing motel towels and a guest's spare change and marijuana.

—wreck — E. Hubbard St., and NE 27th Ave., 6:22 p.m.

—WARRANTS — 300 block of Sam Houston, 7:57 p.m. Male arrested on county warrant.

—THREATS — 800 block of SW 4th Ave., 8:27 p.m. Male reported being assaulted.

—WARRANTS — 300 block of NE 27th St., 9:13 p.m. Male arrested on county warrant.

—ASSAULT — 1900 block of SW 6th Ave., 9:55 p.m. Female reported she was assaulted.

APRIL 12

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1400 block of SE 12th Ave., 9:04 a.m. Tenants left rent house in bad condition.

—INFORMATION — 1200 block of W. Hubbard St., 9:18 a.m. City employee reported damage to park equipment.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 300 block of NW 4th St., 10:41 a.m. Male caught trespassing was transported to hospital.

—WRECK — 400 block of W. Hubbard St., 12:12 p.m.

—FRAUD — 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 1:20 p.m. Male reported old license plats used for fraudulent purposes.

—ANIMAL BITE — 1700 block of S. Keller Road, 2:15 p.m. Adopted puppy returned after biting a child.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 1000 block of SE Martin Luther King Kr., 2:13 p.m. Information report.

—HARASSMENT — 800 block of Shadow Tree Road, 4:13 p.m. Female reported her husband received calls and a text allegedly tracing her movements.

—THEFT — 2200 block of SE 4th Ave., 4:37 p.m. Female reported a former renter took furniture when moving out.

—DEADLY CONDUCT — 600 block of Shady Oak Circle, 4:20 p.m. Male reported other persons brandishing a firearm in his direction.

—STRAYS — 2200 block of SE 9th St., 11:12 p.m. Information report.

APRIL 13

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 1700 block of SE 9th St., 9:48 a.m. Male arrested on warrant service at residence.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1800 block of SE 12th St., 11:22 a.m. Male subject arrested on parole warrant.

—WARRANT — 500 block of SW 8th St., 12:13 p.m. Juvenile placed in custody on directive to apprehend.

—WRECK — 200 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 1:43 p.m.

—HARASSMENT — 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 2:43 p.m. Female reported abusive electronic communications.

—WRECK — 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:23 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 2400 block of E. Hubbard St., 4:18 p.m. Two male juveniles started a fire.

—HIT AND RUN — 900 block of SE 8th St., 5:33 p.m.

—ANIMAL BITE — 1200 block of SE 12th St., 5:23 p.m. Female reported being bitten by neighborhood stray cat.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 2200 block of Jacob St., 5:54 p.m. Subject entered residence without permission.

—INFORMATION — 2500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 7:36 p.m. Wallet stolen from apartment.

—WARRANTS — 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 11:01 p.m. Female arrested for outstanding warrant.

APRIL 14

—WRECK — 1000 block of SE 11th St., 12:15 p.m.

—WRECK — 100 block of Travis Drive, 1:26 p.m.

—WARRANTS — 1700 block of SW 5th Ave., 11:08 a.m. Male and female arrested on outstanding warrants.

—WARRANTS — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:35 a.m. Two males and female arrested on outstanding warrants.

—THEFT — 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 7:36 p.m. Male reported theft of bicycle.

—HARASSMENT — 300 block of NW 4th St., 9:53 p.m. Information report.

—THREATS — 1800 block of SE 20th St., 10:40 p.m. Male assaulted female and caused bruising.

APRIL 15

—INFORMATION — 1600 block of SE 16th Ave., 7:38 a.m. Disabled and abandoned vehicle towed out of roadway.

8 WRECK — 2000 block of E. Hubbard St., 11:18 a.m.

—WARRANTS — 1800 block of SW 4th Ave., 10:09 a.m.

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 1000 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 9:33 a.m.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 600 block of W. Hubbard St., 1:35 p.m. Female reports burglary of building.

—THEFT — 2000 block of se 22nd Ave., 3:51 p.m. Woman reports theft.

—THEFT — 1400 block of SE 8th St., 6:33 p.m. Female reported a male living with her stole a smoker and medication.

—INFORMATION — Mineral Wells city limits, 6:48 p.m. CPS reported possible child abuse.

—FORGERY — 1500 block of SE 16th St., 5:48 p.m. Woman's ex-husband forging her name on certified documents.

—THEFT — 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 9:33 p.m. Two men stole alcohol from a convenience store and assaulted a female.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 100 block of NW 4th St., 9:37 p.m. Items stolen out of vehicle.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of April 8-14, 2022.

APRIL 8

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 8 a.m. Information received regarding possible child pornography possession.

—SOLICITATION — 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 11:55 a.m. Female issued citation for solicitation of funds.

—INFORMATION — 1700 block of Texas Drive, 10:20 a.m. A male juvenile was found to have assaulted a staff member and damaged school property.

—INFORMATION — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5:50 p.m. A male reported he and his wife received a fraudulent letter demanding they cash a check and purchase gift cards.

—ONLINE SOLICITATION OF A MINOR — Weatherford city limits, 6 p.m. Female reported online solicitation of a minor.

—THREAT — 1400 block of N. Bowie Drive, 11:20 a.m. Employee reported a known suspected threatened to harm her.

APRIL 9

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 1800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 8:30 a.m. Male reported someone removed a catalytic converter from his vehicle overnight.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — 1300 block of W. Ball St., 6:15 p.m. Male juvenile was taken to the hospital by his parents after experiencing a mental health crisis.

—SOLICITATION — Weatherford city limits, 12:27 p.m. Female issued citation for soliciting funds from a prohibited area.

—THEFT — 1800 block of S. Main St., 1:50 p.m. Male reported a known male left a business without paying for tires.

—SOLICITATION — Weatherford city limits, 12:38 p.m. Female issued citation for solicitation of funds.

—SOLICITATION — Weatherford city limits, 4 p.m. Female issued citation for solicitation of funds.

APRIL 10

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 2000 block of Goodnight Ranch Drive, 12:18 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—TRAFFIC STOP — S. Main St. and Bethel Road, 1:30 a.m. Driver found to be in possession of methamphetamine and digital scales.

—WELFARE CHECK — 1500 block of NW Ric Williamson Memorial Highway, 3:34 a.m. Driver arrested for driving while intoxicated/open container.

—WARRANT — 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 12:45 a.m Male found to have outstanding warrant out of Louisiana.

—THEFT OF FIREARM — 200 block of College Park Drive, 10:39 a.m. Male reported several items, including a firearm, stolen out of his vehicle.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1700 block of Banks Drive, 6:30 a.m. Male found a large road case on the side of a roadway.

—WARRANT — 400 block of S. Main St., 9 p.m. Passenger found to have outstanding warrant from PCSO.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 3:19 a.m. Female reported her hair pulled and her head shoved into a door window by a relative.

—SUICIDE — Weatherford city limits, 3:05 p.m. 71-year-old male was located deceased.

APRIL 11

—WARRANT — 800 block of Bois D'Arc St., 1:11 a.m. Driver arrested on warrant and a firearm possession by a felon.

—GRAFFITI — 600 block of Mockingbird Lane, 1:26 p.m. Female reported her car written on with black marker.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 600 block of W. Lee Ave., 7:57 a.m. Male reported items stolen from inside his vehicle.

—FRAUD — 1200 block of Kerrville Lane, 10:27 a.m. Female reported fraudulent use of checking and debit card information.

—THEFT — 1800 block of S. Main St., 11:06 a.m. Female reported a male stole merchandise from a business.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 700 block of W. Simmons St., 3:10 p.m. Male reported someone took tools from his shed.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 900 block of W. Spring St., 2:12 p.m. Female reported a pistol and sunglasses stolen from her vehicle.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:18 p.m. Male reported his semi-truck stolen.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 6:29 p.m. Female reported two oil buckets taken from her vehicle.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 300 block of Jack Borden Way, 6:01 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—WARRANT — 200 block of Thrush St., 1:03 a.m. Female arrested on active warrant.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 1000 block of W. Spring St., 9:34 a.m. Jewelry stolen from a vehicle.

—FRAUD — 1600 block of Stanchion Way, 12:30 p.m. Male reported an unknown subject used his identification out of county and received a citation.

—AGGRAVATED ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 9:36 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by a male.

APRIL 12

—TRAFFIC STOP — 800 block of Interstate 20 Frontage Road, 9:52 p.m. Male and female found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 12:21 a.m. Female reported a known person assaulted her.

—INFORMATION — 1500 block of W. Bankhead Highway, 8:58 a.m. Female reported her teenaged son ran away.

—THEFT — 1800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 3:44 p.m. Male reported someone stole a water meter from his property.

—INFORMATION — 1000 block of Jameson St., 9:17 a.m. Male reported an assault.

—THEFT — 1400 block of Fort Worth Highway, 10:10 a.m. Female reported an unknown person stole her business's trailer.

—INDECENT EXPOSURE — 700 block of Adams Drive, 5:50 p.m. Female reported observing a male expose himself and make an obscene gesture.

—ROBBERY — Weatherford city limits, 10 p.m. Male reported he was robbed at gun point after a hit and un.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1800 block of S. Main St., 11:45 p.m. Female arrested for driving while intoxicated.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 11:01 p.m. Male arrested on active warrant and found to be in possession of a methamphetamine pipe.

—WARRANT — 700 block of Fort Worth Highway, 2:32 p.m. Driver found to have active warrant.

—INJURY TO A CHILD — Weatherford city limits, 10:18 p.m. CPS worker reported an incident involving abuse of a child.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 3:23 a.m. Male reported a known female punched him in the face.

APRIL 13

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 1:45 a.m. Female reported being pushed into the wall and assaulted by a known person.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:49 p.m. Female reported someone accessed her bank information and made charges.

—DRUGS — 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 11:23 a.m. Two juveniles arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

—FIRE — 1300 block of Holland Lake Drive, 1:37 a.m. Male suffered burn injuries during a residential apartment fire and was transported to an area hospital.

—EVADING ARREST — 400 block of E. Interstate 20, 3:35 p.m. Driver taken into custody after attempting to evade officers.

—ASSAULT — 1100 block of W. Interstate 20, 7:10 p.m. Female reported a known person hit her with a closed fist. During investigation, a witness was arrested on misdemeanor warrants.

—SCAM — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:18 a.m. Female reported being contacted by multiple subjects performing a scam to take money out of her account.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:03 p.m. Male reported someone used his information to open a bank account in his name.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — Weatherford city limits, 10:45 p.m. Female determined to be a danger to herself and taken to an area hospital for a mental evaluation.

APRIL 14

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1800 block of S. Main St., 1:54 a.m. Methamphetamine found inside the vehicle.